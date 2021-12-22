Registration was successful!
Sputnik Light: 100% of People Given Booster Jab Develop High Level of Antibodies, Study Says
Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology has said that the article, "Sputnik Light booster after Sputnik V vaccination induces robust neutralising antibody response to B.1.1.529 (Omicron) SARS-CoV-2 variant" has been published on the website medRxiv.org.
An article on the vaccine Sputnik Light's neutralising antibody response to the Omicron strain has been published on medRxiv, a preprint server for health sciences, the Gamaleya National Research Centre of Epidemiology and Microbiology and the Russian Direct Investment Fund announced Wednesday.According to the study, Sputnik V demonstrates high virus neutralising activity (VNA) against the Omicron variant. The paper notes that the jab is expected to prevent severe disease by Omicron, as 80% of epitopes in the spike protein of this strain were unaffected by the mutations. Sputnik Light shows boosted virus-neutralising activity against Omicron, with 100% of individuals revaccinated with the jab developing antibodies and showing high levels of the said antibodies 2-3 months after inoculation, the article notes.The study also demonstrates that Sputnik Light is expected to provide strong protection against infection, severe disease, and hospitalisation caused by Omicron.The research additionally showed that virus neutralising activity (VNA) against Omicron 2-3 months after a Sputnik Light booster is higher than VNA against the wild-type virus six months after vaccination with Sputnik V. In line with this data, the expected efficacy of Sputnik V with Sputnik Light booster against Omicron infection could be more than 80%, according to the survey.Sputnik V is the world's first registered vaccine against COVID-19 and it has already been authorised in 71 countries with a total population of more than 4 billion people.Sputnik Light has been registered in over 20 countries as a booster shot that can be used after other types of vaccines in such countries as Argentina, Bahrain, the UAE, San Marino, and the Philippines.Both vaccines were developed on the human adenovirus vector platform, which has been in widespread use in immunology over the past three decades.
russia, study, vaccine, coronavirus, covid-19

Sputnik Light: 100% of People Given Booster Jab Develop High Level of Antibodies, Study Says

13:23 GMT 22.12.2021 (Updated: 13:59 GMT 22.12.2021)
© Sputnik / Pavel Lisitsyn
Sputnik Light vaccine - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.12.2021
© Sputnik / Pavel Lisitsyn
Oleg Burunov
The study revealed that Sputnik Light is expected to provide strong protection against infection, severe disease, and hospitalisation caused by Omicron.
An article on the vaccine Sputnik Light's neutralising antibody response to the Omicron strain has been published on medRxiv, a preprint server for health sciences, the Gamaleya National Research Centre of Epidemiology and Microbiology and the Russian Direct Investment Fund announced Wednesday.
According to the study, Sputnik V demonstrates high virus neutralising activity (VNA) against the Omicron variant.
The paper notes that the jab is expected to prevent severe disease by Omicron, as 80% of epitopes in the spike protein of this strain were unaffected by the mutations.
Sputnik Light shows boosted virus-neutralising activity against Omicron, with 100% of individuals revaccinated with the jab developing antibodies and showing high levels of the said antibodies 2-3 months after inoculation, the article notes.
The study also demonstrates that Sputnik Light is expected to provide strong protection against infection, severe disease, and hospitalisation caused by Omicron.

Per the research, Sputnik V elicits a strong and long-lasting T-cell response, and as 80% of epitopes in the spike protein are not affected by the mutations in the Omicron strain, Sputnik V is expected to provide long-lasting protection against severe disease by Omicron.

The research additionally showed that virus neutralising activity (VNA) against Omicron 2-3 months after a Sputnik Light booster is higher than VNA against the wild-type virus six months after vaccination with Sputnik V.
In line with this data, the expected efficacy of Sputnik V with Sputnik Light booster against Omicron infection could be more than 80%, according to the survey.
Sputnik V is the world's first registered vaccine against COVID-19 and it has already been authorised in 71 countries with a total population of more than 4 billion people.
Sputnik Light has been registered in over 20 countries as a booster shot that can be used after other types of vaccines in such countries as Argentina, Bahrain, the UAE, San Marino, and the Philippines.
Both vaccines were developed on the human adenovirus vector platform, which has been in widespread use in immunology over the past three decades.
