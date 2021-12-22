https://sputniknews.com/20211222/french-reunions-piton-de-la-fournaise-volcano-shows-signs-of-eruption-1091718176.html

French Reunion's Piton de la Fournaise Volcano Shows Signs of Eruption

French Reunion's Piton de la Fournaise Volcano Shows Signs of Eruption

Piton de la Fournaise, a volcano in the French overseas territory of Reunion in the Indian Ocean, has shown first signs of an eruption on Wednesday, the local volcanological observatory tweeted.

2021-12-22T10:51+0000

2021-12-22T10:51+0000

2021-12-22T10:51+0000

france

volcano

volcano eruption

reunion island

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105053/21/1050532191_16:0:3657:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4323146a28695835ce32ba0181021f5f.jpg

The seismic crisis began at 05:15 GMT with a tremor that indicated the arrival of magma close to the surface.Earlier in the day, the observatory’s team observed at least 3 eruptive cracks open on the southern slope of the volcano. Public access, as well as the landing of aircraft in the volcano’s area, are now prohibited.The volcano's previous eruption took place on 9 April 2021. Piton de la Fournaise is one of the most active volcanoes on the planet. It first awoke 500,000 years ago and has been erupting twice a year on average for the past two decades. It usually emits fountains of lava that flows down its flanks.

france

reunion island

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

france, volcano, volcano eruption, reunion island