Omicron COVID Strain
The new COVID variant was initially detected in South Africa and Botswana and sparked major concerns due to its high number of mutations (32). The WHO dubbed the strain Omicron and warned it may prove to be more transmissible and dangerous than other coronavirus variants.
Finland to Reestablish Border Control With Other EU Nations From 28 December Amid Omicron Surge
Finland to Reestablish Border Control With Other EU Nations From 28 December Amid Omicron Surge
Finland will reestablish border controls with other EU countries and will require travellers arriving from the European Union to have a negative COVID-19 PCR test result from 28 December, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin told reporters.
"From December 28th, internal border control will be reestablished at the borders. A negative COVID-19 test will be required at the internal borders", Marin said.Restaurants will be operating on 24 December, Christmas Eve, until 10 p.m. local time (20:00 GMT), the sale of alcohol will be available until 9 p.m., the prime minister said. From 28 December and for the next three weeks, restaurants will close at 6 p.m., the sale of alcohol will stop at 5 p.m.On Tuesday, the Finnish government held a seven-hour discussion on new COVID-19 measures due to the spread of the Omicron variant. The prime minister announced the new requirements at a short briefing after the meeting.Finland reported around 13,400 new COVID-19 cases from 13-19 December, while the number of detected cases last week was around 10,600. As of 20 December, the total number of Omicron variant cases was 83.Over 80 percent of people aged 12 and over have received two vaccine doses, and more than 10% have also received a booster shot.
Finland to Reestablish Border Control With Other EU Nations From 28 December Amid Omicron Surge

HELSINKI (Sputnik) - Finland will reestablish border controls with other EU countries and will require travellers arriving from the European Union to have a negative COVID-19 PCR test result from 28 December, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin told reporters.
"From December 28th, internal border control will be reestablished at the borders. A negative COVID-19 test will be required at the internal borders", Marin said.
Restaurants will be operating on 24 December, Christmas Eve, until 10 p.m. local time (20:00 GMT), the sale of alcohol will be available until 9 p.m., the prime minister said. From 28 December and for the next three weeks, restaurants will close at 6 p.m., the sale of alcohol will stop at 5 p.m.
On Tuesday, the Finnish government held a seven-hour discussion on new COVID-19 measures due to the spread of the Omicron variant. The prime minister announced the new requirements at a short briefing after the meeting.
Finland reported around 13,400 new COVID-19 cases from 13-19 December, while the number of detected cases last week was around 10,600. As of 20 December, the total number of Omicron variant cases was 83.
Over 80 percent of people aged 12 and over have received two vaccine doses, and more than 10% have also received a booster shot.
