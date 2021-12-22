Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211222/field-hockey-india-clinch-bronze-in-asian-champions-trophy-after-tense-win-over-arch-rival-pakistan-1091721222.html
Field Hockey: India Clinch Bronze in Asian Champions Trophy After Tense Win Over Arch-Rival Pakistan
Field Hockey: India Clinch Bronze in Asian Champions Trophy After Tense Win Over Arch-Rival Pakistan
This is not the first time India have defeated Pakistan in field hockey. In fact, Manpreet Singh and his team easily shrugged off a challenge from the... 22.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-22T14:00+0000
2021-12-22T14:00+0000
sport
hockey
bronze
sputnik
sport
hockey
bronze
medal
hockey game
men's hockey
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/16/1091723906_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_5f692f54ed67eb7601b3632ddd8a6976.jpg
In a highly charged encounter in the Maulana Bhasani Hockey Stadium in Bangladesh's capital, Dhaka, the Indian men's field hockey team trumped Pakistan 4-3 in the third-place play-off match of the Asian Champions Trophy to clinch the bronze medal in the prestigious tournament on Wednesday.Although India was the first to score in the first quarter thanks to Harmanpreet Singh's goal, Pakistan bounced back in fine style to level proceedings in the 11th minute of the match. With tensions rising, neither team was able to force the pace in the nail- biting second quarter. However, in the third quarter, Pakistan were able to grab an early lead with the help of Abdul Rana's strike, but Sumit Walmiki didn't let India linger behind for long as he equalised just a few minutes later. India carried the momentum in the final quarter with Varun Kumar scoring India's third goal through a penalty corner in the 53rd minute. Subsequently, Akashdeep Singh safeguarded India's joy as he made it 4-2 with only three minutes to go on the clock.But it was here, with the Indians having to dig in their heels as they were left with only nine men after the referee decided to send off two of their players because of fouls, that Pakistan narrowed India's lead after Ahmad Nadeem scored immediately after Akashdeep's brilliance.However, the eight-time Olympic champions managed to keep their nerve and survived Pakistan's onslaught in the final three minutes to clinch yet another medal at a major field hockey competition this year.Later, South Korea and Japan will battle it out to determine which will win gold and which will bag silver. Earlier in August, India's men's team had brought an end to their 41-year wait for an Olympic medal in Tokyo.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/16/1091723906_165:0:2896:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d74f59863ae2552f7e0953a190b84cbc.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sport, hockey, bronze, sputnik, sport, hockey, bronze, medal, hockey game, men's hockey

Field Hockey: India Clinch Bronze in Asian Champions Trophy After Tense Win Over Arch-Rival Pakistan

14:00 GMT 22.12.2021
© AP Photo / John MinchilloArgentina's Ignacio Horacio Ortiz, right, and India's Rupinder Pal Singh, left, battle for the ball during a men's field hockey match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
Argentina's Ignacio Horacio Ortiz, right, and India's Rupinder Pal Singh, left, battle for the ball during a men's field hockey match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.12.2021
© AP Photo / John Minchillo
Subscribe
Pawan Atri - Sputnik International
Pawan Atri
All materials
This is not the first time India have defeated Pakistan in field hockey. In fact, Manpreet Singh and his team easily shrugged off a challenge from the Men-in-Green earlier in the same tournament, earning a comprehensive 3-1 triumph on Friday.
In a highly charged encounter in the Maulana Bhasani Hockey Stadium in Bangladesh's capital, Dhaka, the Indian men's field hockey team trumped Pakistan 4-3 in the third-place play-off match of the Asian Champions Trophy to clinch the bronze medal in the prestigious tournament on Wednesday.
Although India was the first to score in the first quarter thanks to Harmanpreet Singh's goal, Pakistan bounced back in fine style to level proceedings in the 11th minute of the match.
With tensions rising, neither team was able to force the pace in the nail- biting second quarter.
However, in the third quarter, Pakistan were able to grab an early lead with the help of Abdul Rana's strike, but Sumit Walmiki didn't let India linger behind for long as he equalised just a few minutes later.
India carried the momentum in the final quarter with Varun Kumar scoring India's third goal through a penalty corner in the 53rd minute.
Subsequently, Akashdeep Singh safeguarded India's joy as he made it 4-2 with only three minutes to go on the clock.
But it was here, with the Indians having to dig in their heels as they were left with only nine men after the referee decided to send off two of their players because of fouls, that Pakistan narrowed India's lead after Ahmad Nadeem scored immediately after Akashdeep's brilliance.
However, the eight-time Olympic champions managed to keep their nerve and survived Pakistan's onslaught in the final three minutes to clinch yet another medal at a major field hockey competition this year.
Later, South Korea and Japan will battle it out to determine which will win gold and which will bag silver. Earlier in August, India's men's team had brought an end to their 41-year wait for an Olympic medal in Tokyo.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:21 GMTIndian Cops Halt Alleged Extortion of Star Child Aryan Khan Probe Accused in Cruise Ship Drug Case
15:18 GMTPacific Collective Vows to Oppose Japan Dumping Fukushima’s Nuclear Waste in Ocean
14:54 GMTTop Hindu Group's International President: 'Forced Religious Conversion is a Crime Against Humanity'
14:52 GMTEmergency Declared on Nantes-Porto Flight - Tracker
14:39 GMTThousands of Earthquakes Hit Iceland Days After Volcano Eruption Ends
14:24 GMTAbout $100Bln in COVID Aid Were Stolen, US Secret Service Assesses
14:06 GMTUK Cuts COVID-19 Self-Isolation Period to 7 Days
14:01 GMTChris Noth’s Comments About Rape Resurface as Actor Faces Sexual Assault Allegations
14:00 GMTField Hockey: India Clinch Bronze in Asian Champions Trophy After Tense Win Over Arch-Rival Pakistan
13:58 GMTDems Struggling to 'Get Something Done' on Biden's BBB Plan Amid Senator Manchin's Opposition
13:38 GMT'Going to Lenin's Country': Experience of Foreign Graduates of Russian Universities
13:37 GMTRussia, Iran, Turkey Oppose Illegal Seizure of Oil Revenues Belonging to Syria
13:23 GMTSputnik Light: 100% of People Given Booster Jab Develop High Level of Antibodies, Study Says
12:56 GMTLiaoning Aircraft Carrier Group Holds Drills in 'Strategically Important' West Pacific
12:43 GMTPLA Reveals Details of Z-10 Attack Helicopter, 'Superior to Foreign Counterparts'
12:38 GMTIndia May Fail to Repel Chinese Offensive in Case of Escalation, Satellite Imagery Expert Says
12:19 GMTElon Musk Says He's 'Sold Enough Stock' to Reach 10% Sale Goal, Slams California For 'Overtaxation'
12:17 GMTItaly's Draghi Says Europe Has No Capabilities to Impose Sanctions on Russia in Gas Field
12:12 GMTDelhi's Environment Minister Calls For Joint Action Plan to Curb Pollution
11:53 GMTDutch Prosecutors Demand Life Imprisonment for Defendants in MH17 Crash Case