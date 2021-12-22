https://sputniknews.com/20211222/eu-satellite-operator-takes-rts-german-tv-broadcast-off-air-1091714248.html
EU Satellite Operator Takes RT's German TV Broadcast Off Air
RT DE, which started broadcasting last week, immediately faced pressure from Berlin, as its YouTube page was deleted, while German authorities have launched an investigation into the broadcaster.
The European satellite operator, Eutelsat, has been forced to remove RT's 24-hour German-language channel from its platform due to a demand by the media regulator MABB (Medienanstalt Berlin-Brandenburg).RT expressed confidence that a court will annul the German regulator's decision, and RT DE will again become available to Eutelsat clients.RT launched a 24-hour news service in German last week, broadcasting live news, talk shows, and documentaries from studios in Moscow and Berlin. Before that, RT DE proved to be number one among German-language media platforms by interactions on Facebook, bypassing Bild, Spiegel, ZDF, and other outlets.The broadcaster, however, is facing pushback from the German authorities. In August 2021, RT DE was refused a broadcasting license in Luxembourg after reportedly receiving a recommendation from Berlin. In September, YouTube also removed two RT DE channels without the right of recovery, citing alleged "violations of community rules".
discoversci
Someone just doesn't want the truth to get out 🤔 The people should hear all voices, not just the particular ones. EU's hypocrisy at its peak 🤮🤮 Of course, they have powerful masters from States behind them.
3
tim
Stoltenburg is calling for an EU rapid reaction force to storm RT's studios to prevent them from encouraging Russia to invade Ukraine. Not that I have any sympathy for hypocritical RT anyway - they took my access to their comments section down, and removed everything I had ever said, despite hundreds of upvotes. How does it feel, RT scum.
0
2
08:46 GMT 22.12.2021 (Updated: 09:16 GMT 22.12.2021)
The European satellite operator, Eutelsat, has been forced to remove RT's 24-hour German-language channel from its platform due to a demand by the media regulator MABB (Medienanstalt Berlin-Brandenburg).
"It is inappropriate for the German regulator, MABB, to overreach and ignore the European Convention on Transfrontier Television, under which it is subject, thereby forcing Eutelsat to remove RT DE from the carrier solely due to the unsubstantiated and factually flawed claims of the German regulator", RT’s press service pointed out.
"We believe this amounts to illegal pressure and are confident this action will be redressed by the courts. We will be seeking all possible remedies against the German regulator, and our audience can continue to access our content across multiple platforms and online", it said.
RT expressed confidence that a court will annul the German regulator's decision, and RT DE will again become available to Eutelsat clients.
RT launched a 24-hour news service in German last week, broadcasting live news, talk shows, and documentaries from studios in Moscow and Berlin. Before that, RT DE proved to be number one among German-language media platforms
by interactions on Facebook, bypassing Bild, Spiegel, ZDF, and other outlets.
The broadcaster, however, is facing pushback from the German authorities. In August 2021, RT DE was refused a broadcasting license in Luxembourg after reportedly receiving a recommendation from Berlin. In September, YouTube also removed two RT DE channels without the right of recovery, citing alleged "violations of community rules".