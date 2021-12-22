Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211222/eu-satellite-operator-takes-rts-german-tv-broadcast-off-air-1091714248.html
EU Satellite Operator Takes RT's German TV Broadcast Off Air
EU Satellite Operator Takes RT's German TV Broadcast Off Air
RT DE, which started broadcasting last week, immediately faced pressure from Berlin, as its YouTube page was deleted, while German authorities have launched an investigation into the broadcaster.
2021-12-22T08:46+0000
2021-12-22T09:16+0000
europe
germany
rt
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104641/68/1046416821_0:0:3081:1734_1920x0_80_0_0_9e6e303935ca1ead9a15832b93c181e1.jpg
The European satellite operator, Eutelsat, has been forced to remove RT's 24-hour German-language channel from its platform due to a demand by the media regulator MABB (Medienanstalt Berlin-Brandenburg).RT expressed confidence that a court will annul the German regulator's decision, and RT DE will again become available to Eutelsat clients.RT launched a 24-hour news service in German last week, broadcasting live news, talk shows, and documentaries from studios in Moscow and Berlin. Before that, RT DE proved to be number one among German-language media platforms by interactions on Facebook, bypassing Bild, Spiegel, ZDF, and other outlets.The broadcaster, however, is facing pushback from the German authorities. In August 2021, RT DE was refused a broadcasting license in Luxembourg after reportedly receiving a recommendation from Berlin. In September, YouTube also removed two RT DE channels without the right of recovery, citing alleged "violations of community rules".
Someone just doesn't want the truth to get out 🤔 The people should hear all voices, not just the particular ones. EU's hypocrisy at its peak 🤮🤮 Of course, they have powerful masters from States behind them.
3
Stoltenburg is calling for an EU rapid reaction force to storm RT's studios to prevent them from encouraging Russia to invade Ukraine. Not that I have any sympathy for hypocritical RT anyway - they took my access to their comments section down, and removed everything I had ever said, despite hundreds of upvotes. How does it feel, RT scum.
0
2
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104641/68/1046416821_62:0:2791:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_940003384381ab6986261d542a146cca.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
europe, germany, rt

EU Satellite Operator Takes RT's German TV Broadcast Off Air

08:46 GMT 22.12.2021 (Updated: 09:16 GMT 22.12.2021)
© Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresenskiy / Go to the photo bankRT conference, Shape-shifting Powers in Today’s World
RT conference, Shape-shifting Powers in Today’s World - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.12.2021
© Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresenskiy
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
Evgeny Mikhaylov - Sputnik International
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
RT DE, which started broadcasting last week, immediately faced pressure from Berlin, as its YouTube page was deleted, while German authorities have launched an investigation into the broadcaster.
The European satellite operator, Eutelsat, has been forced to remove RT's 24-hour German-language channel from its platform due to a demand by the media regulator MABB (Medienanstalt Berlin-Brandenburg).

"It is inappropriate for the German regulator, MABB, to overreach and ignore the European Convention on Transfrontier Television, under which it is subject, thereby forcing Eutelsat to remove RT DE from the carrier solely due to the unsubstantiated and factually flawed claims of the German regulator", RT’s press service pointed out.

© Photo : NIKITA LUENNEMANNRT DE studio
RT DE studio - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.12.2021
RT DE studio
© Photo : NIKITA LUENNEMANN

"We believe this amounts to illegal pressure and are confident this action will be redressed by the courts. We will be seeking all possible remedies against the German regulator, and our audience can continue to access our content across multiple platforms and online", it said.

RT expressed confidence that a court will annul the German regulator's decision, and RT DE will again become available to Eutelsat clients.
RT launched a 24-hour news service in German last week, broadcasting live news, talk shows, and documentaries from studios in Moscow and Berlin. Before that, RT DE proved to be number one among German-language media platforms by interactions on Facebook, bypassing Bild, Spiegel, ZDF, and other outlets.
The broadcaster, however, is facing pushback from the German authorities. In August 2021, RT DE was refused a broadcasting license in Luxembourg after reportedly receiving a recommendation from Berlin. In September, YouTube also removed two RT DE channels without the right of recovery, citing alleged "violations of community rules".
420007
Discuss
Popular comments
Someone just doesn't want the truth to get out 🤔 The people should hear all voices, not just the particular ones. EU's hypocrisy at its peak 🤮🤮 Of course, they have powerful masters from States behind them.
discoversci
22 December, 11:54 GMT3
000000
Stoltenburg is calling for an EU rapid reaction force to storm RT's studios to prevent them from encouraging Russia to invade Ukraine. Not that I have any sympathy for hypocritical RT anyway - they took my access to their comments section down, and removed everything I had ever said, despite hundreds of upvotes. How does it feel, RT scum.
ttim
22 December, 12:05 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:18 GMTFirst Round of Russia-US Talks on Security Guarantees Set for Early 2022, Lavrov Says
09:06 GMTMadagascar Minister Survives Helicopter Crash, Swims for 12 Hours After Flying to Shipwreck Site
08:50 GMTEggnog. Shaken, Not Stirred: UK Intelligence Agency MI6 Releases Christmas Card…Featuring Spy Santa
08:46 GMTEU Satellite Operator Takes RT's German TV Broadcast Off Air
08:33 GMTTrump Used Epstein's Private Plane at Least Seven Times, Documents Suggest
08:27 GMTChinese Army Reportedly Improving Its Electronic Warfare Capabilities Near South China Sea
08:24 GMTAndrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest 2022 Opens for Entries
08:22 GMT'It's a Shame...We Should Have Won': Xavi Laments Missed Chances in Barcelona-Sevilla Draw
08:00 GMTMoscow: Berlin Doing Everything to Make RT Satellite Broadcasting in Germany Impossible
07:47 GMTHarvard Professor Lieber Convicted in US for Covering Links to China
07:42 GMTOver 100 Missing, 10 Dead Following Jade Mine Landslide in Northern Myanmar, Reports Say
07:37 GMTFinland to Reestablish Border Control With Other EU Nations From 28 December Amid Omicron Surge
07:31 GMTUp to 15 Percent of New COVID-19 Cases in Netherlands Attributed to Omicron Strain
07:23 GMTMayor of Madrid Tests Positive for COVID-19
07:15 GMTRussia Slams US for 'Distorting Reality' by Blaming Moscow for Ukraine Escalation
07:06 GMTRafale Deal: India Imposes $1.1 Mln Fine on French Missile Maker Over Delay in Offset Commitments
06:55 GMTMeghan Markle May Testify in Prince Andrew's Sexual Abuse Case, Virginia Giuffre's Lawyer Says
06:53 GMTAt Least 22 People Injured as Two Trains Collide in Tehran, Reports Say
06:40 GMTJ&K Politicians to Protest Against Modi Gov't as Hindu-Majority Region Gets More Electoral Power
06:30 GMTNorway Sees Spike in Domestic Violence Amid Lockdown, Immigrants Overrepresented