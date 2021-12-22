https://sputniknews.com/20211222/employee-of-us-diplomatic-mission-in-beirut-who-sold-passport-arrested-in-turkey-1091715148.html

Employee of US Diplomatic Mission in Beirut Who Sold Passport Arrested in Turkey

ANKARA (Sputnik) - An employee of the US diplomatic mission to Lebanon who sold his passport to a Syrian person has been arrested in Turkey, the Istanbul...

The investigation revealed that two men met in the airport, and the Syrian citizen bought the US passport for $10,000. Both suspects have been detained. A court later ruled to arrest the US citizen.

