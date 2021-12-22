Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211222/employee-of-us-diplomatic-mission-in-beirut-who-sold-passport-arrested-in-turkey-1091715148.html
Employee of US Diplomatic Mission in Beirut Who Sold Passport Arrested in Turkey
Employee of US Diplomatic Mission in Beirut Who Sold Passport Arrested in Turkey
ANKARA (Sputnik) - An employee of the US diplomatic mission to Lebanon who sold his passport to a Syrian person has been arrested in Turkey, the Istanbul... 22.12.2021
passport
us
middle east
turkey
passports
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107418/53/1074185329_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_adb5d068ee8e12aa73585d3453eb18bf.jpg
The investigation revealed that two men met in the airport, and the Syrian citizen bought the US passport for $10,000. Both suspects have been detained. A court later ruled to arrest the US citizen.
C avec des manigances de ce type que des Diplomates Russes se font assassiné dans les Ambassades !!!
turkey
passport, us, middle east, turkey, passports

Employee of US Diplomatic Mission in Beirut Who Sold Passport Arrested in Turkey

09:26 GMT 22.12.2021
CC0 / / US passport
US passport - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.12.2021
CC0 / /
ANKARA (Sputnik) - An employee of the US diplomatic mission to Lebanon who sold his passport to a Syrian person has been arrested in Turkey, the Istanbul security authority said on Wednesday.

"During the passport control at the Istanbul airport on 11 November, it was established that the citizen of Syria R.S. tried to fly to Germany by showing another person's passport. During the investigation, it was established that the passport belonged to the employee of the American consulate in Beirut, US citizen D.K", the authority said.

The investigation revealed that two men met in the airport, and the Syrian citizen bought the US passport for $10,000. Both suspects have been detained. A court later ruled to arrest the US citizen.
C avec des manigances de ce type que des Diplomates Russes se font assassiné dans les Ambassades !!!
STABOU Youssef
22 December, 12:30 GMT
