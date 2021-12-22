Registration was successful!
An emergency has been declared on a flight from Nantes to Porto operated by EasyJet on Wednesday, tracker RadarBox said.The EJU16TP flight is said to have been diverted to Bordeaux airport after squawking 7700 - pilot code for urgent situations.RadarBox later tweeted that the flight has been diverted due to an "ill passenger". According to the tracker's website, the plane has landed at Bordeaux-Mérignac Airport.
tim
Oh dear. Somebody threatened an air hostess with an Omicron-stained hankie.
Emergency Declared on Nantes-Porto Flight - Tracker 14:52 GMT 22.12.2021 (Updated: 15:18 GMT 22.12.2021)
According to the tracker, the flight has been diverted to Bordeaux airport due to an "ill passenger".
An emergency has been declared on a flight from Nantes to Porto operated by EasyJet on Wednesday, tracker RadarBox said.
The EJU16TP flight is said to have been diverted to Bordeaux airport after squawking 7700 - pilot code for urgent situations.
RadarBox later tweeted that the flight has been diverted due to an "ill passenger". According to the tracker's
website
, the plane has landed at Bordeaux-Mérignac Airport.