Emergency Declared on Nantes-Porto Flight - Tracker

According to the tracker, the flight has been diverted to Bordeaux airport due to an "ill passenger". 22.12.2021, Sputnik International

An emergency has been declared on a flight from Nantes to Porto operated by EasyJet on Wednesday, tracker RadarBox said.The EJU16TP flight is said to have been diverted to Bordeaux airport after squawking 7700 - pilot code for urgent situations.RadarBox later tweeted that the flight has been diverted due to an "ill passenger". According to the tracker's website, the plane has landed at Bordeaux-Mérignac Airport.

