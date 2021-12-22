Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211222/emergency-declared-on-nantes-porto-flight---tracker-1091725040.html
Emergency Declared on Nantes-Porto Flight - Tracker
According to the tracker, the flight has been diverted to Bordeaux airport due to an "ill passenger". 22.12.2021, Sputnik International
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107875/85/1078758536_0:102:3277:1945_1920x0_80_0_0_dedd4a7816bd8b9650a8f5efdb36f78f.jpg
An emergency has been declared on a flight from Nantes to Porto operated by EasyJet on Wednesday, tracker RadarBox said.The EJU16TP flight is said to have been diverted to Bordeaux airport after squawking 7700 - pilot code for urgent situations.RadarBox later tweeted that the flight has been diverted due to an "ill passenger". According to the tracker's website, the plane has landed at Bordeaux-Mérignac Airport.
Oh dear. Somebody threatened an air hostess with an Omicron-stained hankie.
nantes
Emergency Declared on Nantes-Porto Flight - Tracker

14:52 GMT 22.12.2021 (Updated: 15:18 GMT 22.12.2021)
Daria Bedenko
According to the tracker, the flight has been diverted to Bordeaux airport due to an "ill passenger".
An emergency has been declared on a flight from Nantes to Porto operated by EasyJet on Wednesday, tracker RadarBox said.
The EJU16TP flight is said to have been diverted to Bordeaux airport after squawking 7700 - pilot code for urgent situations.
RadarBox later tweeted that the flight has been diverted due to an "ill passenger". According to the tracker's website, the plane has landed at Bordeaux-Mérignac Airport.
14:52 GMTEmergency Declared on Nantes-Porto Flight - Tracker
