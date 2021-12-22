Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211222/elon-musk-says-hes-sold-enough-stock-to-reach-10-sale-goal-slams-california-for-overtaxation-1091719423.html
Elon Musk Says He's 'Sold Enough Stock' to Reach 10% Sale Goal, Slams California For 'Overtaxation'
Elon Musk Says He's 'Sold Enough Stock' to Reach 10% Sale Goal, Slams California For 'Overtaxation'
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has been criticised recently over his taxes, as some Democrats demand that his impressive wealth be taxed more.
2021-12-22T12:19+0000
2021-12-22T12:19+0000
elon musk
business
us
tax
california
tesla
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/16/1091719787_0:0:3077:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_c00afb2a02ff7bf73f5e3cb40d5afef4.jpg
Elon Musk has said he's sold "enough stocks" to cover his goal of selling 10% of his shares in Tesla Inc., according to an interview with the satirical outlet The Babylon Bee.His decision to sell the stocks dates back to November when the billionaire took to Twitter to create polls to ask netizens whether he should sell.Musk exercised 2 million more options and sold nearly 584,000 more Tesla shares Tuesday, having sold some 13.5 million shares over the past month, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing. As estimated by Market Watch, it is slightly shy of the 17 million shares that constituted his 10% stake as of early November when he asked Twitter's advice on the 10% sale.After the said polls, Tesla shares lost about a quarter of their value. Having sold the stock, Musk used 8.06 million of the 13.5 million to pay taxes.Speaking about taxes, Musk lashed out at the state of California for its taxation requirements, saying that it is now "increasingly difficult to get things done" in the Golden State.On Sunday, the businessman shared with Twitter the sum of the taxes he claimed he will be paying in 2021: "over $11 billion". The statement comes as Musk became the target of criticism by politicians and activists demanding he pay his "fair share" of taxes. The billionaire, however, has actively disputed such demands, even engaging in verbal clashes with top Democrats like Elizabeth Warren.After the latter called to change the country's "rigged tax code" so that "the Person of the Year" (Musk earlier received the title from Time magazine) pays more taxes, Musk branded her "Senator Karen".
https://sputniknews.com/20211220/elon-musk-says-will-pay-more-than-11bln-in-taxes-in-2021-1091660261.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/16/1091719787_264:0:2995:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cef49ef172d0c9345419e5d7d6216586.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
elon musk, business, us, tax, california, tesla

Elon Musk Says He's 'Sold Enough Stock' to Reach 10% Sale Goal, Slams California For 'Overtaxation'

12:19 GMT 22.12.2021
© REUTERS / POOLTesla Inc. founder Elon Musk speaks in Hawthorne, California, U.S. December 18, 2018
Tesla Inc. founder Elon Musk speaks in Hawthorne, California, U.S. December 18, 2018 - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.12.2021
© REUTERS / POOL
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has been criticised recently over his taxes, as some Democrats demand that his impressive wealth be taxed more. The billionaire has been disputing such demands, claiming on Sunday that he will be paying "over $11 billion" in taxes in 2021.
Elon Musk has said he's sold "enough stocks" to cover his goal of selling 10% of his shares in Tesla Inc., according to an interview with the satirical outlet The Babylon Bee.

"I sold enough stock to get to around 10% plus the option-exercise stuff, and I tried to be extremely literal here", he told the outlet.

His decision to sell the stocks dates back to November when the billionaire took to Twitter to create polls to ask netizens whether he should sell.
Musk exercised 2 million more options and sold nearly 584,000 more Tesla shares Tuesday, having sold some 13.5 million shares over the past month, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing. As estimated by Market Watch, it is slightly shy of the 17 million shares that constituted his 10% stake as of early November when he asked Twitter's advice on the 10% sale.
After the said polls, Tesla shares lost about a quarter of their value. Having sold the stock, Musk used 8.06 million of the 13.5 million to pay taxes.
Speaking about taxes, Musk lashed out at the state of California for its taxation requirements, saying that it is now "increasingly difficult to get things done" in the Golden State.

"California used to be the land of opportunity and now it is...becoming more so the land of sort of overregulation, overlitigation, overtaxation", Musk told The Babylon Bee.

SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media award, in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.12.2021
Elon Musk Says Will Pay More Than $11 Billion in Taxes in 2021
20 December, 06:49 GMT
On Sunday, the businessman shared with Twitter the sum of the taxes he claimed he will be paying in 2021: "over $11 billion". The statement comes as Musk became the target of criticism by politicians and activists demanding he pay his "fair share" of taxes. The billionaire, however, has actively disputed such demands, even engaging in verbal clashes with top Democrats like Elizabeth Warren.
After the latter called to change the country's "rigged tax code" so that "the Person of the Year" (Musk earlier received the title from Time magazine) pays more taxes, Musk branded her "Senator Karen".
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:19 GMTElon Musk Says He's 'Sold Enough Stock' to Reach 10% Sale Goal, Slams California For 'Overtaxation'
12:17 GMTItaly's Draghi Says Europe Has No Capabilities to Impose Sanctions on Russia in Gas Field
12:12 GMTDelhi's Environment Minister Calls For Joint Action Plan to Curb Pollution
11:53 GMTDutch Prosecutors Demand Life Imprisonment for Defendants in MH17 Crash Case
11:49 GMTIndian Documentary 'Writing With Fire' Shortlisted for Oscars 2022
11:28 GMTIndian Tax Sleuths Launch Massive Raids Against Chinese Mobile Manufacturers
11:25 GMTHarperCollins Says Dispute With Abramovich Over Book 'Putin's People' Settled
11:20 GMTPakistani MP Rejects Claim a Hindu Woman in Viral Video Was Targeted Because of Her Religion
10:57 GMTTrump Announces Press Event at Mar-a-Lago For Anniversary of Capitol Riot
10:57 GMT'Bring Him to Anfield!': Fans Urge Liverpool to Sign Erling Haaland as Rumours Swirl Over His Future
10:51 GMTPiton de la Fournaise Volcano on France's Reunion Island Shows Signs of Eruption
10:46 GMTAustralia Outlines New Measures to Avoid Lockdowns Amid Spread of Omicron Variant
10:41 GMTPerfectly Preserved Dinosaur Embryo Inside Fossilised Egg Discovered in China
10:40 GMTElon Musk Names 'Virus' That Poses 'Biggest' Threat to Modern Civilisation
10:35 GMTRussia Says 'Provocative Activity' by US, NATO in Black Sea Aims to Hamper Nord Stream 2
10:02 GMTPublished Papers Show US Asked Japan for Military Aid During 1990 Gulf War, Reports Say
09:26 GMTEmployee of US Diplomatic Mission in Beirut Who Sold Passport Arrested in Turkey
09:18 GMTFirst Round of Russia-US Talks on Security Guarantees Set for Early 2022, Lavrov Says
09:06 GMTMadagascar Minister Survives Helicopter Crash, Swims for 12 Hours After Flying to Shipwreck Site
08:50 GMTEggnog. Shaken, Not Stirred: UK Intelligence Agency MI6 Releases Christmas Card…Featuring Spy Santa