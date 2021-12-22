Elon Musk Names 'Virus' That Poses 'Biggest' Threat to Modern Civilisation
"I used to be a much bigger fan of The Onion, but then it sort of went in the SNL [Saturday Night Live] direction, sort of leftist. It will not really make fun of anything on the left and it used to be much more even-handed. I used to be a huge fan of SNL, but…I still think they have some good stuff, but many, if not most SNL episodes, are kind of a moral lecture on why we are bad human beings instead of comedy. They will beat on [Texas Senator] Ted Cruz 17,000 times and you're like 'Ok, we get it'", he said.
"It basically gives mean people… a shield to be mean and cruel, armoured in false virtue. It should be OK to be humorous. Do we want a humorless society that is simply rife with condemnation and hate?", Musk said using Dave Chappelle as an example.
During his interview on The Babylon Bee podcast Musk also touched on his spat with Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren. The legislator recently called the entrepreneur a "freeloader" who takes advantage of the "rigged" US tax code, referring to a report that the Tesla CEO, one of the world's richest individuals, paid no income tax in 2018 with capital losses.
Musk once again slammed the senator, saying he paid more taxes this year than anyone else in the history of the United States.
"And she doesn't pay taxes basically at all, and her salary is paid by the taxpayer like me. If you could die by irony she would be dead", he said.