https://sputniknews.com/20211222/chinese-army-reportedly-improving-its-electronic-warfare-capabilities-near-south-china-sea-1091713175.html

Chinese Army Reportedly Improving Its Electronic Warfare Capabilities Near South China Sea

Chinese Army Reportedly Improving Its Electronic Warfare Capabilities Near South China Sea

The Chinese military is taking "major steps" to improve its electronic warfare (EW) and intelligence-gathering capabilities near the South China Sea, a report by a US think tank has claimed.

2021-12-22T08:27+0000

2021-12-22T08:27+0000

2021-12-22T08:27+0000

us

china

south china sea

electronic warfare

islands

capabilities

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/0d/1082614800_0:40:3499:2008_1920x0_80_0_0_071c341282094bcc5e549bb9bc8a78d0.jpg

The Chinese military is taking "major steps" to improve its electronic warfare (EW) and intelligence-gathering capabilities near the South China Sea, a report by a US think tank has claimed.The Washington-based Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) has shared a number of satellite images captured by the US company Maxar Technologies, which allegedly show the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) rapidly expanding EW facilities near Mumian, on Hainan Island.The think tank described the Mumian hub as home to China's satellite tracking and communication (SATCOM) platforms, which play a significant role in collecting signals intelligence (SIGINT) and gathering communications intelligence (COMINT).Aside from antennas and satellite dishes, newly constructed roads, recently laid building foundations, and a large number of vehicles are seen in the photos, which the think tank claims indicates that "the [Mumian] site is likely used as training grounds for PLA forces engaged in SIGINT collection and EW".The facility has been in operation since 2018, when a US Navy EA-18G Growler reportedly encountered Chinese jamming technology while flying over the South China Sea in April of that year.The CSIS report comes amid ongoing tensions over South China Sea territories, which aside from Beijing are claimed by a number of countries, including Japan, Vietnam, Malaysia, and the Philippines. Beijing considers the disputed Spratly Islands in the South China Sea as its territory, despite an international tribunal ruling that these claims have no legal basis.The US has no territorial claims to the area, but often conducts so-called freedom of navigation missions in the area, which have been slammed by Beijing as provocations.

us

china

south china sea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

us, china, south china sea, electronic warfare, islands, capabilities