Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211222/bulgarian-prime-minister-says-defense-ministers-position-on-nato-troops-personal-1091731956.html
Bulgarian Prime Minister Says Defense Minister's Position on NATO Troops 'Personal'
Bulgarian Prime Minister Says Defense Minister's Position on NATO Troops 'Personal'
The Bulgarian government has not put up for discussion the need for deployment of additional NATO forces in the country, and the defense minster's position concerning the issue is his personal opinion which does not reflect the official position of Sofia, Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said on Wednesday.
2021-12-22T20:00+0000
2021-12-22T19:54+0000
bulgaria
facebook
nato
nato forces
stefan yanev
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107955/66/1079556647_0:0:2399:1350_1920x0_80_0_0_0197034e1534fb8cd00bf51ae55feb3b.jpg
On Tuesday, Bulgarian Defense Minister Stefan Yanev said he saw no need for hosting additional NATO forces in Bulgaria, as such a step could cause further tensions in the region. The statement was posted on Yanev's personal Facebook page.Bulgaria will continue to remain an active and loyal member of NATO, and will make all decisions regarding the matter accordingly, Petkov noted. At the same time, he added that tension on Bulgaria's eastern border should be resolved primarily by peaceful means and diplomacy.On December 18, Der Spiegel reported that Gen. Tod Wolters, NATO's supreme allied commander in Europe, suggested expanding the alliance's forces in Bulgaria and Romania. The proposal was made during a recent classified videoconference with the military chiefs of the partner countries and included the creation of two military units in Romania and Bulgaria of up to 1,500 soldiers as part of the Enhanced Forward Presence mission.Tensions have escalated in the region as Kiev and its Western partners claim Moscow is planning to invade Ukraine, and accuse it of a troop build-up near Ukraine's border. Moscow has repeatedly denied the allegations, saying its actions were purely defensive given NATO's increased military activity near the Russian border, and stressed that it has the right to move forces within its own territory in the interests of national security.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107955/66/1079556647_0:0:2399:1800_1920x0_80_0_0_9ca50b1cce54c8c6cd8f3e95f67d8eb6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
bulgaria, facebook, nato, nato forces, stefan yanev

Bulgarian Prime Minister Says Defense Minister's Position on NATO Troops 'Personal'

20:00 GMT 22.12.2021
© AP Photo / Czarek SokolowskiIn this photo taken March 10, 2019, in Wesola,near Warsaw, central Poland, are seen Polish troops in combat gear during brief exercise with some other NATO forces marking 20 years since Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary joined the Western military alliance
In this photo taken March 10, 2019, in Wesola,near Warsaw, central Poland, are seen Polish troops in combat gear during brief exercise with some other NATO forces marking 20 years since Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary joined the Western military alliance - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.12.2021
© AP Photo / Czarek Sokolowski
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Bulgarian government has not put up for discussion the need for deployment of additional NATO forces in the country, and the defense minster's position concerning the issue is his personal opinion which does not reflect the official position of Sofia, Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, Bulgarian Defense Minister Stefan Yanev said he saw no need for hosting additional NATO forces in Bulgaria, as such a step could cause further tensions in the region. The statement was posted on Yanev's personal Facebook page.
"I can say this... the topic has not been discussed either in the Council of Ministers or with our partners. The statement on this topic is the personal opinion of the minister, which in no way expresses the official position of the government," Petkov was quoted as saying at a briefing by the News.bg portal.
Bulgaria will continue to remain an active and loyal member of NATO, and will make all decisions regarding the matter accordingly, Petkov noted. At the same time, he added that tension on Bulgaria's eastern border should be resolved primarily by peaceful means and diplomacy.
On December 18, Der Spiegel reported that Gen. Tod Wolters, NATO's supreme allied commander in Europe, suggested expanding the alliance's forces in Bulgaria and Romania. The proposal was made during a recent classified videoconference with the military chiefs of the partner countries and included the creation of two military units in Romania and Bulgaria of up to 1,500 soldiers as part of the Enhanced Forward Presence mission.
Tensions have escalated in the region as Kiev and its Western partners claim Moscow is planning to invade Ukraine, and accuse it of a troop build-up near Ukraine's border. Moscow has repeatedly denied the allegations, saying its actions were purely defensive given NATO's increased military activity near the Russian border, and stressed that it has the right to move forces within its own territory in the interests of national security.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
20:00 GMTBulgarian Prime Minister Says Defense Minister's Position on NATO Troops 'Personal'
18:57 GMTOmicron Associated With Two-Thirds Less Risk of COVID-19 Hospitalization Than Delta - Study
18:55 GMT'In a Heartbeat': Senator Ted Cruz Hints at Possible Presidential Bid in 2024
18:53 GMTFAA Issues Safety Directive for Boeing 777-200 PW4000 Engines
18:49 GMTRussian Health Ministry Registers MIR 19 Drug for Treatment of Coronavirus, FMBA Says
18:30 GMTUS Inspectors Probe Tesla’s Onboard Game That Could Cause Driver Distraction, Crashes
18:13 GMTUS Capital to Require Proof of Vaccination at Indoor Venues in January
18:02 GMTUS Allowing Some Transactions With Taliban to Support Afghan Aid Efforts
17:37 GMTIsrael Could Attack Iran’s Nuclear Programme Tomorrow If Needed, Says Air Force Future Head
17:34 GMTLaw Professor: January 6 Committee Violates Constitutional Rights of Trump Allies, House's Own Rules
17:32 GMTTrump: Manchin is 'Saving' Biden 'From Himself' by Opposing Build Back Better
17:28 GMTUS Education Dept. to Extend Student Loan Payment Pause by Three Months
17:24 GMTUS President Joe Biden Tests Negative for COVID-19 After Exposure to Aide With Virus
17:21 GMTRussian Ambassador Says RT DE Under Pressure in Germany
16:56 GMTAmazon Limits Sales of Self-Test Kits for COVID-19 to 10 Per Buyer - Reports
16:26 GMTAmericans Widely Distrust Social Media, Want Government to Do More on Privacy, Poll Shows
16:13 GMTPegasus Spyware Scandal May Fuel Poland-EU Rule of Law Row
16:05 GMTRussian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov Questions Jens Stoltenberg's Fitness for NATO Chief Post
15:59 GMTREC's Foreign Outlets Share Experiences With Counterparts From Russian Regions
15:58 GMTWhite House: US, Israel Agree Iran’s 'Rapidly Advancing' Nuke Programme is ‘Grave Threat’ to Peace