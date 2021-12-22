https://sputniknews.com/20211222/australia-outlines-new-measures-to-avoid-lockdowns-amid-spread-of-omicron-variant-1091717922.html

Australia Outlines New Measures to Avoid Lockdowns Amid Spread of Omicron Variant

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Wednesday outlined the new measures to avoid new lockdowns while containing the spread of

The second measure concerned the booster vaccination and relaunching of state vaccination hubs, however, there was no decision yet on shortening the period between the second and the third vaccine dose, the broadcaster said.Another measure will require interstate travel testing since the authorities want to identify the source of infection, demanding everybody a negative COVID-19 test to travel between the states in Australia, according to the broadcaster.Morrison also confirmed that vaccination of children aged five to 11 years would roll out on 10 January and this would be a priority in fighting COVID-19.Australia had already administered 41,667,960 vaccine doses with more than 80% of its population fully immunised.

