Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest 2022 Opens for Entries
The 8th Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest on Wednesday began with the reception of submissions by Russian and foreign reporters aged 18-33.
The contest, organised by the Rossiya Segodnya media group under the auspices of the Commission of the Russian Federation for UNESCO, is named in honour of Andrei Stenin, a Rossiya Segodnya photojournalist who died in the summer of 2014 in eastern Ukraine while performing his duties. The annual competition traditionally opens on Stenin's birthday, 22 December.Those seeking to participate are invited to submit their pieces at the stenincontest.ru website until 28 February. The 2022 edition of the contest will include two categories — a single photo and a series across four nominations, namely, Top News; Sports; My Planet; and Portrait – A Hero of Our Time. Competitors are allowed to submit one photo and one series in each of the categories.Awards in the 2022 contest will include 125,000 roubles ($1,700), 100,000 roubles ($1,350), and 75,000 roubles ($1,000) for first, second, and third place in each nomination, respectively. The Grand Prize will amount to 700,000 roubles ($9,500).The coronavirus pandemic, while causing disruptions, has also benefited young photojournalists participating in the competition by widening their creative scope and imagination, she added.The Andrei Stenin Photo Contest, launched in 2014, has kept up the tradition of a worldwide touring exhibition of winning photos in spite coronavirus restrictions, paving the way for young photojournalists to present their work at the international level and drawing global attention to current issues and challenges. The UN headquarters in New York and the Council of Europe in Strasbourg have been among the venues where Stenin award-holding works have been exhibited.
Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest 2022 Opens for Entries

08:24 GMT 22.12.2021 (Updated: 08:52 GMT 22.12.2021)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The 8th Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest on Wednesday began with the reception of submissions by Russian and foreign reporters aged 18-33.
The contest, organised by the Rossiya Segodnya media group under the auspices of the Commission of the Russian Federation for UNESCO, is named in honour of Andrei Stenin, a Rossiya Segodnya photojournalist who died in the summer of 2014 in eastern Ukraine while performing his duties. The annual competition traditionally opens on Stenin's birthday, 22 December.
Those seeking to participate are invited to submit their pieces at the stenincontest.ru website until 28 February. The 2022 edition of the contest will include two categories — a single photo and a series across four nominations, namely, Top News; Sports; My Planet; and Portrait – A Hero of Our Time. Competitors are allowed to submit one photo and one series in each of the categories.
Awards in the 2022 contest will include 125,000 roubles ($1,700), 100,000 roubles ($1,350), and 75,000 roubles ($1,000) for first, second, and third place in each nomination, respectively. The Grand Prize will amount to 700,000 roubles ($9,500).

"The contest marks eight years in 2022. It has brought many young photographers into the professional orbit, and they made a name for themselves. Our team is very proud of them and very happy. We welcome our new participants and wish them good luck", Oksana Oleinik, the curator of the contest and head of the Photo Projects Desk at Rossiya Segodnya, said.

The coronavirus pandemic, while causing disruptions, has also benefited young photojournalists participating in the competition by widening their creative scope and imagination, she added.
The Andrei Stenin Photo Contest, launched in 2014, has kept up the tradition of a worldwide touring exhibition of winning photos in spite coronavirus restrictions, paving the way for young photojournalists to present their work at the international level and drawing global attention to current issues and challenges. The UN headquarters in New York and the Council of Europe in Strasbourg have been among the venues where Stenin award-holding works have been exhibited.
