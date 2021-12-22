Registration was successful!
Omicron COVID Strain
The new COVID variant was initially detected in South Africa and Botswana and sparked major concerns due to its high number of mutations (32). The WHO dubbed the strain Omicron and warned it may prove to be more transmissible and dangerous than other coronavirus variants.
Amazon Limits Sales of Self-Test Kits for COVID-19 to 10 Per Buyer - Reports
Amazon Limits Sales of Self-Test Kits for COVID-19 to 10 Per Buyer - Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US e-commerce giant Amazon has limited the number of coronavirus self-test kits for online shoppers to ten amid concerns over the now... 22.12.2021, Sputnik International
The main reason for this decision is the lack of tests in the Amazon’s warehouses, but the company assures the customers it is working with its selling partners to secure additional testing kits inventory, the report said citing an Amazon spokesperson.Other vendors have also limited the number of their at-home tests, including the California-based manufacturer iHealth Labs, which limited sales to five units per person, the report added.On Monday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that the Omicron variant accounts now for nearly 75% of all new infections in the United States.Many outdoor testing stations in the country have been overwhelmed with long lines by residents who seek a free coronavirus test.
Amazon Limits Sales of Self-Test Kits for COVID-19 to 10 Per Buyer - Reports

16:56 GMT 22.12.2021
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US e-commerce giant Amazon has limited the number of coronavirus self-test kits for online shoppers to ten amid concerns over the now predominant Omicron variant and ahead of the holidays, CNBC reported on Wednesday.
The main reason for this decision is the lack of tests in the Amazon’s warehouses, but the company assures the customers it is working with its selling partners to secure additional testing kits inventory, the report said citing an Amazon spokesperson.
Other vendors have also limited the number of their at-home tests, including the California-based manufacturer iHealth Labs, which limited sales to five units per person, the report added.
A test tube labelled COVID-19 Test Positive is seen in front of displayed words OMICRON SARS-COV-2 in this illustration taken December 11, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.12.2021
Omicron COVID Strain
WHO: Evidence Shows Omicron Spreads Faster Than Other Variants, Affects Vaccinated, Recovered People
20 December, 15:50 GMT
On Monday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that the Omicron variant accounts now for nearly 75% of all new infections in the United States.
Many outdoor testing stations in the country have been overwhelmed with long lines by residents who seek a free coronavirus test.
