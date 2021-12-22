Amazon Limits Sales of Self-Test Kits for COVID-19 to 10 Per Buyer - Reports

The main reason for this decision is the lack of tests in the Amazon’s warehouses, but the company assures the customers it is working with its selling partners to secure additional testing kits inventory, the report said citing an Amazon spokesperson.Other vendors have also limited the number of their at-home tests, including the California-based manufacturer iHealth Labs, which limited sales to five units per person, the report added.On Monday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that the Omicron variant accounts now for nearly 75% of all new infections in the United States.Many outdoor testing stations in the country have been overwhelmed with long lines by residents who seek a free coronavirus test.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US e-commerce giant Amazon has limited the number of coronavirus self-test kits for online shoppers to ten amid concerns over the now predominant Omicron variant and ahead of the holidays, CNBC reported on Wednesday.
The main reason for this decision is the lack of tests in the Amazon’s warehouses, but the company assures the customers it is working with its selling partners to secure additional testing kits inventory, the report said citing an Amazon spokesperson.
Other vendors have also limited the number of their at-home tests, including the California-based manufacturer iHealth Labs, which limited sales to five units per person, the report added.