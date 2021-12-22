https://sputniknews.com/20211222/amazon-limits-sales-of-self-test-kits-for-covid-19-to-10-per-buyer---reports-1091729331.html

Amazon Limits Sales of Self-Test Kits for COVID-19 to 10 Per Buyer - Reports

Amazon Limits Sales of Self-Test Kits for COVID-19 to 10 Per Buyer - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US e-commerce giant Amazon has limited the number of coronavirus self-test kits for online shoppers to ten amid concerns over the now... 22.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-22T16:56+0000

2021-12-22T16:56+0000

2021-12-22T16:56+0000

omicron covid strain

amazon

omicron strain

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/14/1083417378_0:161:3070:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_3a647502d13050b6d5e68c49c58505f3.jpg

The main reason for this decision is the lack of tests in the Amazon’s warehouses, but the company assures the customers it is working with its selling partners to secure additional testing kits inventory, the report said citing an Amazon spokesperson.Other vendors have also limited the number of their at-home tests, including the California-based manufacturer iHealth Labs, which limited sales to five units per person, the report added.On Monday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that the Omicron variant accounts now for nearly 75% of all new infections in the United States.Many outdoor testing stations in the country have been overwhelmed with long lines by residents who seek a free coronavirus test.

https://sputniknews.com/20211220/who-evidence-shows-omicron-spreads-faster-than-other-variants-affects-vaccinated-recovered-people-1091672913.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

amazon, omicron strain