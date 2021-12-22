Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211222/acting-combat-style-uk-soldiers-were-ordered-to-pretend-to-be-busy-amid-army-chief-visit-1091707653.html
Acting, Combat Style: UK Soldiers 'Were Ordered to Pretend to be Busy Amid Army Chief Visit'
Acting, Combat Style: UK Soldiers 'Were Ordered to Pretend to be Busy Amid Army Chief Visit'
British soldiers were ordered to pretend they were very busy during a surprise visit by the new head of the Armed Forces on Monday, The Sun has reported.
2021-12-22
2021-12-22T05:44+0000
estonia
troops
soldiers
uk
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105521/82/1055218249_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_d219d6d246ad9656838682c317c504c9.jpg
According to the tabloid, Royal Artillery troops stationed in Estonia were told to play-act, and bring special checklists with them, pretending they were performing Commanders' Functional Tests, when Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, the new chief of defence staff, paid an unexpected visit to their base.
Acting, Combat Style: UK Soldiers 'Were Ordered to Pretend to be Busy Amid Army Chief Visit'

05:44 GMT 22.12.2021
Leaked orders, obtained by The Sun, included the words "don't ask!", to avoid any awkward questions.
British soldiers were ordered to pretend they were very busy during a surprise visit by the new head of the Armed Forces on Monday, The Sun has reported.
According to the tabloid, Royal Artillery troops stationed in Estonia were told to play-act, and bring special checklists with them, pretending they were performing Commanders' Functional Tests, when Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, the new chief of defence staff, paid an unexpected visit to their base.

"The new CDS, Admiral Sir Radakin will be in camp today. Bring 601s to pretend you're doing a CFT (don't ask!)", the order said, according to the tabloid.

What happened next, a source described to The Sun is "a pantomime".
