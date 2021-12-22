https://sputniknews.com/20211222/acting-combat-style-uk-soldiers-were-ordered-to-pretend-to-be-busy-amid-army-chief-visit-1091707653.html

Acting, Combat Style: UK Soldiers 'Were Ordered to Pretend to be Busy Amid Army Chief Visit'

British soldiers were ordered to pretend they were very busy during a surprise visit by the new head of the Armed Forces on Monday, The Sun has reported.

British soldiers were ordered to pretend they were very busy during a surprise visit by the new head of the Armed Forces on Monday, The Sun has reported. According to the tabloid, Royal Artillery troops stationed in Estonia were told to play-act, and bring special checklists with them, pretending they were performing Commanders' Functional Tests, when Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, the new chief of defence staff, paid an unexpected visit to their base.What happened next, a source described to The Sun is "a pantomime".

