Omicron COVID Strain
The new COVID variant was initially detected in South Africa and Botswana and sparked major concerns due to its high number of mutations (32). The WHO dubbed the strain Omicron and warned it may prove to be more transmissible and dangerous than other coronavirus variants.
Watch Darts Fans in UK Chanting 'Stand Up if You Hate Boris' During World Championship
The 2022 Darts World Championship in London was marked by an anti-Boris Johnson chant as fans were heard shouting "Stand up if you hate Boris".
The 2022 Darts World Championship in London was marked by an anti-Boris Johnson chant as fans were heard shouting "Stand up if you hate Boris".A video depicting spectators chanting the derogatory slogan and standing up during the darts championship in Alexandra Palace has swiftly gone viral.Not only has the darts competition been marked by criticism towards Johnson, but health experts have already noted that the contest, with thousands of fans in attendance, should not have occurred in the first place given the fears related to the spread of the new coronavirus strain.As Omicron cases continue to surge in the UK, along with the rest of the world, health concerns have led to the cancellation of New Year's festivities in London's Trafalgar Square. With one confirmed Omicron death in the country, Downing Street has announced that no additional pandemic restrictions will be enforced as of Tuesday, noting that things may change in the future.Boris Johnson has discovered himself in hot water over recent media stories about alleged events at Number 10 Downing Street, dubbed a Christmas party" and so-called "garden party" by the media. The latter supposedly occurred on 15 May 2020. Both of the alleged parties took place in 2020 while the rest of the country languished in lockdown. Concerning the controversy about the "Christmas party", Johnson dismissed it as "trivia" (pictures of him hosting a Christmas quiz for staffers were shared by the media) but launched an investigation into whether any coronavirus rules were broken during that gathering.Commenting on the images from the Downing Street garden, Johnson, along with other government officials, argued that the photos pictured nothing but a working meeting, and people gathered to discuss work.
Watch Darts Fans in UK Chanting 'Stand Up if You Hate Boris' During World Championship

13:29 GMT 21.12.2021
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a news conference to update the nation on the Covid-19 booster vaccine program in the Downing Street briefing room in central London, Britain, December 15, 2021.
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a news conference to update the nation on the Covid-19 booster vaccine program in the Downing Street briefing room in central London, Britain, December 15, 2021.
Daria Bedenko
The United Kingdom was the first country in the world to confirm a death related to the latest strain of the coronavirus, dubbed Omicron. As the new variant rages in the UK, residents are unleashing their outrage at the government, particularly in light of the recent scandal concerning a 2020 Christmas party at Number 10.
The 2022 Darts World Championship in London was marked by an anti-Boris Johnson chant as fans were heard shouting "Stand up if you hate Boris".
A video depicting spectators chanting the derogatory slogan and standing up during the darts championship in Alexandra Palace has swiftly gone viral.
Not only has the darts competition been marked by criticism towards Johnson, but health experts have already noted that the contest, with thousands of fans in attendance, should not have occurred in the first place given the fears related to the spread of the new coronavirus strain.
As Omicron cases continue to surge in the UK, along with the rest of the world, health concerns have led to the cancellation of New Year's festivities in London's Trafalgar Square. With one confirmed Omicron death in the country, Downing Street has announced that no additional pandemic restrictions will be enforced as of Tuesday, noting that things may change in the future.
Boris Johnson has discovered himself in hot water over recent media stories about alleged events at Number 10 Downing Street, dubbed a Christmas party" and so-called "garden party" by the media. The latter supposedly occurred on 15 May 2020. Both of the alleged parties took place in 2020 while the rest of the country languished in lockdown.
Concerning the controversy about the "Christmas party", Johnson dismissed it as "trivia" (pictures of him hosting a Christmas quiz for staffers were shared by the media) but launched an investigation into whether any coronavirus rules were broken during that gathering.
Commenting on the images from the Downing Street garden, Johnson, along with other government officials, argued that the photos pictured nothing but a working meeting, and people gathered to discuss work.
