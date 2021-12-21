https://sputniknews.com/20211221/watch-darts-fans-in-uk-chanting-stand-up-if-you-hate-boris-during-world-championship-1091695579.html

Watch Darts Fans in UK Chanting 'Stand Up if You Hate Boris' During World Championship

The 2022 Darts World Championship in London was marked by an anti-Boris Johnson chant as fans were heard shouting "Stand up if you hate Boris".

The 2022 Darts World Championship in London was marked by an anti-Boris Johnson chant as fans were heard shouting "Stand up if you hate Boris".A video depicting spectators chanting the derogatory slogan and standing up during the darts championship in Alexandra Palace has swiftly gone viral.Not only has the darts competition been marked by criticism towards Johnson, but health experts have already noted that the contest, with thousands of fans in attendance, should not have occurred in the first place given the fears related to the spread of the new coronavirus strain.As Omicron cases continue to surge in the UK, along with the rest of the world, health concerns have led to the cancellation of New Year's festivities in London's Trafalgar Square. With one confirmed Omicron death in the country, Downing Street has announced that no additional pandemic restrictions will be enforced as of Tuesday, noting that things may change in the future.Boris Johnson has discovered himself in hot water over recent media stories about alleged events at Number 10 Downing Street, dubbed a Christmas party" and so-called "garden party" by the media. The latter supposedly occurred on 15 May 2020. Both of the alleged parties took place in 2020 while the rest of the country languished in lockdown. Concerning the controversy about the "Christmas party", Johnson dismissed it as "trivia" (pictures of him hosting a Christmas quiz for staffers were shared by the media) but launched an investigation into whether any coronavirus rules were broken during that gathering.Commenting on the images from the Downing Street garden, Johnson, along with other government officials, argued that the photos pictured nothing but a working meeting, and people gathered to discuss work.

