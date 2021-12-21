https://sputniknews.com/20211221/video-biden-brings-new-pup-to-white-house-1091682913.html

Video: Biden Brings New Pup to White House

2021-12-21

The family of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden has a new dog, named Commander, the press secretary of the first lady Michael LaRosa told CNN on Monday.On December 20, the new puppy was spotted on the South Lawn of the White House. According to two sources, this is the president's new pet, a German Shepherd puppy. He arrived at the White House as an early Christmas gift, according to TMZ.It was presented to Biden by his family.The Bidens' beloved German Shepherd, Champ, died in June at the age of 13. Their other German Shepherd, Major, lives mainly in Wilmington, Delaware, having been booted for bad behavior after biting at least two White House staffers - members of the Secret Service and National Park Service.

