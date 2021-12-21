Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211221/venezuela-receives-7mln-sputnik-v-doses-in-biggest-one-time-global-russian-vaccine-delivery-1091699335.html
Venezuela Receives 7Mln Sputnik V Doses in Biggest One-Time Global Russian Vaccine Delivery
Venezuela Receives 7Mln Sputnik V Doses in Biggest One-Time Global Russian Vaccine Delivery
The Russian-made Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine has been authorised in 71 countries with a total of 4 billion people, which makes up over 50% of the population on Earth.
2021-12-21T16:12+0000
2021-12-21T16:12+0000
world
vaccine
booster
covid-19
sputnik v
omicron strain
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0e/1089926274_0:114:3072:1842_1920x0_80_0_0_18510d2a3625b7560d4cf74af67a1ea2.jpg
Venezuela has received seven million doses of the Sputnik Light booster vaccine, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) announced Tuesday, with the shipment marking the biggest one-time global delivery of the one-shot vaccine.According to the RDIF, the international demand for Sputnik Light is increasing as more countries are using it as a standalone vaccine and a universal booster for other vaccines, including against the latest Omicron variant of the coronavirus.The efficacy of Sputnik Light as a universal booster has been proven by data from other countries using it, the RDIF says, pointing to Argentina as an example. In the Latin American country, a combination of Sputnik Light with other vaccines has demonstrated its effectiveness as a universal booster inducing stronger antibody and T-cell response compared to a two-shot homologous regimen.According to the RDIF, the one-shot Sputnik Light vaccine has 70% efficacy against infection from the Delta variant of the coronavirus in the first three months after a standalone vaccination, with the rate rising to 83% when used as a booster shot.In mid-December, the director of Russia's Gamaleya Research Centre behind the Sputnik vaccine said that a full vaccination procedure in a study on a large number of people will give more than 83% protection against Omicron.The Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine has been authorised in 71 countries with a total of four billion people, which makes up over 50% of the population on Earth.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0e/1089926274_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f036e49e1a25f0b285cdabcddf90fc39.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, vaccine, booster, covid-19, sputnik v, omicron strain

Venezuela Receives 7Mln Sputnik V Doses in Biggest One-Time Global Russian Vaccine Delivery

16:12 GMT 21.12.2021
© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev / Go to the photo bankA medical worker prepares a syringe with the Sputnik Light vaccine against COVID-19 at the Laser Love clinic of hardware cosmetology, in Novosibirsk, Russia
A medical worker prepares a syringe with the Sputnik Light vaccine against COVID-19 at the Laser Love clinic of hardware cosmetology, in Novosibirsk, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.12.2021
© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
The Russian-made Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine has been authorised in 71 countries with a total of four billion people, making up over 50% of the population on Earth.
Venezuela has received seven million doses of the Sputnik Light booster vaccine, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) announced Tuesday, with the shipment marking the biggest one-time global delivery of the one-shot vaccine.
According to the RDIF, the international demand for Sputnik Light is increasing as more countries are using it as a standalone vaccine and a universal booster for other vaccines, including against the latest Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

"Sputnik Light booster is recommended to strengthen the efficacy of vaccines against Omicron. Heterologous boosting with Sputnik Light is the solution to strengthen and lengthen the quickly waning efficacy of many vaccines, including against Omicron, and extend the booster protection period", the RDIF notes.

The efficacy of Sputnik Light as a universal booster has been proven by data from other countries using it, the RDIF says, pointing to Argentina as an example. In the Latin American country, a combination of Sputnik Light with other vaccines has demonstrated its effectiveness as a universal booster inducing stronger antibody and T-cell response compared to a two-shot homologous regimen.
"Data from the Ministry of Health of Buenos Aires (Argentina) has demonstrated standalone efficacy of Sputnik Light between 78.6-83.7% among the elderly (over 40,000 people of 60-79 years old), which is higher than that of many two-dose vaccines", the RDIF notes.
According to the RDIF, the one-shot Sputnik Light vaccine has 70% efficacy against infection from the Delta variant of the coronavirus in the first three months after a standalone vaccination, with the rate rising to 83% when used as a booster shot.
In mid-December, the director of Russia's Gamaleya Research Centre behind the Sputnik vaccine said that a full vaccination procedure in a study on a large number of people will give more than 83% protection against Omicron.
The Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine has been authorised in 71 countries with a total of four billion people, which makes up over 50% of the population on Earth.
300000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:33 GMTElon Musk Creates Storm on Twitter After Posting Old Interview With Bill Gates
16:12 GMTVenezuela Receives 7Mln Sputnik V Doses in Biggest One-Time Global Russian Vaccine Delivery
16:04 GMTGas Futures in Europe Hit New All-Time High Above $2,150 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters
15:30 GMTRussian Army is Global Leader in Modernity, Defence Minister Shoigu Says
15:20 GMTUS Ready to Work on Russia's Security Proposal, Despite Some 'Unacceptable' Items, Top Diplomat Says
15:14 GMTKing Harry Searches Surge After Queen Issues Warning to Prince William Over Line of Succession
15:01 GMTMemes Storm Social Media as Users Lash Out at Downing Street Over #GardenParty
14:26 GMTLondon Murder Linked to Swedish Assassination Bid in Which Target ‘Dropped’ His Baby, UK Trial Told
14:18 GMTBeijing Takes 'Reciprocal Countermeasures' in Response to US Anti-China Sanctions Over Uyghur Issue
13:47 GMTMeeting Between Dalai Lama, RSS Chief Reflects India's 'Evolving Approach' on Tibet, Reckons Expert
13:45 GMTSimmering Tensions in PSG Dressing Room as Players Divided Into Two Camps, French Press Claims
13:29 GMTWatch Darts Fans in UK Chanting 'Stand Up if You Hate Boris' During World Championship
13:16 GMTNew Docs: Clinton 2016 Campaign Investigated in Durham Probe Into Trump-Russia Inquiry
13:04 GMT'Raised Marriage Age to Enable Girls to Study Further': PM Modi on Empowering Women With New Schemes
12:57 GMTSack Federal Minister: Indian Opposition Parties March in Unison Over Farmer Killings - Video
12:55 GMT'Sex and the City' Star Chris Noth Booted From 'The Equaliser' After Sexual Assault Allegations
12:44 GMTSchool Teacher Fired in England Over Footage Showing Her Kicking Horse
12:38 GMTMan Accused of Stabbing to Death UK Conservative MP Amess Pleads Not Guilty
12:28 GMTVideo: Nancy Pelosi Interrupted by Protester Shouting 'Let's Go Brandon'
12:14 GMTGas Futures Prices in Europe Top $2,000 per 1,000 Cubic Meters for 1st Time