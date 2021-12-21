Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211221/us-senators-call-for-probe-on-amazon-over-unfair-dismissals-tornado-deaths-1091683963.html
US Senators Call for Probe on Amazon Over Unfair Dismissals, Tornado Deaths
US Senators Call for Probe on Amazon Over Unfair Dismissals, Tornado Deaths
US Senators Call for Probe on Amazon Over Unfair Dismissals, Tornado Deaths
2021-12-21T03:59+0000
2021-12-21T03:59+0000
marco rubio
us
probe
sherrod brown
amazon
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/14/1083417378_0:161:3070:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_3a647502d13050b6d5e68c49c58505f3.jpg
The senators said in the letter that recent reports have "brought to light troubling working conditions at Amazon that suggest improper treatment of its employees, to the detriment of workers and families across the country.”The call by Brown and Rubio represents a bipartisan effort to rein in various business practices by Amazon objected to by US lawmakers and regulators over the past year. In February, New York Attorney-General Letitia James said Amazon may have broken the law when it fired an employee for attending a protest against working conditions at a warehouse owned by the company.In their complaint, the senators cited media reports of allegations by Amazon employees of how the company mismanaged their benefits and pay, set grueling work hours and showed a general lack of response to their concerns due to its highly-automated management practices.The senators highlighted reports of “workers not having time to use the restroom on the job, and being forced to resort to extraordinary measures such as urinating in bottles to meet work quotas.”Brown and Rubio also pressed Secretary Walsh to look into the investigation by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration of Amazon’s conduct over the collapse of its warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois after a tornado struck the facility earlier this month, killing six people.Reports indicated that one of the employees who died in that incident had texted his girlfriend, claiming that the company would not let him leave to go home during the storm, the senators said. Workers also voiced concerns about Amazon's alleged lack of emergency response training and expectations that workers continue to work during tornado warnings.
https://sputniknews.com/20211020/labor-activists-hail-striketober-as-over-100000-union-workers-across-us-prepare-work-stoppages-1090055313.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/14/1083417378_171:0:2900:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_52e888ee037685dc0282a8bb356e4ca3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
marco rubio, us, probe, sherrod brown, amazon

US Senators Call for Probe on Amazon Over Unfair Dismissals, Tornado Deaths

03:59 GMT 21.12.2021
© AP Photo / Steven SenneAn Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston.
An Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.12.2021
© AP Photo / Steven Senne
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - E-commerce giant Amazon needs to be investigated by the US Labor Department for harsh labor practices that include wrongful dismissals and lack of sensitivity to emergencies, such as the one that killed six workers in a tornado, US Senators Sherrod Brown and Marco Rubio said in a letter to Labor Secretary Martin Walsh.
The senators said in the letter that recent reports have "brought to light troubling working conditions at Amazon that suggest improper treatment of its employees, to the detriment of workers and families across the country.”
“Today, approximately one out of every 170 US workers is an Amazon employee, underscoring our particular interest in ensuring that the company’s employment practices are fair, and in accordance with the law. We urge you to use every mechanism at your disposal to investigate Amazon’s labor and employment practices immediately,” they wrote.
The call by Brown and Rubio represents a bipartisan effort to rein in various business practices by Amazon objected to by US lawmakers and regulators over the past year. In February, New York Attorney-General Letitia James said Amazon may have broken the law when it fired an employee for attending a protest against working conditions at a warehouse owned by the company.
In their complaint, the senators cited media reports of allegations by Amazon employees of how the company mismanaged their benefits and pay, set grueling work hours and showed a general lack of response to their concerns due to its highly-automated management practices.
The senators highlighted reports of “workers not having time to use the restroom on the job, and being forced to resort to extraordinary measures such as urinating in bottles to meet work quotas.”
Members of United Mine Workers of America (UMWA) and other labor leaders picket about the union's strike at Warrior Met Coal Mine, outside BlackRock's Headquarters in New York City, U.S., July 28, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.10.2021
Labor Activists Hail ‘Striketober’ as Over 100,000 Union Workers Across US Prepare Work Stoppages
20 October, 00:52 GMT
Brown and Rubio also pressed Secretary Walsh to look into the investigation by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration of Amazon’s conduct over the collapse of its warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois after a tornado struck the facility earlier this month, killing six people.
Reports indicated that one of the employees who died in that incident had texted his girlfriend, claiming that the company would not let him leave to go home during the storm, the senators said. Workers also voiced concerns about Amazon's alleged lack of emergency response training and expectations that workers continue to work during tornado warnings.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
03:59 GMTUS Senators Call for Probe on Amazon Over Unfair Dismissals, Tornado Deaths
03:49 GMTPentagon Releases Report on Countering Extremism in Military
03:45 GMTWhite House Staff Member, Who Came Into Contact With Biden on 17 Dec, Tests Positive for COVID-19
03:39 GMTVideo: Biden Brings New Pup to White House
03:04 GMTBiden Will 'Work Like Hell' to Get BBB Past Congress After Manchin Killed Bill, Psaki Says
02:00 GMTMcConnell Says GOP ‘Welcome’ Manchin in the Party ‘If He Was So Inclined’
01:02 GMTGhislaine Maxwell's Prosecution Releases Video of 2005 Raid at Epstein's Mansion
00:19 GMT47 GOPers Side With Navy SEALS in Federal Lawsuit Seeking Religious Exemption to Vaccine Mandate
00:19 GMTFrustrated Over BBB Demise, AOC Calls Senate ‘Old Boys’ Club’ That Needs a ‘Crack Down’
YesterdayProsecution Calls Maxwell 'Sophisticated Predator' in Closing Arguments Ahead of Verdict
YesterdayUS Judge Blocks Biden Admin COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate for Federal Contractors in 10 States
YesterdayQuick-Spreading Omicron Variant Now Dominant COVID-19 Strain in US, Making Up 73% of Cases, CDC Says
YesterdayBiden Admin. to Close Gaps of Unfinished Wall on US-Mexico Border
YesterdayUS Approves $108Mln Sale of Hellfire Missiles to Australia
YesterdaySullivan to Visit Israel, West Bank This Week to Discuss Iran, Other Issues
YesterdayUS Prepares Additional Options on Iran in Case Diplomacy Fails
YesterdayPentagon SPOX Says It's Not in DoD's Purview to Ensure That Santa Is Vaccinated
YesterdayTPLF Claims Withdrawal to Tigray From Occupied Areas Amid Ethiopian Government Counteroffensive
YesterdayMacron's Wife Threatens to Sue Those Who Spread Rumors About Her Alleged Gender Change
YesterdayElon Musk Believes Web 3.0 Today 'More Marketing Buzzword' Than Reality