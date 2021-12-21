Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211221/us-ready-to-work-on-russias-security-proposal-despite-some-unacceptable-items-top-diplomat-says-1091699160.html
US Ready to Work on Russia's Security Proposal, Despite Some 'Unacceptable' Items, Top Diplomat Says
US Ready to Work on Russia's Security Proposal, Despite Some 'Unacceptable' Items, Top Diplomat Says
The United States is willing to work on some things outlined in Russia's security proposals, but there are other items in them that are unacceptable, Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried said on Tuesday.
"We are prepared to discuss those proposals that Russia put on the table. There are some things that we're prepared to work on and that we do believe that there's merit in having a discussion in these three formats that I outlined to you," Donfried said. "There are other things in those documents that the Russians know will be unacceptable."She also expressed hope that bilateral security talks between the United States and Russia will take place in January."[W]e are ready to move out on these multiple channels which I mentioned - bilateral engagement, NATO-Russia Council and the OSCE. On the bilateral engagement, we will decide on a date together with Russia and we believe that that will take place in January," Donfried said during a press briefing.Donfried added that the US believes any talks with Russia will be more productive if they happen in an atmosphere of de-escalation of tensions around Ukraine."We believe talks will be more productive if they happen in an environment of de-escalation instead of escalation.," Donfried told a press briefing.The United States is continuing to deliver military assistance to Ukraine and the latest delivery took place last week, she added.At the same time, Washington will discuss a possibility of changes in troop deployment in Europe with NATO, and is not ready to announce anything yet."That will be a conversation that we will have in the NATO context about whether the force posture that we have currently is appropriate for the challenges we are facing," Donfried said. "But I have no announcements today about a changing force posture."
They will up troop deployment between now and January,they will try and cause trouble before the talks.
US just wants to gain time to launch the next sanctions against Russia. Rather trust a desert scorpion than an American leader.
15:20 GMT 21.12.2021
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is willing to work on some things outlined in Russia's security proposals, but there are other items in them that are unacceptable, Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried said on Tuesday.
"We are prepared to discuss those proposals that Russia put on the table. There are some things that we're prepared to work on and that we do believe that there's merit in having a discussion in these three formats that I outlined to you," Donfried said. "There are other things in those documents that the Russians know will be unacceptable."
She also expressed hope that bilateral security talks between the United States and Russia will take place in January.
"[W]e are ready to move out on these multiple channels which I mentioned - bilateral engagement, NATO-Russia Council and the OSCE. On the bilateral engagement, we will decide on a date together with Russia and we believe that that will take place in January," Donfried said during a press briefing.
Donfried added that the US believes any talks with Russia will be more productive if they happen in an atmosphere of de-escalation of tensions around Ukraine.

"We believe talks will be more productive if they happen in an environment of de-escalation instead of escalation.," Donfried told a press briefing.

The United States is continuing to deliver military assistance to Ukraine and the latest delivery took place last week, she added.
At the same time, Washington will discuss a possibility of changes in troop deployment in Europe with NATO, and is not ready to announce anything yet.
"That will be a conversation that we will have in the NATO context about whether the force posture that we have currently is appropriate for the challenges we are facing," Donfried said. "But I have no announcements today about a changing force posture."
