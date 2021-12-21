https://sputniknews.com/20211221/us-and-uk-send-cyberwarfare-teams-to-ukraine-amid-concerns-over-russia-reports-say-1091684759.html

US and UK Sent Cyberwarfare Teams to Ukraine Amid Concerns Over Russia, Reports Say

The United States and the United Kingdom sent cyberwarfare teams to Ukraine over concerns Russia could potentially launch a cyberattack, The New York Times has reported.

The report said on Monday that the United States and the United Kingdom think Russian President Vladimir Putin may soon attempt to launch a cyberattack targeting Ukraine's electrical grid, banking system, and other critical infrastructure.US officials declined to describe the type of cyber teams that were sent to Ukraine while the UK government described its support to Ukraine as defensive in nature, the report said.The report added, citing US intelligence, that Putin may be trying to make Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky look inept.Tensions around Ukraine have been heightened over the past several weeks by an alleged Russian troop buildup near the Ukrainian border and claims of preparations for an invasion. Russia has repeatedly denied those accusations, pointing to NATO's military activity near the nation's borders that it deems to be a threat to its national security. Russia has also said it has the right to move forces within its own territory.

TruePatriot Sounds more like those clowns were there to set up a false flag cyberattack against Kiev that they could BLAME on Russian hackers. 1

