https://sputniknews.com/20211221/us-and-uk-send-cyberwarfare-teams-to-ukraine-amid-concerns-over-russia-reports-say-1091684759.html
US and UK Sent Cyberwarfare Teams to Ukraine Amid Concerns Over Russia, Reports Say
US and UK Sent Cyberwarfare Teams to Ukraine Amid Concerns Over Russia, Reports Say
The United States and the United Kingdom sent cyberwarfare teams to Ukraine over concerns Russia could potentially launch a cyberattack, The New York Times has reported.
2021-12-21T04:38+0000
2021-12-21T05:05+0000
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105359/80/1053598016_0:189:3501:2158_1920x0_80_0_0_c8b313fd4d38e182bc21f4b2e1c56ea6.jpg
The report said on Monday that the United States and the United Kingdom think Russian President Vladimir Putin may soon attempt to launch a cyberattack targeting Ukraine's electrical grid, banking system, and other critical infrastructure.US officials declined to describe the type of cyber teams that were sent to Ukraine while the UK government described its support to Ukraine as defensive in nature, the report said.The report added, citing US intelligence, that Putin may be trying to make Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky look inept.Tensions around Ukraine have been heightened over the past several weeks by an alleged Russian troop buildup near the Ukrainian border and claims of preparations for an invasion. Russia has repeatedly denied those accusations, pointing to NATO's military activity near the nation's borders that it deems to be a threat to its national security. Russia has also said it has the right to move forces within its own territory.
Sounds more like those clowns were there to set up a false flag cyberattack against Kiev that they could BLAME on Russian hackers.
ukraine
us, russia, ukraine, cyberwarfare, volodymyr zelensky, uk

US and UK Sent Cyberwarfare Teams to Ukraine Amid Concerns Over Russia, Reports Say

04:38 GMT 21.12.2021 (Updated: 05:05 GMT 21.12.2021)
© REUTERS / Kacper Pempel/IllustrationA hooded man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017
A hooded man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.12.2021
© REUTERS / Kacper Pempel/Illustration
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States and the United Kingdom sent cyberwarfare teams to Ukraine over concerns Russia could potentially launch a cyberattack, The New York Times has reported.
The report said on Monday that the United States and the United Kingdom think Russian President Vladimir Putin may soon attempt to launch a cyberattack targeting Ukraine's electrical grid, banking system, and other critical infrastructure.
US officials declined to describe the type of cyber teams that were sent to Ukraine while the UK government described its support to Ukraine as defensive in nature, the report said.
The report added, citing US intelligence, that Putin may be trying to make Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky look inept.
© Sputnik / Стрингер / Go to the photo bankUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky holds a press conference on the first anniversary of his presidency, May 20, 2020.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky holds a press conference on the first anniversary of his presidency, May 20, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.12.2021
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky holds a press conference on the first anniversary of his presidency, May 20, 2020.
© Sputnik / Стрингер
Tensions around Ukraine have been heightened over the past several weeks by an alleged Russian troop buildup near the Ukrainian border and claims of preparations for an invasion. Russia has repeatedly denied those accusations, pointing to NATO's military activity near the nation's borders that it deems to be a threat to its national security. Russia has also said it has the right to move forces within its own territory.
Sounds more like those clowns were there to set up a false flag cyberattack against Kiev that they could BLAME on Russian hackers.
TruePatriot
21 December, 08:47 GMT1
© 2021 Sputnik.
