UN Secretary-General Guterres Holds Press Conference in Beirut, Lebanon

Sputnik is live from Beirut, Lebanon, where UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is holding a press conference addressing problems in the Middle Eastern country.Lebanon has been suffering from political and financial instability in recent years. The situation deteriorated after a devastating blast at the port of Beirut, which killed 218 people, injured 7,000, and left up to 300,000 homeless, causing immense damage to the Lebanese capital.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
lebanon
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
UN Secretary General Guterres holds press conference in Beirut
UN Secretary General Guterres holds press conference in Beirut
The UN chief previously held a meeting with Lebanese President Michel Aoun and called for unity.
Sputnik is live from Beirut, Lebanon, where UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is holding a press conference addressing problems in the Middle Eastern country.
Lebanon has been suffering from political and financial instability in recent years. The situation deteriorated after a devastating blast at the port of Beirut, which killed 218 people, injured 7,000, and left up to 300,000 homeless, causing immense damage to the Lebanese capital.