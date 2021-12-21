https://sputniknews.com/20211221/un-secretary-general-guterres-holds-press-conference-in-beirut-lebanon-1091697630.html

UN Secretary-General Guterres Holds Press Conference in Beirut, Lebanon

UN Secretary-General Guterres Holds Press Conference in Beirut, Lebanon

The UN chief previously held a meeting with Lebanese President Michel Aoun and called for unity. 21.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-21T16:25+0000

2021-12-21T16:25+0000

2021-12-21T16:33+0000

antonio guterres

middle east

lebanon

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/15/1091700300_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_1a248c546857c58981dd15e269f4ada2.jpg

Sputnik is live from Beirut, Lebanon, where UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is holding a press conference addressing problems in the Middle Eastern country.Lebanon has been suffering from political and financial instability in recent years. The situation deteriorated after a devastating blast at the port of Beirut, which killed 218 people, injured 7,000, and left up to 300,000 homeless, causing immense damage to the Lebanese capital.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

lebanon

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

UN Secretary General Guterres holds press conference in Beirut UN Secretary General Guterres holds press conference in Beirut 2021-12-21T16:25+0000 true PT31M32S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

antonio guterres, middle east, lebanon, видео