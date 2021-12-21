Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211221/un-secretary-general-guterres-holds-press-conference-in-beirut-lebanon-1091697630.html
UN Secretary-General Guterres Holds Press Conference in Beirut, Lebanon
UN Secretary-General Guterres Holds Press Conference in Beirut, Lebanon
The UN chief previously held a meeting with Lebanese President Michel Aoun and called for unity. 21.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-21T16:25+0000
2021-12-21T16:33+0000
antonio guterres
middle east
lebanon
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/15/1091700300_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_1a248c546857c58981dd15e269f4ada2.jpg
Sputnik is live from Beirut, Lebanon, where UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is holding a press conference addressing problems in the Middle Eastern country.Lebanon has been suffering from political and financial instability in recent years. The situation deteriorated after a devastating blast at the port of Beirut, which killed 218 people, injured 7,000, and left up to 300,000 homeless, causing immense damage to the Lebanese capital.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
lebanon
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
UN Secretary General Guterres holds press conference in Beirut
UN Secretary General Guterres holds press conference in Beirut
2021-12-21T16:25+0000
true
PT31M32S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/15/1091700300_0:0:1440:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_505c9b3bb8f9e4252ac59db611ded6fe.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
antonio guterres, middle east, lebanon, видео

UN Secretary-General Guterres Holds Press Conference in Beirut, Lebanon

16:25 GMT 21.12.2021 (Updated: 16:33 GMT 21.12.2021)
© Sputnik
Subscribe
The UN chief previously held a meeting with Lebanese President Michel Aoun and called for unity.
Sputnik is live from Beirut, Lebanon, where UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is holding a press conference addressing problems in the Middle Eastern country.
Lebanon has been suffering from political and financial instability in recent years. The situation deteriorated after a devastating blast at the port of Beirut, which killed 218 people, injured 7,000, and left up to 300,000 homeless, causing immense damage to the Lebanese capital.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
300000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:29 GMTReports Suggest Downing Street 'Garden Party' Photo Could Have Been Leaked by UK Treasury
17:28 GMTNew York City Offers $100 Incentive to Get COVID-19 Vaccine Booster by New Year
17:24 GMTBoris Johnson: No COVID Lockdown in UK Before Christmas, Maybe After
17:07 GMTPentagon Struck New Contract Seeking Ways to Counter Russian & Chinese Hypersonics, Report Says
16:33 GMTElon Musk Creates Storm on Twitter After Posting Old Interview With Bill Gates
16:25 GMTUN Secretary-General Guterres Holds Press Conference in Beirut, Lebanon
16:12 GMTVenezuela Receives 7Mln Sputnik V Doses in Biggest One-Time Global Russian Vaccine Delivery
16:04 GMTGas Futures in Europe Hit New All-Time High Above $2,150 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters
15:30 GMTRussian Army is Global Leader in Modernity, Defence Minister Shoigu Says
15:20 GMTUS Ready to Work on Russia's Security Proposal, Despite Some 'Unacceptable' Items, Top Diplomat Says
15:14 GMTKing Harry Searches Surge After Queen Issues Warning to Prince William Over Line of Succession
15:01 GMTMemes Storm Social Media as Users Lash Out at Downing Street Over #GardenParty
14:26 GMTLondon Murder Linked to Swedish Assassination Bid in Which Target ‘Dropped’ His Baby, UK Trial Told
14:18 GMTBeijing Takes 'Reciprocal Countermeasures' in Response to US Anti-China Sanctions Over Uyghur Issue
13:47 GMTMeeting Between Dalai Lama, RSS Chief Reflects India's 'Evolving Approach' on Tibet, Reckons Expert
13:45 GMTSimmering Tensions in PSG Dressing Room as Players Divided Into Two Camps, French Press Claims
13:29 GMTWatch Darts Fans in UK Chanting 'Stand Up if You Hate Boris' During World Championship
13:16 GMTNew Docs: Clinton 2016 Campaign Investigated in Durham Probe Into Trump-Russia Inquiry
13:04 GMT'Raised Marriage Age to Enable Girls to Study Further': PM Modi on Empowering Women With New Schemes
12:57 GMTSack Federal Minister: Indian Opposition Parties March in Unison Over Farmer Killings - Video