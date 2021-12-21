Registration was successful!
LIVE: SpaceX Launches CRS-24 Spacecraft Carrying Human Muscle Tissue to ISS for Ageing Study
https://sputniknews.com/20211221/the-biden-administration-threatens-americans-1091681271.html
The Biden Administration Threatens Americans
The Biden Administration Threatens Americans
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events including Spiderman: No Way Home grossing over two hundred and fifty million in the U.S., and President Biden scheduled to address the nation about the Omicron variant.
The Biden Administration Threatens Americans
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events including Spiderman: No Way Home grossing over two hundred and fifty million in the U.S., and President Biden scheduled to address the nation about the Omicron variant.
GUESTBob Schlehuber - Political Misfits Co-Host | Meta NFT, Ceasefire in Ethiopia, and US Military Interference in AfricaAndrew Arthur - Former Immigration Judge, Center for Immigration Studies | Immigration Detention Centers, The DC Sniper, and Real ID LawsIn the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Bob Schlehuber about attack drones used in Ethiopia, US involvement in Ethiopia, and political violence in Sudan. Bob discussed the announced ceasefire in Ethiopia and his prediction of how long the ceasefire will last. Bob spoke about the reported drone use in Ethiopia and the countries involved with supplying the drones.In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Andrew Arthur about the immigration laws, Mexico, and cartel smugglers. Andrew talked about the US border patrol and the priorities of border agents caring for children. Andrew spoke on the amnesty package removed from the Build Back Better bill and how Democrats misuse the term "immigration reform".We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The Biden Administration Threatens Americans

07:30 GMT 21.12.2021 (Updated: 09:30 GMT 21.12.2021)
The Biden Administration Threatens Americans
Lee Stranahan - Sputnik International
Lee Stranahan
John Kiriakou - Sputnik International
John Kiriakou
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events including Spiderman: No Way Home grossing over two hundred and fifty million in the US, and President Biden scheduled to address the nation about the Omicron variant.
GUEST
Bob Schlehuber - Political Misfits Co-Host | Meta NFT, Ceasefire in Ethiopia, and US Military Interference in Africa
Andrew Arthur - Former Immigration Judge, Center for Immigration Studies | Immigration Detention Centers, The DC Sniper, and Real ID Laws
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Bob Schlehuber about attack drones used in Ethiopia, US involvement in Ethiopia, and political violence in Sudan. Bob discussed the announced ceasefire in Ethiopia and his prediction of how long the ceasefire will last. Bob spoke about the reported drone use in Ethiopia and the countries involved with supplying the drones.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Andrew Arthur about the immigration laws, Mexico, and cartel smugglers. Andrew talked about the US border patrol and the priorities of border agents caring for children. Andrew spoke on the amnesty package removed from the Build Back Better bill and how Democrats misuse the term "immigration reform".
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
  About Us
  Press Info
  Terms of Use
  Contact Us
  Cookie Policy
  Privacy Policy
  Privacy Feedback
