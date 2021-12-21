https://sputniknews.com/20211221/the-biden-administration-threatens-americans-1091681271.html
The Biden Administration Threatens Americans
the backstory
GUESTBob Schlehuber - Political Misfits Co-Host | Meta NFT, Ceasefire in Ethiopia, and US Military Interference in AfricaAndrew Arthur - Former Immigration Judge, Center for Immigration Studies | Immigration Detention Centers, The DC Sniper, and Real ID LawsIn the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Bob Schlehuber about attack drones used in Ethiopia, US involvement in Ethiopia, and political violence in Sudan. Bob discussed the announced ceasefire in Ethiopia and his prediction of how long the ceasefire will last. Bob spoke about the reported drone use in Ethiopia and the countries involved with supplying the drones.In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Andrew Arthur about the immigration laws, Mexico, and cartel smugglers. Andrew talked about the US border patrol and the priorities of border agents caring for children. Andrew spoke on the amnesty package removed from the Build Back Better bill and how Democrats misuse the term "immigration reform".We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
07:30 GMT 21.12.2021 (Updated: 09:30 GMT 21.12.2021)
Bob Schlehuber - Political Misfits Co-Host | Meta NFT, Ceasefire in Ethiopia, and US Military Interference in Africa
Andrew Arthur - Former Immigration Judge, Center for Immigration Studies | Immigration Detention Centers, The DC Sniper, and Real ID Laws
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Bob Schlehuber about attack drones used in Ethiopia, US involvement in Ethiopia, and political violence in Sudan. Bob discussed the announced ceasefire in Ethiopia and his prediction of how long the ceasefire will last. Bob spoke about the reported drone use in Ethiopia and the countries involved with supplying the drones.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Andrew Arthur about the immigration laws, Mexico, and cartel smugglers. Andrew talked about the US border patrol and the priorities of border agents caring for children. Andrew spoke on the amnesty package removed from the Build Back Better bill and how Democrats misuse the term "immigration reform".
