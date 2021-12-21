https://sputniknews.com/20211221/the-biden-administration-threatens-americans-1091681271.html

The Biden Administration Threatens Americans

The Biden Administration Threatens Americans

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events including Spiderman: No Way Home grossing over two... 21.12.2021, Sputnik International

The Biden Administration Threatens Americans On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events including Spiderman: No Way Home grossing over two hundred and fifty million in the U.S., and President Biden scheduled to address the nation about the Omicron variant.

GUESTBob Schlehuber - Political Misfits Co-Host | Meta NFT, Ceasefire in Ethiopia, and US Military Interference in AfricaAndrew Arthur - Former Immigration Judge, Center for Immigration Studies | Immigration Detention Centers, The DC Sniper, and Real ID LawsIn the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Bob Schlehuber about attack drones used in Ethiopia, US involvement in Ethiopia, and political violence in Sudan. Bob discussed the announced ceasefire in Ethiopia and his prediction of how long the ceasefire will last. Bob spoke about the reported drone use in Ethiopia and the countries involved with supplying the drones.In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Andrew Arthur about the immigration laws, Mexico, and cartel smugglers. Andrew talked about the US border patrol and the priorities of border agents caring for children. Andrew spoke on the amnesty package removed from the Build Back Better bill and how Democrats misuse the term "immigration reform".We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

us, nigeria, drones, military-industrial complex, amnesty, the backstory, tplf (tigray people's liberation front), meta, nft , аудио, radio