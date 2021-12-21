Sputnik is live from the Kennedy Space Centre in Cape Canaveral, Florida, as a SpaceX CRS-24, carrying human muscle cells is launched to the International Space Station for research. The cells will be used in a study that is expected to shed light on human ageing and how it affects muscle tissue. The spacecraft is also carrying a NASA protein crystal growth study which is linked to cancer treatment research and handheld bioprinter.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
discoversci
Muscle tissue ?? Yeah, right ... and I'm a stumping Lassie. I know what they are constantly taking into space... New tech, to control the the entire globe. And they are telling us about some odd chicken tissue. Gimme a break.
0
1
cape canaveral
florida
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
SpaceX Launches CRS-24 Spacecraft Carrying Human Muscle Tissue to ISS for Ageing Study
SpaceX Launches CRS-24 Spacecraft Carrying Human Muscle Tissue to ISS for Ageing Study
The spacecraft will be docked to the ISS for a month before heading back to Earth, carrying cargo from orbit.
Sputnik is live from the Kennedy Space Centre in Cape Canaveral, Florida, as a SpaceX CRS-24, carrying human muscle cells is launched to the International Space Station for research.
The cells will be used in a study that is expected to shed light on human ageing and how it affects muscle tissue. The spacecraft is also carrying a NASA protein crystal growth study which is linked to cancer treatment research and handheld bioprinter.
Muscle tissue ?? Yeah, right ... and I'm a stumping Lassie. I know what they are constantly taking into space... New tech, to control the the entire globe. And they are telling us about some odd chicken tissue. Gimme a break.