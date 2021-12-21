Registration was successful!
LIVE: SpaceX Launches CRS-24 Spacecraft Carrying Human Muscle Tissue to ISS for Ageing Study
SpaceX Launches CRS-24 Spacecraft Carrying Human Muscle Tissue to ISS for Ageing Study
The spacecraft will be docked to the ISS for a month before heading back to Earth, carrying cargo from orbit. 21.12.2021, Sputnik International
Sputnik is live from the Kennedy Space Centre in Cape Canaveral, Florida, as a SpaceX CRS-24, carrying human muscle cells is launched to the International Space Station for research. The cells will be used in a study that is expected to shed light on human ageing and how it affects muscle tissue. The spacecraft is also carrying a NASA protein crystal growth study which is linked to cancer treatment research and handheld bioprinter.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Muscle tissue ?? Yeah, right ... and I'm a stumping Lassie. I know what they are constantly taking into space... New tech, to control the the entire globe. And they are telling us about some odd chicken tissue. Gimme a break.
cape canaveral, us, florida, spacex, iss

SpaceX Launches CRS-24 Spacecraft Carrying Human Muscle Tissue to ISS for Ageing Study

09:46 GMT 21.12.2021
The spacecraft will be docked to the ISS for a month before heading back to Earth, carrying cargo from orbit.
Sputnik is live from the Kennedy Space Centre in Cape Canaveral, Florida, as a SpaceX CRS-24, carrying human muscle cells is launched to the International Space Station for research.
The cells will be used in a study that is expected to shed light on human ageing and how it affects muscle tissue. The spacecraft is also carrying a NASA protein crystal growth study which is linked to cancer treatment research and handheld bioprinter.
Muscle tissue ?? Yeah, right ... and I'm a stumping Lassie. I know what they are constantly taking into space... New tech, to control the the entire globe. And they are telling us about some odd chicken tissue. Gimme a break.
discoversci
21 December, 12:49 GMT
