SpaceX Launches CRS-24 Spacecraft Carrying Human Muscle Tissue to ISS for Ageing Study

SpaceX Launches CRS-24 Spacecraft Carrying Human Muscle Tissue to ISS for Ageing Study

The spacecraft will be docked to the ISS for a month before heading back to Earth, carrying cargo from orbit.

Sputnik is live from the Kennedy Space Centre in Cape Canaveral, Florida, as a SpaceX CRS-24, carrying human muscle cells is launched to the International Space Station for research. The cells will be used in a study that is expected to shed light on human ageing and how it affects muscle tissue. The spacecraft is also carrying a NASA protein crystal growth study which is linked to cancer treatment research and handheld bioprinter.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

