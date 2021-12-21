https://sputniknews.com/20211221/school-teacher-fired-in-england-over-footage-showing-her-kicking-horse-1091693662.html

School Teacher Fired in England Over Footage Showing Her Kicking Horse

A 37-year-old primary school teacher has been fired after she was identified as the individual who kicked and slapped a horse in Leicestershire, England, local media reported. Sarah Moulds, who was a senior leader and class three team teacher at her local Somerby School was sacked by Mowbray Education Trust following a six-week investigation.The woman also held a voluntary position at the Pony Club, which claims to be the "largest association of young riders in the world" with 30,000 members in the UK alone. The organisation has condemned her actions and also axed her."The welfare of horses and ponies is of the utmost importance to The Pony Club, therefore the lady in question has been removed from her voluntary position as a team organiser for a Branch", the organisation said in a statement.A neighbour of Sarah Moulds told the Mail on Sunday that the woman was forced to move to another location after she received vast amounts of "vile" abuse on social media as well as death threats.Mrs Moulds’ uncle David Kirkham described the woman as "a very upright person, a fantastic person who absolutely loves her horses". He argued that the incident captured on the video has nothing to do with animal cruelty and claimed that his niece was berating the animal.However, experts seem to disagree. Zoologist Megan McCubbin described Sarah Moulds’ actions as "disgusting behaviour". The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals described the video as "really upsetting" and said it will launch an investigation into the incident.

