Sack Federal Minister: Indian Opposition Parties March in Unison Over Farmer Killings - Video

A total of eight people were killed in Uttar Pradesh state's Lakhimpur Kheri district on 3 October after four farmers and a journalist were mowed down by a... 21.12.2021, Sputnik International

India's opposition parties on Tuesday took out a protest march near the parliament to demand the resignation of federal Minister Ajay Misra Teni, whose son has been arrested in the Lakhimpur Kheri farmers' death case.They also demanded that the case to be handled without any influence from Minister of State for Home Teni."We are all together. We want to say that we are united and those responsible for violence against farmers must be brought to book", Congress leader and parliamentarian Rahul Gandhi said on the occasion. "We demand the resignation of Ajay Misra Teni from his post with the immediate effect"."Everyone knows whose son he was and the defence is understandable. But this individual will be brought to justice", Gandhi added, without mentioning the name of Ashish Misra.In parliament, the Congress party's Mallikarjun Kharge and Deepender Singh Hooda on Tuesday gave adjournment notices in the Rajya Sabha, the upper house of parliament, on the Lakhimpur Kheri matter.On 3 October, a convoy of three vehicles drove through a crowd of protesting farmers in Tikunia village, located in Lakhimpur Kheri. It ran over four farmers and a journalist, while injuring a dozen others. Meanwhile, three others, including the minister's driver and two Bharatiya Janata Party workers, were beaten to death in the subsequent violence.Last week, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the violence said that the incident was a "well-planned and deliberate act, not an act of negligence or callousness".The team has sought to invoke criminal charges against the federal minister's son and 12 other people arrested in the matter.

