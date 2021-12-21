https://sputniknews.com/20211221/russian-mod-on-nukes-in-belarus-all-options-on-table-if-nato-refuses-to-discuss-security-proposals-1091691606.html

Moscow on Nukes in Belarus: All Options on Table if NATO Refuses to Discuss Security Proposals

Moscow on Nukes in Belarus: All Options on Table if NATO Refuses to Discuss Security Proposals

Russian MoD on Nukes in Belarus: All Options on Table if NATO Refuses to Discuss Security Proposals

All options, including the deployment of nuclear weapons in Belarus, will be considered in the event of NATO's refusal to discuss the security proposals, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.The ministry also underlined that sending US military personnel to Ukraine will escalate the situation, noting that Moscow hopes Washington understands the dangerous consequences of doing so.Aside from this, Rudenko said that Russia sees no need to involve Ukraine in the negotiations with NATO and the United States on the security guarantees. Rudenko said that Moscow is waiting for an official response from the United States and NATO on the security proposals - which include the demand that NATO not put offensive weapons in the countries neighbouring Russia.Simmering TensionsThe West continues to accuse Russia of "amassing troops" in the vicinity of the Ukrainian border and "preparing to invade" its neighbour. Moscow, for its part, has repeatedly said that Russian troops move within the country's borders and do not pose a threat to anyone. With tensions heating up, Belarusian officials warned Western countries that the Baltic States will be "swept off the face of the Earth" should a serious military conflict unfold in the region.Belarusian Security Council deputy chief Maj. Gen. Vladimir Archakov accused the Baltic countries and other Western nations of aggravating regional tensions, particularly pointing to Washington's use of Polish airspace to conduct optical-electronic reconnaissance of Belarusian territory.Moscow has consistently underlined that it is up to the West to take action in order to de-escalate the situation and negotiate the security proposals that Russia rolled out last week, demanding that the NATO alliance give up the idea of placing offensive weapons in Eastern Europe.While several states, like Norway and Sweden, have already blasted the security proposals as "completely unrealistic" and "unacceptable", others, like China, welcomed them as something that could reduce the risk of conflict.On Monday, the US announced that it is ready to engage in diplomacy with Russia, stressing that the dialogue must be based on reciprocity and "address our concerns about Russia’s actions".

