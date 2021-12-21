Sputnik is live from Moscow as Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in this year's final expanded meeting of the Russian Defence Ministry Board. The annual event is held to evaluate the results for the country and set goals for the military for the next year. Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu is expected to deliver a speech on the development of Russian military infrastructure, rearmament, and the outcome of military exercises held over the year.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
President Putin Attends Russian Defence Ministry Board Meeting
