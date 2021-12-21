Registration was successful!
President Putin Attends Russian Defence Ministry Board Meeting
The event is gathering top military officials, government members, and representatives of public organisations to evaluate the progress of the Russian military
Sputnik is live from Moscow as Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in this year's final expanded meeting of the Russian Defence Ministry Board. The annual event is held to evaluate the results for the country and set goals for the military for the next year. Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu is expected to deliver a speech on the development of Russian military infrastructure, rearmament, and the outcome of military exercises held over the year.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
President Putin Attends Russian Defence Ministry Board Meeting

10:33 GMT 21.12.2021
The event is gathering top military officials, government members, and representatives of public organisations to evaluate the progress of the Russian military in 2021.
Sputnik is live from Moscow as Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in this year's final expanded meeting of the Russian Defence Ministry Board.
The annual event is held to evaluate the results for the country and set goals for the military for the next year.
Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu is expected to deliver a speech on the development of Russian military infrastructure, rearmament, and the outcome of military exercises held over the year.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
