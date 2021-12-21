President Joe Biden Delivers Remarks on Fight Against COVID as Omicron Cases Rise in US

US President Joe Biden is delivering remarks on the fight against the pandemic as the country faces the omicron variant, which recently became the dominant strain in the country, accountable for at least 73.2% of new cases over the past week.This comes after WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that there is significant evidence the omicron COVID-19 strain spreads more rapidly than others and affects those who are vaccinated, as well as those who have already had the coronavirus.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
The new strain, which originated in South Africa, was declared "a variant of concern" by the World Health Organisation due to its high number of mutations.
