Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Omicron COVID Strain
The new COVID variant was initially detected in South Africa and Botswana and sparked major concerns due to its high number of mutations (32). The WHO dubbed the strain Omicron and warned it may prove to be more transmissible and dangerous than other coronavirus variants.
https://sputniknews.com/20211221/president-joe-biden-delivers-remarks-on-fight-against-covid-as-omicron-cases-rise-in-us-1091696930.html
President Joe Biden Delivers Remarks on Fight Against COVID as Omicron Cases Rise in US
President Joe Biden Delivers Remarks on Fight Against COVID as Omicron Cases Rise in US
The new strain which originated in South Africa was declared "a variant of concern" by the World Health Organisation due to its high number of mutations.
2021-12-21T19:48+0000
2021-12-21T19:45+0000
joe biden
us
covid-19
omicron strain
omicron covid strain
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/12/1091634647_0:0:2938:1654_1920x0_80_0_0_3f442c24bbce3dbcfa286e69e175ab6d.jpg
US President Joe Biden is delivering remarks on the fight against the pandemic as the country faces the omicron variant, which recently became the dominant strain in the country, accountable for at least 73.2% of new cases over the past week.This comes after WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that there is significant evidence the omicron COVID-19 strain spreads more rapidly than others and affects those who are vaccinated, as well as those who have already had the coronavirus.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/12/1091634647_143:0:2872:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_1247f3846e9f32801402cacc92e60e9b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, us, covid-19, omicron strain

President Joe Biden Delivers Remarks on Fight Against COVID as Omicron Cases Rise in US

19:48 GMT 21.12.2021
© REUTERS / EVELYN HOCKSTEINU.S. President Joe Biden meets with members of the White House COVID-19 Response Team on the latest developments related to the Omicron variant in the Roosevelt Room in the White House in Washington, U.S., December 16, 2021.
U.S. President Joe Biden meets with members of the White House COVID-19 Response Team on the latest developments related to the Omicron variant in the Roosevelt Room in the White House in Washington, U.S., December 16, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.12.2021
© REUTERS / EVELYN HOCKSTEIN
Subscribe
The new strain, which originated in South Africa, was declared "a variant of concern" by the World Health Organisation due to its high number of mutations.
US President Joe Biden is delivering remarks on the fight against the pandemic as the country faces the omicron variant, which recently became the dominant strain in the country, accountable for at least 73.2% of new cases over the past week.
This comes after WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that there is significant evidence the omicron COVID-19 strain spreads more rapidly than others and affects those who are vaccinated, as well as those who have already had the coronavirus.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
102001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
20:51 GMTPolish Soldier Who Fled to Belarus Says Fears for Life if Returned
20:04 GMTNHL Will Reportedly Miss Olympic Games Due to COVID-19
19:55 GMTBiden: Omicron Outbreak Will Not Send US 'Back to March 2020'
19:48 GMTPresident Joe Biden Delivers Remarks on Fight Against COVID as Omicron Cases Rise in US
19:17 GMTAcademic: Russian Military Has Pretty Good Tactics, Acts Fast, & is Very Well Equipped
18:59 GMTRussia Considers NATO’s Further Expansion to Its Borders a ‘Red Line’, Foreign Minister Says
18:51 GMTUK Agrees 2022 Fisheries Access, Quotas With Norway
17:29 GMTReports Suggest Downing Street 'Garden Party' Photo Could Have Been Leaked by UK Treasury
17:28 GMTNew York City Offers $100 Incentive to Get COVID-19 Vaccine Booster by New Year
17:24 GMTBoris Johnson: No COVID Lockdown in UK Before Christmas, Maybe After
17:21 GMTUAE Agents Reportedly Bugged Khashoggi Wife’s Cell Phone Before His Murder
17:07 GMTPentagon Struck New Contract Seeking Ways to Counter Russian & Chinese Hypersonics, Report Says
16:33 GMTElon Musk Creates Storm on Twitter After Posting Old Interview With Bill Gates
16:25 GMTUN Secretary-General Guterres Holds Press Conference in Beirut, Lebanon
16:12 GMTVenezuela Receives 7Mln Sputnik V Doses in Biggest One-Time Global Russian Vaccine Delivery
16:04 GMTGas Futures in Europe Hit New All-Time High Above $2,150 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters
15:30 GMTRussian Army is Global Leader in Modernity, Defence Minister Shoigu Says
15:20 GMTUS Ready to Work on Russia's Security Proposal, Despite Some 'Unacceptable' Items, Top Diplomat Says
15:14 GMTKing Harry Searches Surge After Queen Issues Warning to Prince William Over Line of Succession
15:01 GMTMemes Storm Social Media as Users Lash Out at Downing Street Over #GardenParty