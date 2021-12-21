Registration was successful!
LIVE: SpaceX Launches CRS-24 Spacecraft Carrying Human Muscle Tissue to ISS for Ageing Study
Only Buk Missile System Could Have Downed Flight MH17, Dutch Prosecutors Say
Only Buk Missile System Could Have Downed Flight MH17, Dutch Prosecutors Say
21.12.2021

The prosecution previously insisted that the plane was targeted by a missile from the Pervomayskoye settlement.
The investigators involved in the MH17 case did not find any other weapons that could have downed the plane other than the Buk missile system, Dutch prosecutors said on Tuesday.Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 en route to Kuala Lumpur from Amsterdam crashed on 17 July 2014, in eastern Ukraine, where the government was waging a war against the self-proclaimed republics of the Donbass region. All 298 people on board were killed. Kiev and the self-proclaimed republics have blamed each other for the incident.The investigation into the MH17 crash is being conducted by Dutch prosecutors and the Dutch-led Joint Investigation Team (JIT), since most of the passengers on board were citizens of the Netherlands. The JIT claims that the plane was downed by a Buk missile belonging to the Russian armed forces, which Moscow denies.Russia conducted its own investigation and said it had provided the JIT with evidence, including radar data, showing that the plane had been shot down by a Ukrainian Buk missile, stored in the country since 1986. However, Moscow was denied any access to the probe, and the information by the Russian investigators was ignored.
Evgeny Mikhaylov
Evgeny Mikhaylov
Only Buk Missile System Could Have Downed Flight MH17, Dutch Prosecutors Say

10:10 GMT 21.12.2021 (Updated: 10:27 GMT 21.12.2021)
Evgeny Mikhaylov
Evgeny Mikhaylov
The prosecution previously insisted that the plane was targeted by a missile from the Pervomayskoye settlement.
The investigators involved in the MH17 case did not find any other weapons that could have downed the plane other than the Buk missile system, Dutch prosecutors said on Tuesday.
Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 en route to Kuala Lumpur from Amsterdam crashed on 17 July 2014, in eastern Ukraine, where the government was waging a war against the self-proclaimed republics of the Donbass region. All 298 people on board were killed. Kiev and the self-proclaimed republics have blamed each other for the incident.
The investigation into the MH17 crash is being conducted by Dutch prosecutors and the Dutch-led Joint Investigation Team (JIT), since most of the passengers on board were citizens of the Netherlands. The JIT claims that the plane was downed by a Buk missile belonging to the Russian armed forces, which Moscow denies.
Russia conducted its own investigation and said it had provided the JIT with evidence, including radar data, showing that the plane had been shot down by a Ukrainian Buk missile, stored in the country since 1986. However, Moscow was denied any access to the probe, and the information by the Russian investigators was ignored.
