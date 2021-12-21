Omicron COVID Strain
The new COVID variant was initially detected in South Africa and Botswana and sparked major concerns due to its high number of mutations (32). The WHO dubbed the strain Omicron and warned it may prove to be more transmissible and dangerous than other coronavirus variants.
New York City Offers $100 Incentive to Get COVID-19 Vaccine Booster by New Year
© AP Photo / Christophe EnaIn this file photo dated Sunday, April 4, 2021, a member of the medical staff prepares a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, at a vaccination site in Sarcelles, outside Paris
© AP Photo / Christophe Ena
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - New York City is offering $100 to every resident who will receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose before the new year, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Tuesday.
“So as of today, we're announcing a $100 incentive for everyone who goes out and gets a booster, here in New York City, between now and the end of the year, so it's a limited time opportunity over these next days", Bill de Blasio announced during a press conference.
Earlier White House Chief Medical Adviser Anthony Fauci said hospitals in the United States may face an increased burden due to the spread of the coronavirus Omicron strain.
We’re announcing a new way to boost booster doses for New Yorkers before the end of this year. Join us at City Hall for more details: https://t.co/66b3lIR1ye— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) December 21, 2021
The United States is reportedly going through another COVID-19 upswing with about 130,000 cases reported daily. About 60% of the US population is fully vaccinated, while 50 million eligible Americans have decided not to receive a vaccine due to risk of potential side effects or due to having natural immunity.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday that the US federal government sent 30 ambulances and crews to New York to help balance patient loads among hospitals across the state.