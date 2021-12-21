https://sputniknews.com/20211221/new-york-city-offers-100-incentive-to-get-covid-19-vaccine-booster-by-new-year--1091701189.html

New York City Offers $100 Incentive to Get COVID-19 Vaccine Booster by New Year

New York City Offers $100 Incentive to Get COVID-19 Vaccine Booster by New Year

New York City is offering $100 to every resident who will receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose before the new year, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Tuesday.

2021-12-21T17:28+0000

2021-12-21T17:28+0000

2021-12-21T17:28+0000

omicron covid strain

new year

bill de blasio

new york

vaccine

omicron strain

us

vaccination

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0b/1083361294_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_fee0323be0daa530655e989ba81541eb.jpg

Earlier White House Chief Medical Adviser Anthony Fauci said hospitals in the United States may face an increased burden due to the spread of the coronavirus Omicron strain.The United States is reportedly going through another COVID-19 upswing with about 130,000 cases reported daily. About 60% of the US population is fully vaccinated, while 50 million eligible Americans have decided not to receive a vaccine due to risk of potential side effects or due to having natural immunity.White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday that the US federal government sent 30 ambulances and crews to New York to help balance patient loads among hospitals across the state.

new york

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

new year, bill de blasio, new york, vaccine, omicron strain, us, vaccination, covid-19