Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211221/new-docs-clinton-2016-campaign-investigated-in-durham-probe-into-trump-russia-inquiry-1091696326.html
New Docs: Clinton 2016 Campaign Investigated in Durham Probe Into Trump-Russia Inquiry
New Docs: Clinton 2016 Campaign Investigated in Durham Probe Into Trump-Russia Inquiry
A new motion by Special Counsel John Durham says that the Clinton 2016 campaign and its former employees are currently represented by lawyers "in matters before the special counsel" and may potentially be called to testify at Igor Danchenko trial.
2021-12-21T13:16+0000
2021-12-21T13:16+0000
investigation
donald trump
world
us
opinion
hillary clinton
clinton campaign
fbi
christopher steele
steele dossier
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107710/67/1077106703_0:267:2693:1782_1920x0_80_0_0_d0bdf9b8e5d6cda78a95ce511e006721.jpg
John Durham is apparently investigating Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign and its former employees, according to a special counsel motion filed on 17 December 2021. The motion stems from the case of Igor Danchenko, a primary subsource of ex-MI6 agent Christopher Steele, the author of an uncorroborated "dirty dossier" on Trump. The former British spook compiled the dossier at the request of Fusion GPS, which, in turn, was hired by the Clinton campaign's legal firm Perkins Coie.Danchenko was arrested on 4 November in Northern Virginia on a five-count indictment by Durham, who is looking into the origins of the Trump-Russia investigation. Durham's latest motion discusses a potential conflict of interest because of Danchenko changing his legal team: now Steele's former subsource is represented by Schertler Onorato Mead &amp; Sears.What's more interesting, the blog highlights, is that in addition to their representation of Danchenko, "a separate lawyer at the firm is currently representing the 2016 'Hillary for America' presidential campaign (the 'Clinton Campaign'), as well as multiple former employees of that campaign, in matters before the Special Counsel".The Reactionary's author, Techno Fog – a nom de plume for an American lawyer and writer - draws attention to yet another excerpt in the motion which indicates that members of the Clinton campaign may also potentially be "called to testify" at Danchenko's trial.According to Techno Fog, "it seems like the Clinton Campaign's involvement in the dossier might be deeper than anyone really knows".Previously, Durham's unusually lengthy indictment of ex-Perkins Coie partner Michael Sussmann shed light on Clinton campaign operatives' communications with a team of researchers who tried to link the Trump Organisation to Russia's Alfa Bank. The FBI later debunked the Trump-Alfa bank story as groundless.The indictment of Danchenko also focuses on Steele's subsource's communications with longtime Clinton aide Charles H. Dolan Jr., an American political strategist. Durham pointed out at least one instance of Dolan feeding false information to Danchenko. Then this false information was repeated in the Steele Dossier.Techno Fog presumes that Hillary Clinton's campaign could have received updates both in the Trump-Alfa bank story and Steele's "dirty dossier". But that is not all the lawyer notes, wondering whether Clinton campaign operatives were also "informing" the work of the investigators.Techno Fog notes that a similar assumption was cited by The New York Times in September 2021. The newspaper highlighted that "some of the questions that Mr Durham's team has been asking in recent months — including of witnesses it subpoenaed before a grand jury, according to people familiar with some of the sessions — suggest he has been pursuing a theory that the Clinton campaign used Perkins Coie to submit dubious information to the FBI about Russia and Mr Trump in an effort to gin up investigative activity to hurt his 2016 campaign".Assuming that this is potentially the case it is hardly surprising why the Clinton campaign and its former employees have entered Special Counsel John Durham's crosshairs.
https://sputniknews.com/20211106/analyst-as-steele-dossier-source-charged-with-lying-all-roads-lead-to-hillary-clinton-campaign-1090517273.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211110/steele-dossier-isnt-russian-disinformation-but-a-clinton-campaign-product-journo-says-1090632787.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Ekaterina Blinova
Ekaterina Blinova
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107710/67/1077106703_0:15:2693:2035_1920x0_80_0_0_6979f57cc0ab3e8a1cec1657df9037f7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
investigation, donald trump, world, us, opinion, hillary clinton, clinton campaign, fbi, christopher steele, steele dossier, john durham

New Docs: Clinton 2016 Campaign Investigated in Durham Probe Into Trump-Russia Inquiry

13:16 GMT 21.12.2021
© AP Photo / Wilfredo LeeDemocratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton dances as she is introduced at a rally, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016, in Pembroke Pines, Fla.
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton dances as she is introduced at a rally, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016, in Pembroke Pines, Fla. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.12.2021
© AP Photo / Wilfredo Lee
Subscribe
Ekaterina Blinova
All materialsWrite to the author
Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign and its former employees might be much more involved in the Christopher Steele dossier and Trump-Alfa Bank research than was previously imagined, presumes legal blog The Reactionary, citing Special Counsel John Durham's latest court filings.
John Durham is apparently investigating Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign and its former employees, according to a special counsel motion filed on 17 December 2021. The motion stems from the case of Igor Danchenko, a primary subsource of ex-MI6 agent Christopher Steele, the author of an uncorroborated "dirty dossier" on Trump. The former British spook compiled the dossier at the request of Fusion GPS, which, in turn, was hired by the Clinton campaign's legal firm Perkins Coie.
Danchenko was arrested on 4 November in Northern Virginia on a five-count indictment by Durham, who is looking into the origins of the Trump-Russia investigation. Durham's latest motion discusses a potential conflict of interest because of Danchenko changing his legal team: now Steele's former subsource is represented by Schertler Onorato Mead & Sears.
What's more interesting, the blog highlights, is that in addition to their representation of Danchenko, "a separate lawyer at the firm is currently representing the 2016 'Hillary for America' presidential campaign (the 'Clinton Campaign'), as well as multiple former employees of that campaign, in matters before the Special Counsel".
The Reactionary's author, Techno Fog – a nom de plume for an American lawyer and writer - draws attention to yet another excerpt in the motion which indicates that members of the Clinton campaign may also potentially be "called to testify" at Danchenko's trial.

The document reads: "in the event that one or more former representatives of the Clinton Campaign (who are represented by defence counsel's firm) are called to testify at any trial or other court proceeding, the defendant and any such witness would be represented by the same law firm, resulting in a potential conflict".

According to Techno Fog, "it seems like the Clinton Campaign's involvement in the dossier might be deeper than anyone really knows".
Hillary Clinton, then-Democratic presidential candidate, speaking at a campaign rally in Louisville, Kentucky in May 2016. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.11.2021
Analyst: As Steele Dossier Source Charged With Lying, All Roads Lead to Hillary Clinton Campaign
6 November, 05:36 GMT
Previously, Durham's unusually lengthy indictment of ex-Perkins Coie partner Michael Sussmann shed light on Clinton campaign operatives' communications with a team of researchers who tried to link the Trump Organisation to Russia's Alfa Bank. The FBI later debunked the Trump-Alfa bank story as groundless.
The indictment of Danchenko also focuses on Steele's subsource's communications with longtime Clinton aide Charles H. Dolan Jr., an American political strategist. Durham pointed out at least one instance of Dolan feeding false information to Danchenko. Then this false information was repeated in the Steele Dossier.
Clinton advisers Jake Sullivan (L), Nick Burns (2L) and John Podesta (2R) wait with Clinton Campaign Chairman, Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton for a meeting with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on September 19, 2016 in New York. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2021
Steele Dossier Isn't 'Russian Disinformation,' But a Clinton Campaign Product, Journo Says
10 November, 19:29 GMT
Techno Fog presumes that Hillary Clinton's campaign could have received updates both in the Trump-Alfa bank story and Steele's "dirty dossier". But that is not all the lawyer notes, wondering whether Clinton campaign operatives were also "informing" the work of the investigators.
Techno Fog notes that a similar assumption was cited by The New York Times in September 2021. The newspaper highlighted that "some of the questions that Mr Durham's team has been asking in recent months — including of witnesses it subpoenaed before a grand jury, according to people familiar with some of the sessions — suggest he has been pursuing a theory that the Clinton campaign used Perkins Coie to submit dubious information to the FBI about Russia and Mr Trump in an effort to gin up investigative activity to hurt his 2016 campaign".
Assuming that this is potentially the case it is hardly surprising why the Clinton campaign and its former employees have entered Special Counsel John Durham's crosshairs.
200000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:29 GMTWatch Darts Fans in UK Chanting 'Stand Up if You Hate Boris' During World Championship
13:16 GMTNew Docs: Clinton 2016 Campaign Investigated in Durham Probe Into Trump-Russia Inquiry
13:04 GMT'Raised Marriage Age to Enable Girls to Study Further': PM Modi on Empowering Women With New Schemes
12:57 GMTSack Federal Minister: Indian Opposition Parties March in Unison Over Farmer Killings - Video
12:55 GMT'Sex and the City' Star Chris Noth Booted From 'The Equaliser' After Sexual Assault Allegations
12:44 GMTSchool Teacher Fired in England Over Footage Showing Her Kicking Horse
12:38 GMTMan Accused of Stabbing to Death UK Conservative MP Amess Pleads Not Guilty
12:28 GMTVideo: Nancy Pelosi Interrupted by Protester Shouting 'Let's Go Brandon'
12:14 GMTGas Futures in Europe Hit Record $1,937 Per 1,000 Cubic Metres
11:20 GMTTwo Polish Opposition Figures Were Spied on With NSO Software Ahead of Elections, Media Says
11:17 GMTConcerns Over Australian Open Rise After Tennis Great Rafael Nadal Tests Positive for COVID-19
11:00 GMTShoigu: Private US Military Firms Preparing Provocations With Chemical Components in Eastern Ukraine
10:43 GMTRussian President Putin Says US is to Blame for Tensions in Europe
10:41 GMTNavigation Through Bosphorus Suspended Due to Tanker Accident, Turkish Coast Guard Says
10:37 GMTForeign Secretary Wants 'Comprehensive Solution' on Post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol
10:33 GMTPresident Putin Attends Russian Defence Ministry Board Meeting
10:27 GMTLife Term for Sacrilege? Punjab State Govt's Push for Stringent Law Amid Row Over Lynching
10:10 GMTOnly Buk Missile System Could Have Downed Flight MH17, Dutch Prosecutor Says
09:53 GMTIsrael Unable to Strike Iran Without 'Green Light' From US, Tehran's Top Commander Says
09:49 GMTMoscow on Nukes in Belarus: All Options on Table if NATO Refuses to Discuss Security Proposals