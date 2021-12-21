Registration was successful!
Navigation Through Bosphorus Suspended Due to Tanker Accident, Turkish Coast Guard Says
Navigation Through Bosphorus Suspended Due to Tanker Accident, Turkish Coast Guard Says
The strait also suffered from a blockage last week, when a tanker was stranded for an hour. 21.12.2021, Sputnik International
The Bosphorus is one of the busiest waterways in the world, connecting the Black Sea with the Sea of Marmara, and, by extension via the Dardanelles, with the Aegean and Mediterranean Seas.
21.12.2021
The strait also suffered from a blockage last week, when a tanker was stranded for an hour.
"The captain of the tanker Usichem, transporting sunflower oil, which is located in the northern part of the Bosphorus, reported a malfunction, after which we sent tugs and a speedboat to the scene. Movement along the strait was suspended while the tanker was being towed", a representative for the Turkish Coast Guard told the press.
The Bosphorus is one of the busiest waterways in the world, connecting the Black Sea with the Sea of Marmara, and, by extension via the Dardanelles, with the Aegean and Mediterranean Seas.