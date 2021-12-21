https://sputniknews.com/20211221/navigation-through-bosphorus-suspended-due-to-tanker-accident-turkish-coast-guard-says-1091693269.html

Navigation Through Bosphorus Suspended Due to Tanker Accident, Turkish Coast Guard Says

Navigation Through Bosphorus Suspended Due to Tanker Accident, Turkish Coast Guard Says

The strait also suffered from a blockage last week, when a tanker was stranded for an hour. 21.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-21T10:41+0000

2021-12-21T10:41+0000

2021-12-21T11:02+0000

middle east

turkey

bosphorus

bosporus strait

coast guard

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105070/12/1050701251_0:290:5016:3112_1920x0_80_0_0_9a1c9a8eb7fc1f055418059f0398d3ed.jpg

The Bosphorus is one of the busiest waterways in the world, connecting the Black Sea with the Sea of Marmara, and, by extension via the Dardanelles, with the Aegean and Mediterranean Seas.

turkey

bosphorus

bosporus strait

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

middle east, turkey, bosphorus, bosporus strait, coast guard