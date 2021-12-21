Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211221/memes-storm-social-media-as-users-lash-out-at-downing-street-over-gardenparty-1091697107.html
Memes Storm Social Media as Users Lash Out at Downing Street Over #GardenParty
Memes Storm Social Media as Users Lash Out at Downing Street Over #GardenParty
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has explained that photos from the Downing Street garden - dubbed by many as images of a "garden party" - are actually showing a work meeting.
2021-12-21T15:01+0000
2021-12-21T15:01+0000
viral
uk
boris johnson
downing street
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/15/1091696926_0:239:2833:1833_1920x0_80_0_0_c02935efa0a0e04c0d663f9468b1698f.jpg
A picture from a so-called "garden party" at Downing Street amid strict COVID restrictions during the UK's first national COVID lockdown has prompted a tsunami of memes.The photo that was leaked to The Guardian showed Boris Johnson and other government officials like former chief aide Dominic Cummings, former Health Secretary Matt Hancock, and the PM's principal private secretary Martin Reynolds. All of them are seen scattered around the Downing Street garden, divided into groups. What irritated social media users was the fact that snacks and wine are also visible in the photo - something that prompted many to think that the Downing Street officials were having a party.However, according to Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab, the garden was "a place of work", and staffers would sometimes enjoy "a drink after a long day or a long week". The alleged "party" took place back when the United Kingdom was locked down, weathering the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.Apparently not satisfied with the official explanation, users channelled their fury in the form of memes.One user even offered a campaign slogan for Boris Johnson, inspired by the media scandal.Not all of the viral tweets, however, were funny. Some users recalled what they were up to in May 2020, and the memories did not appear very bright.During the first national lockdown, Britons were obliged to maintain a two-metre distance even during outdoor gatherings. Meetings of more than two people were strictly prohibited, and the two people still had to practise social distancing.Face-to-face gatherings at work were only allowed if "absolutely necessary". Aside from this, all non-essential high street businesses were closed.
Diabetes breakthrough I have been diagnosed with diabetes for 4 years and I have been on insulin for a very long time which is not a total cure for diabetes. I came across a patients testimony who was cured from virginal infection with doctor Ahmed herbal medicine on a health blogger page when surfing the internet one faithful day including the doctor email address. I contacted the herbal specialist and after much discussion he sent the herbal medicine to me through delivery company which I received 3 days later and with the herbal specialist prescription I drank the herbal medicine for 21 days without insulin and today thanks to Almighty God I am cured from diabetes. Contact doctor Ahmed and be cured through his mail: drahmedusman5104@gmail.com or WhatsApp text on +14436204203 He has cure for, Herpes virus, Hepatitis, Heart disease Hypertension, Strokes and liver diseases. heart diseases and liver diseases
1
1
downing street
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/15/1091696926_57:0:2576:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_0ecb191387232be5c478a4adada001ec.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
viral, uk, boris johnson, downing street

Memes Storm Social Media as Users Lash Out at Downing Street Over #GardenParty

15:01 GMT 21.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / Andrew PARSONS / 10 Downing StreetBritain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File)
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / Andrew PARSONS / 10 Downing Street
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has explained that photos from Downing Street’s garden - dubbed by many as images of a "garden party" - actually show a work meeting.
A picture from a so-called "garden party" at Downing Street amid strict COVID restrictions during the UK's first national COVID lockdown has prompted a tsunami of memes.
The photo that was leaked to The Guardian showed Boris Johnson and other government officials like former chief aide Dominic Cummings, former Health Secretary Matt Hancock, and the PM's principal private secretary Martin Reynolds. All of them are seen scattered around the Downing Street garden, divided into groups.
What irritated social media users was the fact that snacks and wine are also visible in the photo - something that prompted many to think that the Downing Street officials were having a party.
However, according to Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab, the garden was "a place of work", and staffers would sometimes enjoy "a drink after a long day or a long week". The alleged "party" took place back when the United Kingdom was locked down, weathering the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Apparently not satisfied with the official explanation, users channelled their fury in the form of memes.
One user even offered a campaign slogan for Boris Johnson, inspired by the media scandal.
Not all of the viral tweets, however, were funny. Some users recalled what they were up to in May 2020, and the memories did not appear very bright.
During the first national lockdown, Britons were obliged to maintain a two-metre distance even during outdoor gatherings. Meetings of more than two people were strictly prohibited, and the two people still had to practise social distancing.
Face-to-face gatherings at work were only allowed if "absolutely necessary". Aside from this, all non-essential high street businesses were closed.
210000
Discuss
Popular comments
Diabetes breakthrough I have been diagnosed with diabetes for 4 years and I have been on insulin for a very long time which is not a total cure for diabetes. I came across a patients testimony who was cured from virginal infection with doctor Ahmed herbal medicine on a health blogger page when surfing the internet one faithful day including the doctor email address. I contacted the herbal specialist and after much discussion he sent the herbal medicine to me through delivery company which I received 3 days later and with the herbal specialist prescription I drank the herbal medicine for 21 days without insulin and today thanks to Almighty God I am cured from diabetes. Contact doctor Ahmed and be cured through his mail: drahmedusman5104@gmail.com or WhatsApp text on +14436204203 He has cure for, Herpes virus, Hepatitis, Heart disease Hypertension, Strokes and liver diseases. heart diseases and liver diseases
ACArthur Chev
21 December, 18:31 GMT1
100000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:12 GMTVenezuela Receives 7Mln Sputnik V Doses in Biggest One-Time Global Russian Vaccine Delivery
16:04 GMTGas Futures in Europe Hit New All-Time High Above $2,150 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters
15:30 GMTRussian Army is Global Leader in Modernity, Defence Minister Shoigu Says
15:20 GMTUS Ready to Work on Russia's Security Proposal, Despite Some 'Unacceptable' Items, Top Diplomat Says
15:14 GMTKing Harry Searches Surge After Queen Issues Warning to Prince William Over Line of Succession
15:01 GMTMemes Storm Social Media as Users Lash Out at Downing Street Over #GardenParty
14:26 GMTLondon Murder Linked to Swedish Assassination Bid in Which Target ‘Dropped’ His Baby, UK Trial Told
14:18 GMTBeijing Takes 'Reciprocal Countermeasures' in Response to US Anti-China Sanctions Over Uyghur Issue
13:47 GMTMeeting Between Dalai Lama, RSS Chief Reflects India's 'Evolving Approach' on Tibet, Reckons Expert
13:45 GMTSimmering Tensions in PSG Dressing Room as Players Divided Into Two Camps, French Press Claims
13:29 GMTWatch Darts Fans in UK Chanting 'Stand Up if You Hate Boris' During World Championship
13:16 GMTNew Docs: Clinton 2016 Campaign Investigated in Durham Probe Into Trump-Russia Inquiry
13:04 GMT'Raised Marriage Age to Enable Girls to Study Further': PM Modi on Empowering Women With New Schemes
12:57 GMTSack Federal Minister: Indian Opposition Parties March in Unison Over Farmer Killings - Video
12:55 GMT'Sex and the City' Star Chris Noth Booted From 'The Equaliser' After Sexual Assault Allegations
12:44 GMTSchool Teacher Fired in England Over Footage Showing Her Kicking Horse
12:38 GMTMan Accused of Stabbing to Death UK Conservative MP Amess Pleads Not Guilty
12:28 GMTVideo: Nancy Pelosi Interrupted by Protester Shouting 'Let's Go Brandon'
12:14 GMTGas Futures Prices in Europe Top $2,000 per 1,000 Cubic Meters for 1st Time
11:20 GMTTwo Polish Opposition Figures Were Spied on With NSO Software Ahead of Elections, Media Says