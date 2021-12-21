https://sputniknews.com/20211221/memes-storm-social-media-as-users-lash-out-at-downing-street-over-gardenparty-1091697107.html

Memes Storm Social Media as Users Lash Out at Downing Street Over #GardenParty

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has explained that photos from the Downing Street garden - dubbed by many as images of a "garden party" - are actually showing a work meeting.

A picture from a so-called "garden party" at Downing Street amid strict COVID restrictions during the UK's first national COVID lockdown has prompted a tsunami of memes.The photo that was leaked to The Guardian showed Boris Johnson and other government officials like former chief aide Dominic Cummings, former Health Secretary Matt Hancock, and the PM's principal private secretary Martin Reynolds. All of them are seen scattered around the Downing Street garden, divided into groups. What irritated social media users was the fact that snacks and wine are also visible in the photo - something that prompted many to think that the Downing Street officials were having a party.However, according to Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab, the garden was "a place of work", and staffers would sometimes enjoy "a drink after a long day or a long week". The alleged "party" took place back when the United Kingdom was locked down, weathering the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.Apparently not satisfied with the official explanation, users channelled their fury in the form of memes.One user even offered a campaign slogan for Boris Johnson, inspired by the media scandal.Not all of the viral tweets, however, were funny. Some users recalled what they were up to in May 2020, and the memories did not appear very bright.During the first national lockdown, Britons were obliged to maintain a two-metre distance even during outdoor gatherings. Meetings of more than two people were strictly prohibited, and the two people still had to practise social distancing.Face-to-face gatherings at work were only allowed if "absolutely necessary". Aside from this, all non-essential high street businesses were closed.

