https://sputniknews.com/20211221/meeting-between-dalai-lama-rss-chief-reflects-indias-evolving-approach-on-tibet-reckons-expert-1091690864.html

Meeting Between Dalai Lama, RSS Chief Reflects India's 'Evolving Approach' on Tibet, Reckons Expert

Meeting Between Dalai Lama, RSS Chief Reflects India's 'Evolving Approach' on Tibet, Reckons Expert

China describes the highest Tibetan spiritual leader – the Dalai Lama – as a “dangerous splittist” and has asked foreign governments to not provide a platform for his “separatist activities”. Like most of the global community, India adheres to the One-China policy and respects Beijing’s sovereignty over the Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR).

2021-12-21T13:47+0000

2021-12-21T13:47+0000

2021-12-21T13:47+0000

dalai lama

tibet

ladakh region

bharatiya janata party (bjp)

china

india

one china policy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/15/1091695576_0:260:3071:1988_1920x0_80_0_0_b8217e04891ffd457f31013a71705e8c.jpg

The first-ever meeting between the Dalai Lama and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat is “very significant” and is indicative of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government's “evolving approach” on the question of Tibet, an Indian expert told Sputnik on Tuesday.The Dalai Lama as well as the RSS have refused to reveal the exact details of their meeting. Senior RSS dignitary Indresh Kumar, who was also present at the meeting, however, told reporters that the Tibetan religious leader lauded India’s model of “religious harmony” during the interaction.A spokesperson from the Dalai Lama’s office told Sputnik that there was no China-centric discussion in the meeting. The Hindu nationalist RSS is the ideological parent of India’s governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Its chief Mohan Bhagwat has often been described as being among the three most powerful men in India, a list that also includes Prime Minister Modi and the federal Home Minister Amit Shah.The RSS claims that it has a presence in 50,000 Indian villages and towns. As per unofficial estimates, the RSS has a volunteer base of nearly five million. Even the Indian prime minister was an RSS volunteer in the past.Analyst Vijay Kranti notes that even Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Shah are yet to meet the Dalai Lama.Kranti further reckoned that although the official Indian line very much favoured adherence to the “One-China policy”, recent statements by senior BJP members as well as Monday’s meeting between Bhagwat and the Dalai Lama clearly indicate that the Indian government is “re-thinking its official stand” in the wake of the ongoing Ladakh border standoff.According to the One-China policy, foreign governments must recognise only the Chinese sovereign state (Mainland China). While it is often used in the context of Taiwan, Beijing also advocates adherence to the policy to rebuff claims challenging its sovereignty over Hong Kong and the Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR).Last week, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated that Uttarakhand state shares a border with “Tibet” and Nepal, as he refused to recognise China as being the direct neighbour. Similarly, BJP politician Pema Khandu, currently the state chief of Arunachal Pradesh, said last month that his state shared a border with Tibet and not China.The Indian opposition has often been critical of the prime minister for not calling out China by name in his speeches on national security.The Indian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly blamed the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) for trying to “unilaterally” alter the status quo of the disputed Line of Actual Control (LAC) border between the two Asian powerhouses.A Signal to Everyone in the Indian GovernmentThe analyst claims that, after the meeting, the RSS has sent a signal to everyone in the Indian government that the “decades-old” notion of respecting China’s stand on the question of Tibet must be “challenged”.He also recounts that Bhagwat blasted China’s “expansionist” approach during a significant speech in October last year.Kranti underlines that respected RSS ideologues were critical of the Indian government back in the 1950s for professing New Delhi’s commitment to the One-China policy.Vinayak Savarkar, an RSS ideologue venerated in BJP circles, blasted then Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru for not “protesting” against Beijing’s “invasion” of Tibet in the 1950s.In 1959, Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama fled to India after Beijing cracked down on a failed uprising by the Tibetan population. Although the Tibetans were granted refuge by Prime Minister Nehru, Delhi has always committed itself to the One-China policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20211115/indian-state-chief-arunachal-pradesh-doesnt-share-direct-border-with-china-but-does-with-tibet-1090751357.html

https://sputniknews.com/20210112/india-ready-to-meet-any-challenges-on-china-border-says-ladakh-row-profoundly-disturbed-trust-1081738637.html

karlo marx india(excepting maharashtra),get you heads out of your ass and get ride of bjp hindutva scum,join the 21 century,and jesus h muthafuckin crist, destroy modi as a warning to fascist worldwide 1

vot tak Obvious rss is in israeloamerica's pocket. 0

2

tibet

ladakh region

china

india

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Dhairya Maheshwari

Dhairya Maheshwari

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Dhairya Maheshwari

dalai lama, tibet, ladakh region, bharatiya janata party (bjp), china, india, one china policy