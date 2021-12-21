https://sputniknews.com/20211221/marco-tardelli-calls-liverpool-arrogant-after-tottenham-clash--1091704002.html

Italian Football Icon Marco Tardelli Blasts 'Arrogant' Liverpool After Tottenham Clash

Tardelli, in an interview with Gazetta dello Sport, tore into Liverpool’s harsh fouls against Tottenham.The foul Tardelli was referring to was a violent swing by Liverpool fullback Andrew Robertson on Tottenham wingback Emerson Royal. The strike against Royal initially resulted in a yellow card from the referee before the video assistant referee (VAR) intervened and Robertson was shown a straight red card.The match was full of contentious decisions that left fans and pundits alike questioning the validity of the Premier League’s VAR system. Earlier in the match, Harry Kane earned a yellow card on a reckless challenge on Robertson that many believed should have earned a red.Tardelli’s interview also contained his feelings on Inter Milan’s chances against Liverpool in the Champions League round of 16.Tardelli’s belief that Liverpool receives favorable treatment from referees comes on the heels of a match where many Liverpool supporters believe they had major calls go against them.His suggestion that Liverpool are arrogant was duly noted as Antonio Conte, Tottenham’s manager, remained quiet over officiating following their match, while Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool’s manager, was heard berating head referee Paul Tierney.As a member of Juventus, Tardelli bested Liverpool in the 1985 European Cup Final on the infamous night of the Heysel stadium disaster, in which 39 fans were killed and some 600 injured in a structural collapse of an overcrowded facility, leading to English clubs not participating in European club competitions until 1990-91.

