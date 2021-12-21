Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211221/marco-tardelli-calls-liverpool-arrogant-after-tottenham-clash--1091704002.html
Italian Football Icon Marco Tardelli Blasts 'Arrogant' Liverpool After Tottenham Clash
Italian Football Icon Marco Tardelli Blasts 'Arrogant' Liverpool After Tottenham Clash
Juventus and Italy great Marco Tardelli sounded off on Liverpool after their back and forth affair against Tottenham on Sunday, calling the side “arrogant.”... 21.12.2021, Sputnik International
Tardelli, in an interview with Gazetta dello Sport, tore into Liverpool’s harsh fouls against Tottenham.The foul Tardelli was referring to was a violent swing by Liverpool fullback Andrew Robertson on Tottenham wingback Emerson Royal. The strike against Royal initially resulted in a yellow card from the referee before the video assistant referee (VAR) intervened and Robertson was shown a straight red card.The match was full of contentious decisions that left fans and pundits alike questioning the validity of the Premier League’s VAR system. Earlier in the match, Harry Kane earned a yellow card on a reckless challenge on Robertson that many believed should have earned a red.Tardelli’s interview also contained his feelings on Inter Milan’s chances against Liverpool in the Champions League round of 16.Tardelli’s belief that Liverpool receives favorable treatment from referees comes on the heels of a match where many Liverpool supporters believe they had major calls go against them.His suggestion that Liverpool are arrogant was duly noted as Antonio Conte, Tottenham’s manager, remained quiet over officiating following their match, while Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool’s manager, was heard berating head referee Paul Tierney.As a member of Juventus, Tardelli bested Liverpool in the 1985 European Cup Final on the infamous night of the Heysel stadium disaster, in which 39 fans were killed and some 600 injured in a structural collapse of an overcrowded facility, leading to English clubs not participating in European club competitions until 1990-91.
Italian Football Icon Marco Tardelli Blasts 'Arrogant' Liverpool After Tottenham Clash

21:13 GMT 21.12.2021 (Updated: 21:14 GMT 21.12.2021)
© AP Photo / Frank AugsteinLiverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp, left, discusses with referee Paul Tierney during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021
Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp, left, discusses with referee Paul Tierney during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.12.2021
© AP Photo / Frank Augstein
Nevin Brown
All materials
Juventus and Italy great Marco Tardelli sounded off on Liverpool after their back and forth affair against Tottenham on Sunday, calling the side “arrogant.” The fixture ended in a 2-2 draw.
Tardelli, in an interview with Gazetta dello Sport, tore into Liverpool’s harsh fouls against Tottenham.
He claimed, “The fouls committed in yesterday's match against Tottenham in Italy would have led to 10 days of disqualification.”
The foul Tardelli was referring to was a violent swing by Liverpool fullback Andrew Robertson on Tottenham wingback Emerson Royal. The strike against Royal initially resulted in a yellow card from the referee before the video assistant referee (VAR) intervened and Robertson was shown a straight red card.
The match was full of contentious decisions that left fans and pundits alike questioning the validity of the Premier League’s VAR system. Earlier in the match, Harry Kane earned a yellow card on a reckless challenge on Robertson that many believed should have earned a red.
Tardelli’s interview also contained his feelings on Inter Milan’s chances against Liverpool in the Champions League round of 16.
"I hear that Liverpool are unplayable. But no team is, especially for this Inter who can do anything. The important thing is that they go out on the pitch with the joy of playing football. Against an opponent like Liverpool, however, you must have a different attitude, in terms of intensity and relationship with the referees….Liverpool are also almost arrogant, all too aware of their strength.”
Tardelli’s belief that Liverpool receives favorable treatment from referees comes on the heels of a match where many Liverpool supporters believe they had major calls go against them.
His suggestion that Liverpool are arrogant was duly noted as Antonio Conte, Tottenham’s manager, remained quiet over officiating following their match, while Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool’s manager, was heard berating head referee Paul Tierney.
As a member of Juventus, Tardelli bested Liverpool in the 1985 European Cup Final on the infamous night of the Heysel stadium disaster, in which 39 fans were killed and some 600 injured in a structural collapse of an overcrowded facility, leading to English clubs not participating in European club competitions until 1990-91.
