Man Accused of Stabbing to Death UK Conservative MP Amess Pleads Not Guilty

A man accused of stabbing British lawmaker Sir David Amess in October has pleaded not guilty at a court hearing. 25-year-old Ali Harbi Ali, who was charged with murder and preparation of terrorist acts, pleaded not guilty on both counts of murder and preparation of terrorist acts.Earlier, prosecutor James Cable said the perpetrator considered himself affiliated with Daesh* and came up with a plan to kill a British MP several years ago. He is the son of Harbi Ali Kullane, a former media adviser to a former prime minister of Somalia. According to The Guardian, Mr Kullane worked on "anti-extremism" projects.Ali Harbi Ali was referred to the counter-terrorist scheme "Prevent" several years ago. The programme is meant to prevent individuals from being radicalised and recruited by terrorist groups. Local media write that he was not monitored by British intelligence agencies. Law enforcement previously said he had both religious and ideological motivations.*Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/Islamic State), a terrorist group banned in Russia and a number of other countries.
