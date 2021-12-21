Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211221/man-accused-of-stabbing-to-death-uk-conservative-mp-amess-pleads-not-guilty-1091695847.html
Man Accused of Stabbing to Death UK Conservative MP Amess Pleads Not Guilty
Man Accused of Stabbing to Death UK Conservative MP Amess Pleads Not Guilty
On 15 October, Sir David Amess was stabbed to death during a meeting with his constituents. He had served as Conservative MP for Southend West since 1997. The... 21.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-21T12:38+0000
2021-12-21T13:24+0000
uk
terrorism
isis
daesh
radicalisation
sir david amess
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/15/1091697172_0:101:1500:945_1920x0_80_0_0_b0593122eeb7457f015a703095f26827.jpg
A man accused of stabbing British lawmaker Sir David Amess in October has pleaded not guilty at a court hearing. 25-year-old Ali Harbi Ali, who was charged with murder and preparation of terrorist acts, pleaded not guilty on both counts of murder and preparation of terrorist acts.Earlier, prosecutor James Cable said the perpetrator considered himself affiliated with Daesh* and came up with a plan to kill a British MP several years ago. He is the son of Harbi Ali Kullane, a former media adviser to a former prime minister of Somalia. According to The Guardian, Mr Kullane worked on "anti-extremism" projects.Ali Harbi Ali was referred to the counter-terrorist scheme "Prevent" several years ago. The programme is meant to prevent individuals from being radicalised and recruited by terrorist groups. Local media write that he was not monitored by British intelligence agencies. Law enforcement previously said he had both religious and ideological motivations.*Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/Islamic State), a terrorist group banned in Russia and a number of other countries.
daesh
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/15/1091697172_0:0:1501:1126_1920x0_80_0_0_0ca21003ac41dd7370cab1749590e6ca.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk, terrorism, isis, daesh, radicalisation, sir david amess

Man Accused of Stabbing to Death UK Conservative MP Amess Pleads Not Guilty

12:38 GMT 21.12.2021 (Updated: 13:24 GMT 21.12.2021)
CC BY 3.0 / Richard Townshend / Sir David AmessSir David Amess
Sir David Amess - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.12.2021
CC BY 3.0 / Richard Townshend / Sir David Amess
Subscribe
Being updated
On 15 October, Sir David Amess was stabbed to death during a meeting with his constituents. He had served as Conservative MP for Southend West since 1997. The perpetrator, a 25-year-old British citizen of Somali heritage, was previously referred to a government programme aimed at preventing individuals from being radicalised.
A man accused of stabbing British lawmaker Sir David Amess in October has pleaded not guilty at a court hearing. 25-year-old Ali Harbi Ali, who was charged with murder and preparation of terrorist acts, pleaded not guilty on both counts of murder and preparation of terrorist acts.
Earlier, prosecutor James Cable said the perpetrator considered himself affiliated with Daesh* and came up with a plan to kill a British MP several years ago. He is the son of Harbi Ali Kullane, a former media adviser to a former prime minister of Somalia. According to The Guardian, Mr Kullane worked on "anti-extremism" projects.
Ali Harbi Ali was referred to the counter-terrorist scheme "Prevent" several years ago. The programme is meant to prevent individuals from being radicalised and recruited by terrorist groups. Local media write that he was not monitored by British intelligence agencies. Law enforcement previously said he had both religious and ideological motivations.
*Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/Islamic State), a terrorist group banned in Russia and a number of other countries.
002010
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:29 GMTWatch Darts Fans in UK Chanting 'Stand Up if You Hate Boris' During World Championship
13:16 GMTNew Docs: Clinton 2016 Campaign Investigated in Durham Probe Into Trump-Russia Inquiry
13:04 GMT'Raised Marriage Age to Enable Girls to Study Further': PM Modi on Empowering Women With New Schemes
12:57 GMTSack Federal Minister: Indian Opposition Parties March in Unison Over Farmer Killings - Video
12:55 GMT'Sex and the City' Star Chris Noth Booted From 'The Equaliser' After Sexual Assault Allegations
12:44 GMTSchool Teacher Fired in England Over Footage Showing Her Kicking Horse
12:38 GMTMan Accused of Stabbing to Death UK Conservative MP Amess Pleads Not Guilty
12:28 GMTVideo: Nancy Pelosi Interrupted by Protester Shouting 'Let's Go Brandon'
12:14 GMTGas Futures in Europe Hit Record $1,937 Per 1,000 Cubic Metres
11:20 GMTTwo Polish Opposition Figures Were Spied on With NSO Software Ahead of Elections, Media Says
11:17 GMTConcerns Over Australian Open Rise After Tennis Great Rafael Nadal Tests Positive for COVID-19
11:00 GMTShoigu: Private US Military Firms Preparing Provocations With Chemical Components in Eastern Ukraine
10:43 GMTRussian President Putin Says US is to Blame for Tensions in Europe
10:41 GMTNavigation Through Bosphorus Suspended Due to Tanker Accident, Turkish Coast Guard Says
10:37 GMTForeign Secretary Wants 'Comprehensive Solution' on Post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol
10:33 GMTPresident Putin Attends Russian Defence Ministry Board Meeting
10:27 GMTLife Term for Sacrilege? Punjab State Govt's Push for Stringent Law Amid Row Over Lynching
10:10 GMTOnly Buk Missile System Could Have Downed Flight MH17, Dutch Prosecutor Says
09:53 GMTIsrael Unable to Strike Iran Without 'Green Light' From US, Tehran's Top Commander Says
09:49 GMTMoscow on Nukes in Belarus: All Options on Table if NATO Refuses to Discuss Security Proposals