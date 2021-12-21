https://sputniknews.com/20211221/man-accused-of-stabbing-to-death-uk-conservative-mp-amess-pleads-not-guilty-1091695847.html

Man Accused of Stabbing to Death UK Conservative MP Amess Pleads Not Guilty

Man Accused of Stabbing to Death UK Conservative MP Amess Pleads Not Guilty

On 15 October, Sir David Amess was stabbed to death during a meeting with his constituents. He had served as Conservative MP for Southend West since 1997. The... 21.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-21T12:38+0000

2021-12-21T12:38+0000

2021-12-21T13:24+0000

uk

terrorism

isis

daesh

radicalisation

sir david amess

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/15/1091697172_0:101:1500:945_1920x0_80_0_0_b0593122eeb7457f015a703095f26827.jpg

A man accused of stabbing British lawmaker Sir David Amess in October has pleaded not guilty at a court hearing. 25-year-old Ali Harbi Ali, who was charged with murder and preparation of terrorist acts, pleaded not guilty on both counts of murder and preparation of terrorist acts.Earlier, prosecutor James Cable said the perpetrator considered himself affiliated with Daesh* and came up with a plan to kill a British MP several years ago. He is the son of Harbi Ali Kullane, a former media adviser to a former prime minister of Somalia. According to The Guardian, Mr Kullane worked on "anti-extremism" projects.Ali Harbi Ali was referred to the counter-terrorist scheme "Prevent" several years ago. The programme is meant to prevent individuals from being radicalised and recruited by terrorist groups. Local media write that he was not monitored by British intelligence agencies. Law enforcement previously said he had both religious and ideological motivations.*Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/Islamic State), a terrorist group banned in Russia and a number of other countries.

daesh

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

uk, terrorism, isis, daesh, radicalisation, sir david amess