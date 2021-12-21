https://sputniknews.com/20211221/london-cancels-new-years-celebrations-in-trafalgar-square-amid-omicron-fears-1091685641.html

London Cancels New Year's Celebrations in Trafalgar Square Amid Omicron Fears

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has announced that holiday celebrations in Trafalgar Square won't be held on New Year's eve "in the interests of public safety" and urged people to spend the holiday watching TV.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has announced that holiday celebrations in Trafalgar Square won't be held on New Year's eve "in the interests of public safety" and urged people to spend the holiday watching TV.According to Khan, some 65,500 new coronavirus cases have been registered in London over the past week, causing a 29% increase in hospital admissions.The decision was announced after government experts called for tougher restrictions earlier this month, saying that otherwise, the daily number of new cases could reach between 600,000 and two million by the end of December.

TruePatriot Citizens of London, tell that fool Khan to go get stuffed. If he won't approve a celebration, take to the streets en masse and have one yourself. BTW, no farcemasks or anit-social distancing or fake passes required. Get out there and resolve to not let the scamdemic responses by tyrannical government fools carry into the New Year. 1

