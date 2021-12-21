Registration was successful!
Listen: NASA Reveals Eerie Sounds of the Solar System’s Largest Moon
Listen: NASA Reveals Eerie Sounds of the Solar System's Largest Moon
Data collected by NASA's Juno space probe as it flew through Ganymede's magnetosphere, the largest of Jupiter's many moons and the ninth-largest object in the solar system, has revealed some chilling extraterrestrial sounds.
The data was collected on June 7th, using Juno’s Waves instrument, which tunes in to electric and magnetic radio waves, before being sent the 504 million miles back to Earth where NASA processed and represented the data using the audio spectrum detectable by the human ear.Juno principal investigator Scott Bolton said, “If you listen closely, you can hear the abrupt change to higher frequencies around the midpoint of the recording, which represents entry into a different region in Ganymede’s magnetosphere.”To collect the data, Juno flew within 645 miles of Ganymede, the closest flyby by a human-built craft since Nasa’s Galileo spacecraft’s final close approach in May 2000.The 50-second audio clip was publicly presented at the American Geophysical Union Fall Meeting.Ganymede is of particular interest to planetary scientists. It is the largest moon in our solar system and the only moon known to have its own magnetic field.Ganymede is also believed to have a liquid ocean containing a larger volume than all of the oceans of Earth, combined. The combination of a magnetic field and large amounts of liquid water have made Ganymede a potential host for alien life.
Listen: NASA Reveals Eerie Sounds of the Solar System’s Largest Moon

23:24 GMT 21.12.2021
Nevin Brown
Data collected by NASA’s Juno space probe as it flew through Ganymede’s magnetosphere, the largest of Jupiter's many moons and the ninth-largest object in the solar system, has revealed some chilling extraterrestrial sounds.
The data was collected on June 7th, using Juno’s Waves instrument, which tunes in to electric and magnetic radio waves, before being sent the 504 million miles back to Earth where NASA processed and represented the data using the audio spectrum detectable by the human ear.
Juno principal investigator Scott Bolton said, “If you listen closely, you can hear the abrupt change to higher frequencies around the midpoint of the recording, which represents entry into a different region in Ganymede’s magnetosphere.”
To collect the data, Juno flew within 645 miles of Ganymede, the closest flyby by a human-built craft since Nasa’s Galileo spacecraft’s final close approach in May 2000.
The 50-second audio clip was publicly presented at the American Geophysical Union Fall Meeting.
Ganymede is of particular interest to planetary scientists. It is the largest moon in our solar system and the only moon known to have its own magnetic field.
Ganymede is also believed to have a liquid ocean containing a larger volume than all of the oceans of Earth, combined. The combination of a magnetic field and large amounts of liquid water have made Ganymede a potential host for alien life.
