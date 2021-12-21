Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: SpaceX Launches CRS-24 Spacecraft Carrying Human Muscle Tissue to ISS for Ageing Study
https://sputniknews.com/20211221/libya-is-readying-itself-for-elections-but-are-they-even-possible-1091688454.html
Libya is Readying Itself for Elections But Are They Even Possible?
Libya is Readying Itself for Elections But Are They Even Possible?
The oil-rich nation was supposed to head to the polls in 2019 to elect a new president, but the date was postponed due to the raging war in the country. Now with the battles finally over, many are hopeful the race will create unity, but experts have already warned it might only escalate the situation.
2021-12-21T09:28+0000
2021-12-21T09:28+0000
libya
khalifa haftar
africa
elections
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107806/27/1078062703_0:34:3521:2015_1920x0_80_0_0_47cfe2a4e568343130b9bf80cdcb1efd.jpg
On 24 December 2021, 2.5 million Libyan voters will flock to polling stations across the nation to choose their next president.Libya descended into chaos after the outbreak of a NATO-backed revolt in 2011 that toppled then-leader Muammar Gaddafi, who was subsequently murdered by rebels.Since then, the country has largely been split. In the East, it has been under the control of General Khalifa Haftar and his Libyan National Army. In the West, it fell under the internationally recognised Government of National Accord, while the South of the oil-rich nation has been in the hands of various tribes and a number of extremist groups.December's general elections are intended to help the North African nation to move past the decade of violence and establish unity. But taking into account the current atmosphere in Libya, there is no guarantee they will be held.What are the issues plaguing Libyans and their dreams of stability? Here are the three main obtacles.Technical DifficultiesWith less than a week left until the nation heads to the polls, the official list of candidates hasn't been released yet. The names of the contenders for the top position were supposed to be revealed 15 days before the elections but on 11 December it was announced that the deadline had been pushed back indefinitely.Some of the names have already been unveiled. General Haftar is one of them. Another presidential candidate is the son of the slain leader, Seif Al Islam Al Gaddafi. But the identities of dozens of others are still a mystery and if this is the case, Libyans will find it hard, if not impossible, to determine their next head of state.Acute Security IssuesThe ouster of Muammar Gaddafi created a political void that was soon filled by various terrorist groups including Daesh*. Although their presence in the oil-rich country was largely eliminated in 2016, pockets of extremists still exist in Libya and they continue to pose a threat to the nation's stability.In June, Daesh* militants carried out a terrorist act in the southwestern Libyan city of Sebha, killing a number of military officers and injuring several others.The dire security situation has placed Libya on the list of the world's most dangerous countries, and under such conditions it will be extremely difficult to maintain stability amid national polls.Bitter RivalsSo far, 96 contenders have registered for the elections. Many represent the Government of National Accord and its affiliates. Others belong to the camp of General Haftar and his allies.Each of those camps is determined to establish full control over the country that ranks 9th in the world for its proven oil resources. Neither of them is prepared to admit defeat and let the other side take over, something that has already sparked fears that the upcoming polls will plunge Libya into yet more political and security turmoil.The involvement of foreign powers in Libya also poses a problem, with each pulling in its own direction.Turkey, for example, has an agreement with the Government of National Accord that provided Ankara with access to the rich oil reserves located in its area in exchange for military support against the forces of General Haftar.Egypt, on the other hand, has largely backed Haftar because it believed he would restore stability in the region, eliminate the pockets of extremism and keep the Turks, Cairo's main regional challengers, at bay.Those players, as well as other regional and international players, will be watching the presidential race closely. The second round of elections is expected on 24 January. If everything goes according to plan, the name of the new president will be revealed shortly thereafter.*Terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other nations
libya
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Elizabeth Blade
Elizabeth Blade
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107806/27/1078062703_395:0:3126:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f0a8327db191b3fd6c19ad28cea1f66c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
libya, khalifa haftar, africa, elections

Libya is Readying Itself for Elections But Are They Even Possible?

09:28 GMT 21.12.2021
© AP Photo / Mohammad HannonLibyans wave the national flag during commemorations to mark the second anniversary of the revolution that ousted Moammar Gadhafi in Benghazi, Libya, Friday, Feb, 15, 2013
Libyans wave the national flag during commemorations to mark the second anniversary of the revolution that ousted Moammar Gadhafi in Benghazi, Libya, Friday, Feb, 15, 2013 - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.12.2021
© AP Photo / Mohammad Hannon
Subscribe
Elizabeth Blade
All materials
The oil-rich nation was supposed to head to the polls in 2019 to elect a new president, but the date was postponed due to the raging war in the country. Now with the battles finally over, many are hopeful the race will create unity, but experts have already warned it might only escalate the situation.
On 24 December 2021, 2.5 million Libyan voters will flock to polling stations across the nation to choose their next president.
Libya descended into chaos after the outbreak of a NATO-backed revolt in 2011 that toppled then-leader Muammar Gaddafi, who was subsequently murdered by rebels.
Since then, the country has largely been split. In the East, it has been under the control of General Khalifa Haftar and his Libyan National Army. In the West, it fell under the internationally recognised Government of National Accord, while the South of the oil-rich nation has been in the hands of various tribes and a number of extremist groups.
© AP Photo / Esam Omran Al-FetoriMembers of Libyan National Army (LNA) commanded by Khalifa Haftar, get ready before heading out of Benghazi to reinforce the troops advancing to Tripoli, in Benghazi, Libya April 13, 2019
Members of Libyan National Army (LNA) commanded by Khalifa Haftar, get ready before heading out of Benghazi to reinforce the troops advancing to Tripoli, in Benghazi, Libya April 13, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.12.2021
Members of Libyan National Army (LNA) commanded by Khalifa Haftar, get ready before heading out of Benghazi to reinforce the troops advancing to Tripoli, in Benghazi, Libya April 13, 2019
© AP Photo / Esam Omran Al-Fetori
December's general elections are intended to help the North African nation to move past the decade of violence and establish unity. But taking into account the current atmosphere in Libya, there is no guarantee they will be held.
What are the issues plaguing Libyans and their dreams of stability? Here are the three main obtacles.

Technical Difficulties

With less than a week left until the nation heads to the polls, the official list of candidates hasn't been released yet. The names of the contenders for the top position were supposed to be revealed 15 days before the elections but on 11 December it was announced that the deadline had been pushed back indefinitely.
Some of the names have already been unveiled. General Haftar is one of them. Another presidential candidate is the son of the slain leader, Seif Al Islam Al Gaddafi. But the identities of dozens of others are still a mystery and if this is the case, Libyans will find it hard, if not impossible, to determine their next head of state.

Acute Security Issues

The ouster of Muammar Gaddafi created a political void that was soon filled by various terrorist groups including Daesh*. Although their presence in the oil-rich country was largely eliminated in 2016, pockets of extremists still exist in Libya and they continue to pose a threat to the nation's stability.
© REUTERS / Philippe WojazerFrench President Emmanuel Macron stands between Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj (L), and General Khalifa Haftar (R), commander in the Libyan National Army (LNA), who shake hands after talks over a political deal to help end Libya’s crisis in La Celle-Saint-Cloud near Paris, France, July 25, 2017
French President Emmanuel Macron stands between Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj (L), and General Khalifa Haftar (R), commander in the Libyan National Army (LNA), who shake hands after talks over a political deal to help end Libya’s crisis in La Celle-Saint-Cloud near Paris, France, July 25, 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.12.2021
French President Emmanuel Macron stands between Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj (L), and General Khalifa Haftar (R), commander in the Libyan National Army (LNA), who shake hands after talks over a political deal to help end Libya’s crisis in La Celle-Saint-Cloud near Paris, France, July 25, 2017
© REUTERS / Philippe Wojazer
In June, Daesh* militants carried out a terrorist act in the southwestern Libyan city of Sebha, killing a number of military officers and injuring several others.
The dire security situation has placed Libya on the list of the world's most dangerous countries, and under such conditions it will be extremely difficult to maintain stability amid national polls.

Bitter Rivals

So far, 96 contenders have registered for the elections. Many represent the Government of National Accord and its affiliates. Others belong to the camp of General Haftar and his allies.
Each of those camps is determined to establish full control over the country that ranks 9th in the world for its proven oil resources. Neither of them is prepared to admit defeat and let the other side take over, something that has already sparked fears that the upcoming polls will plunge Libya into yet more political and security turmoil.
The involvement of foreign powers in Libya also poses a problem, with each pulling in its own direction.
Turkey, for example, has an agreement with the Government of National Accord that provided Ankara with access to the rich oil reserves located in its area in exchange for military support against the forces of General Haftar.
© AP Photo / Francois MoriA Libyan flashes the V sign to celebrate at Saha Kish Square in Benghazi, Libya, Sunday Oct. 23, 2011 as Libya's transitional government declare liberation of Libya after months of bloodshed that culminated in the death of longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi.
A Libyan flashes the V sign to celebrate at Saha Kish Square in Benghazi, Libya, Sunday Oct. 23, 2011 as Libya's transitional government declare liberation of Libya after months of bloodshed that culminated in the death of longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.12.2021
A Libyan flashes the V sign to celebrate at Saha Kish Square in Benghazi, Libya, Sunday Oct. 23, 2011 as Libya's transitional government declare liberation of Libya after months of bloodshed that culminated in the death of longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi.
© AP Photo / Francois Mori
Egypt, on the other hand, has largely backed Haftar because it believed he would restore stability in the region, eliminate the pockets of extremism and keep the Turks, Cairo's main regional challengers, at bay.
Those players, as well as other regional and international players, will be watching the presidential race closely. The second round of elections is expected on 24 January. If everything goes according to plan, the name of the new president will be revealed shortly thereafter.
*Terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other nations
000100
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:10 GMTOnly Buk Missile System Could Have Downed Flight MH17, Dutch Prosecutors Say
09:53 GMTIsrael Unable to Strike Iran Without 'Green Light' From US, Tehran's Top Commander Says
09:49 GMTMoscow on Nukes in Belarus: All Options on Table if NATO Refuses to Discuss Security Proposals
09:47 GMTCaracas: Decision by UK Court on Venezuelan Gold Poses Major Risks for Investors
09:46 GMTSpaceX Launches CRS-24 Spacecraft Carrying Human Muscle Tissue to ISS for Ageing Study
09:36 GMTIndia Deploys 1st Squadron of Its Newly Acquired S-400 Triumf System Along Pakistani Border: Report
09:28 GMTLibya is Readying Itself for Elections But Are They Even Possible?
09:08 GMTJanuary 6th Committee Requests 'Voluntary' Interview With GOP Lawmaker Scott Perry
09:07 GMTInterior Minister: Hostage Taker in Paris Arrested, No One Injured
09:02 GMTHong Kong Brushes Aside Western Concerns About Its Parliamentary Elections
08:58 GMTLobaev Arms Creates First Sniper Rifle Using Both NATO's and Russian Cartridges
08:52 GMTIndian State of Nagaland Passes Resolution Against Armed Forces Act, Seeks Apology
08:45 GMTElectricity Restored in India's Jammu as Power Department Employees End Four-Day Strike
08:39 GMTTwist in Edinson Cavani's Transfer Saga as Man Utd Makes U-Turn Over Uruguayan Footballer
08:00 GMTDenmark's Baby Blues Blamed on Disruptive Chemicals
07:44 GMTWhat Are the Three Scenarios UK PM Johnson May Choose to Curb the Fast Spreading Omicron?
06:52 GMTDanish Intelligence Report Lists Russia Among Greatest Threats
06:48 GMTUnder No Circumstances Will Russia Allow NATO Infrastructure in Ukraine and Georgia, Diplomat Says
06:37 GMT'We Will Rule Nothing Out': BoJo Says No COVID-19 Restrictions for Now, Reserves Possibility
06:21 GMTSwedish Defence Minister on Russia's Security Requirements: 'Unacceptable'