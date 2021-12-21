https://sputniknews.com/20211221/january-6th-committee-requests-voluntary-interview-with-gop-lawmaker-scott-perry-1091688977.html

January 6th Committee Requests 'Voluntary' Interview With GOP Lawmaker Scott Perry

A House panel investigating the 6 January 2020 Capitol riot has requested an interview and relevant documents from Republican lawmaker Scott Perry

A House panel investigating the 6 January 2021 Capitol riot has requested an interview and relevant documents from Republican lawmaker Scott Perry.The move marks the first time the House Select Committee has publicly sought to sit down with a sitting member of Congress as the panel investigates former US President Donald Trump's communications with his Republican allies regarding the events of 6 January.Thompson claimed that his panel had received evidence from "multiple witnesses", including then-acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and then-acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue, that Perry played "an important role" in efforts to install former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark as acting attorney general. Clark reportedly played a significant role in Trump's efforts to challenge the results of the 3 November 2020 US presidential election.According to the letter, Thompson's committee is aware that Perry interacted with the White House on a number of issues, including "allegations that the Dominion voting machines had been corrupted".The panel added that the interview could be scheduled for 28 or 29 December, as well as early January.The letter follows US President Joe Biden arguing that Trump's ex-Chief of Staff Meadows was "worthy" of being held in contempt by Congress after he refused to testify to the House 6 January panel, earlier described by Trump as an "unselect committee", whose only goal was to purportedly to wage another "witch hunt" against him.Capitol RiotOn 6 January 2021, a mob, including scores of Trump supporters, besieged the US Capitol in a bid to prevent Congress from certifying the results of what the 45th president slammed as "the most corrupt elections" in American history.Five people died during the riots, and dozens more were injured, including at least 138 police officers. Law enforcement authorities have so far arrested about 727 individuals who took part in the riots, with some of them charged with assaulting federal police officers.Trump strongly denied the notion that he had riled up the mob attacking the Capitol, later condemning the violence. He was subsequently impeached by the House for a second time on charges of inciting insurrection, but then managed to evade conviction in the Senate.

