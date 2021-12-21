Registration was successful!
LIVE: SpaceX Launches CRS-24 Spacecraft Carrying Human Muscle Tissue to ISS for Ageing Study
January 6th Committee Requests 'Voluntary' Interview With GOP Lawmaker Scott Perry
January 6th Committee Requests 'Voluntary' Interview With GOP Lawmaker Scott Perry
A House panel investigating the 6 January 2020 Capitol riot has requested an interview and relevant documents from Republican lawmaker Scott Perry
A House panel investigating the 6 January 2021 Capitol riot has requested an interview and relevant documents from Republican lawmaker Scott Perry.The move marks the first time the House Select Committee has publicly sought to sit down with a sitting member of Congress as the panel investigates former US President Donald Trump's communications with his Republican allies regarding the events of 6 January.Thompson claimed that his panel had received evidence from "multiple witnesses", including then-acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and then-acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue, that Perry played "an important role" in efforts to install former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark as acting attorney general. Clark reportedly played a significant role in Trump's efforts to challenge the results of the 3 November 2020 US presidential election.According to the letter, Thompson's committee is aware that Perry interacted with the White House on a number of issues, including "allegations that the Dominion voting machines had been corrupted".The panel added that the interview could be scheduled for 28 or 29 December, as well as early January.The letter follows US President Joe Biden arguing that Trump's ex-Chief of Staff Meadows was "worthy" of being held in contempt by Congress after he refused to testify to the House 6 January panel, earlier described by Trump as an "unselect committee", whose only goal was to purportedly to wage another "witch hunt" against him.Capitol RiotOn 6 January 2021, a mob, including scores of Trump supporters, besieged the US Capitol in a bid to prevent Congress from certifying the results of what the 45th president slammed as "the most corrupt elections" in American history.Five people died during the riots, and dozens more were injured, including at least 138 police officers. Law enforcement authorities have so far arrested about 727 individuals who took part in the riots, with some of them charged with assaulting federal police officers.Trump strongly denied the notion that he had riled up the mob attacking the Capitol, later condemning the violence. He was subsequently impeached by the House for a second time on charges of inciting insurrection, but then managed to evade conviction in the Senate.
joe biden, investigation, donald trump, us, interview

January 6th Committee Requests 'Voluntary' Interview With GOP Lawmaker Scott Perry

09:08 GMT 21.12.2021
© REUTERS / Leah MillisAn explosion caused by a police munition is seen while supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump riot in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021
An explosion caused by a police munition is seen while supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump riot in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.12.2021
© REUTERS / Leah Millis
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
Democrats formed the House 6 January committee to probe certain aspects and the origins of the Capitol siege on the day of the certification of the 2020 US election results. Former President Donald Trump has slammed the panel as an "unselect committee", whose sole purpose he said was to wage another "witch hunt" against him.
A House panel investigating the 6 January 2021 Capitol riot has requested an interview and relevant documents from Republican lawmaker Scott Perry.
The move marks the first time the House Select Committee has publicly sought to sit down with a sitting member of Congress as the panel investigates former US President Donald Trump's communications with his Republican allies regarding the events of 6 January.

No subpoena was issued for Perry's testimony and Democratic panel chair Bennie Thompson said in a letter to the Republican that "at this time, the Select Committee seeks your voluntary cooperation".

Thompson claimed that his panel had received evidence from "multiple witnesses", including then-acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and then-acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue, that Perry played "an important role" in efforts to install former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark as acting attorney general. Clark reportedly played a significant role in Trump's efforts to challenge the results of the 3 November 2020 US presidential election.
Police stand guard after a day of riots at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2021
Capitol Riot: Why Dems' Effort to Expel 'MAGA' Lawmakers From Congress Won't Succeed at This Point
28 October, 16:08 GMT

Thompson's letter also points out that his committee is aware of "multiple text and other communications" with Trump's former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, including evidence that the two communicated over the encrypted app Signal.

According to the letter, Thompson's committee is aware that Perry interacted with the White House on a number of issues, including "allegations that the Dominion voting machines had been corrupted".
The panel added that the interview could be scheduled for 28 or 29 December, as well as early January.
The letter follows US President Joe Biden arguing that Trump's ex-Chief of Staff Meadows was "worthy" of being held in contempt by Congress after he refused to testify to the House 6 January panel, earlier described by Trump as an "unselect committee", whose only goal was to purportedly to wage another "witch hunt" against him.

Capitol Riot

On 6 January 2021, a mob, including scores of Trump supporters, besieged the US Capitol in a bid to prevent Congress from certifying the results of what the 45th president slammed as "the most corrupt elections" in American history.
In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. U.S. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.11.2021
Ex-Justice Dept. Official Refuses to Comply With House Panel Probing Capitol Riot - Letter
6 November, 05:14 GMT
Five people died during the riots, and dozens more were injured, including at least 138 police officers. Law enforcement authorities have so far arrested about 727 individuals who took part in the riots, with some of them charged with assaulting federal police officers.
Trump strongly denied the notion that he had riled up the mob attacking the Capitol, later condemning the violence. He was subsequently impeached by the House for a second time on charges of inciting insurrection, but then managed to evade conviction in the Senate.
