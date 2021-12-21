https://sputniknews.com/20211221/indian-state-of-nagaland-passes-resolution-against-armed-forces-act-seeks-apology-1091685300.html

Indian State of Nagaland Passes Resolution Against Armed Forces Act, Seeks Apology

Indian State of Nagaland Passes Resolution Against Armed Forces Act, Seeks Apology

India's Nagaland State Assembly unanimously passed a resolution on Monday, demanding to revoke the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in effect in the northeastern part of the country, in particular Nagaland.

2021-12-21T08:52+0000

2021-12-21T08:52+0000

2021-12-21T08:52+0000

armed forces

india

nagaland

india

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/15/1091688406_0:0:3037:1708_1920x0_80_0_0_4b835d7a1b4ab4b6baee11e8a4b3dc79.jpg

India's Nagaland State Assembly unanimously passed a resolution on Monday, demanding to revoke the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in effect in the northeastern part of the country, in particular Nagaland.AFSPA grants special powers to the Indian Armed Forces to maintain public order in "disturbed areas". It offers impunity to the security forces operating in an area. The state has witnessed continuous protests by political parties, social activists, civilians, and representatives of the state's government against the military since 14 civilians were killed by security forces in Nagaland's Mon district earlier this month.The Nagaland government is led by the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party, supported by the federally governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).The state assembly's resolution on Monday also called for "an apology from the appropriate authority, along with an assurance that justice will be delivered by applying the laws of the land upon those who perpetrated the inhuman massacre and upon those who are responsible for the incident".Last week, thousands of people in Nagaland marched, declaring "full non-cooperation" with the Indian Armed Forces and boycotting "all nationwide celebrations" against the recent killings.The AFSPA is operational in the seven northeastern states that share borders with China, Myanmar, and Bangladesh, and in Jammu and Kashmir, where secessionist sentiments are high. Nagaland has been declared a "disturbed area" by the Home Ministry under the AFSPA.The Indian government passed a special law called AFSPA and sent forces to the areas to crush the insurgency in 1958. Armed ethnic groups have not yet halted their demand for a sovereign state.

india

nagaland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

armed forces, india, nagaland, india