https://sputniknews.com/20211221/india-deploys-1st-squadron-of-its-newly-acquired-s-400-triumf-system-along-pakistani-border-report-1091685114.html

India Deploys 1st Squadron of Its Newly Acquired S-400 Triumf System Along Pakistani Border: Report

India Deploys 1st Squadron of Its Newly Acquired S-400 Triumf System Along Pakistani Border: Report

The first squadron of India's recent acquisition of Russian S-400 "Triumf" surface-to-air systems was deployed in the Punjab "sector" along the Pakistani border on Monday, the Indian news agency ANI has reported.

2021-12-21T09:36+0000

2021-12-21T09:36+0000

2021-12-21T09:36+0000

narendra modi

russia

vladimir putin

china

india

s-400

pakistan

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106325/10/1063251056_0:251:4853:2981_1920x0_80_0_0_4e0c92679c1399ecc09a30e16abe26ec.jpg

The first squadron of India's recent acquisition of Russian S-400 "Triumf" surface-to-air systems was deployed in the Punjab "sector" along the Pakistani border on Monday, the Indian news agency ANI has reported.The S-400s are equipped with four different types of missiles -- short-range 9M96E (40 km), medium-range 9M96E2 (120 km), long-range 48N6 (250 km), and very long-range 40N6E (400 km).Indian officials have further said that parts of the advanced air defence system are still being delivered to India from Russia through air and sea routes. The ongoing deployment will be completed soon and the unit will be operational in a few weeks, Indian officials say.As per the report, the deployment of the next S-400 squadron will take place on the eastern border with China. The eastern Ladakh region along the India-China border is the site of an unresolved military standoff between the two Asian giants. According to reports, two S-400 units are currently deployed by China at the Ngari Gar Gunsa and Nyingchi in the Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR).India signed a $5.43 billion deal with Russia in 2018 for the delivery of five columns of S-400 systems by 2023. At the time, Pakistan said that the S-400 deal would "further destabilise strategic stability in South Asia" and incite a "new arms race".The Russian systems are being placed under the command of the Indian Air Force (IAF).As per New Delhi, the deliveries of parts of the first squadron from Russia began this month, ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to New Delhi on 6 December."… supplies have begun this month, and will continue to happen", Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said during a press briefing after the 6 December meeting between President Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.The Indian PM and the Russian president also held their first telephone conversation since the 6 December meeting on Monday."The leaders discussed the practical aspects of efforts to implement the agreements reached following the talks. They expressed a mutual intention to continue the further all-round development of relations of the special privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India", a release by the Kremlin said.According to the official release, Putin and Modi also spoke about "international stability and security problems, including the situation in the Asia-Pacific" during their call.

https://sputniknews.com/20211122/indias-induction-of-s-400-systems-tilts-balance-of-power-against-pakistan-says-army-veteran-1090922538.html

Tom One Fantastic news. This kind of stuff make NK’s Rocket Man look sane. Let the missiles begin. 0

gfdxg cfhnfcgh I get paid over $87 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I’d be able to do it but my best friend earns over 10k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless. Here’s what I’ve been doing…► 𝗪𝘄𝘄.𝗝𝗼𝗯𝘀𝟳𝟬.𝗰𝗼𝗺 0

2

china

india

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Dhairya Maheshwari

Dhairya Maheshwari

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Dhairya Maheshwari

narendra modi, russia, vladimir putin, china, india, s-400, pakistan