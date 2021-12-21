Registration was successful!
Hong Kong Brushes Aside Western Concerns About Its Parliamentary Elections

09:02 GMT 21.12.2021 (Updated: 09:04 GMT 21.12.2021)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Hong Kong government on Tuesday condemned attempts by Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States to denigrate the Administrative Region's recent parliamentary elections.

"The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government (HKSAR) strongly opposes the joint statement by the foreign ministers of Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the UK and the US Secretary of State concerning the 2021 Legislative Council General Election held in Hong Kong," HKSAR's government said in a statement.

The statement stressed that any external or internal destructive force and political conspiracy trying to interfere with Hong Kong's internal affairs would be addressed and prevented.
On Sunday, the first parliamentary elections under the reformed electoral system took place in Hong Kong. The vote, held under the "patriots only" principle, was won by pro-Beijing candidates.
A day after, foreign ministers of Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the UK, and the US in a joint statement expressed their "grave concern" over the "erosion of democratic elements" of the Special Administrative Region's electoral system. Hong Kong's reformed electoral system eliminated any meaningful political opposition, they said.
The elections held under the reformed electoral system fully implemented the "patriots" only principle, and the legislators elected on 19 December came from different backgrounds demonstrating "political inclusiveness" of the improved electoral system, according to the statement.
Under the "patriots administering Hong Kong" system, only 20 out of the 90 legislative seats were elected by the direct voting, while the rest were picked by the Election Committee or groups of interest such as trade and business.
The new composition of the Legislative Council of Hong Kong will officially begin its operation on January 1 and the first meeting will take place on 12 January.
The election was originally set to take place on 6 September 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In March, the Chinese parliament passed the reform plan for the Hong Kong electoral system, which changed the procedures for electing the head of the city's administration and forming the legislative body.
The changes prompted criticism from a number of Western countries that believe the overhaul undermines Hong Kong's independence. China has repeatedly stated that matters relating to Hong Kong are an internal affair and has warned against external pressure.
