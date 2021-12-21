https://sputniknews.com/20211221/gas-futures-in-europe-hit-record-1937-per-1000-cubic-meters-1091695186.html

Gas Futures in Europe Hit Record $1,937 Per 1,000 Cubic Metres

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Prices for gas futures in Europe on Tuesday topped a record $1,937 for 1,000 cubic metres. 21.12.2021, Sputnik International

As of 11:33 GMT, the price of ICE futures on the Dutch index TTF was approaching $1,800 per 1,000 cubic metres. Six minutes later, the price reached $1,953 per 1,000 cubic metres.Europe has been experiencing skyrocketing natural gas prices since autumn amid a growing demand for energy in the post-pandemic global economy and limited flow from major suppliers.Back in early August, the estimated price of the nearest futures on the Dutch TTF index was about $515 per thousand cubic metres; by the end of September, the price had more than doubled.

