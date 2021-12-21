Registration was successful!
Gas Futures in Europe Hit Record $1,937 Per 1,000 Cubic Metres
Gas Futures in Europe Hit Record $1,937 Per 1,000 Cubic Metres
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Prices for gas futures in Europe on Tuesday topped a record $1,937 for 1,000 cubic metres. 21.12.2021, Sputnik International
As of 11:33 GMT, the price of ICE futures on the Dutch index TTF was approaching $1,800 per 1,000 cubic metres. Six minutes later, the price reached $1,953 per 1,000 cubic metres.Europe has been experiencing skyrocketing natural gas prices since autumn amid a growing demand for energy in the post-pandemic global economy and limited flow from major suppliers.Back in early August, the estimated price of the nearest futures on the Dutch TTF index was about $515 per thousand cubic metres; by the end of September, the price had more than doubled.
Central banks are the cause of all this ... It's deeper than you think. and of course the endless printing of toilet paper, called USD.
europe, gas, gas prices

Gas Futures in Europe Hit Record $1,937 Per 1,000 Cubic Metres

12:14 GMT 21.12.2021 (Updated: 12:28 GMT 21.12.2021)
Fire gas stove
Fire gas stove - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.12.2021
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Осадчая Екатерина / Fire gas stove
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Prices for gas futures in Europe on Tuesday topped a record $1,937 for 1,000 cubic metres.
As of 11:33 GMT, the price of ICE futures on the Dutch index TTF was approaching $1,800 per 1,000 cubic metres. Six minutes later, the price reached $1,953 per 1,000 cubic metres.
Europe has been experiencing skyrocketing natural gas prices since autumn amid a growing demand for energy in the post-pandemic global economy and limited flow from major suppliers.
Back in early August, the estimated price of the nearest futures on the Dutch TTF index was about $515 per thousand cubic metres; by the end of September, the price had more than doubled.
Central banks are the cause of all this ... It's deeper than you think. and of course the endless printing of toilet paper, called USD.
discoversci
21 December, 15:16 GMT
