https://sputniknews.com/20211221/gas-futures-in-europe-hit-new-all-time-high-above-2150-per-1000-cubic-meters-1091699523.html
Gas Futures in Europe Hit New All-Time High Above $2,150 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters
Gas Futures in Europe Hit New All-Time High Above $2,150 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The price of European gas futures is growing by over 27% on Tuesday, exceeding $2,150 per thousand cubic meters for the first time in... 21.12.2021, Sputnik International
The price of January futures on the Dutch index TTF opened the trading session on Tuesday near the $1,800 mark. As of 15:04 GMT, the price had risen to $2,187, which is 27% higher than Monday's finish of $1,716.7.Earlier in the day, gas futures had already topped a record, reaching $2,004 per 1,000 cubic metres.Since autumn, Europe has been experiencing skyrocketing natural gas prices. Gas futures surged to an at the time all-time high of $1,900 per thousand cubic metres in early October after the post-pandemic recovery in Europe spurred demand and a rush to fill gas storage ahead of the winter season.
Gas Futures in Europe Hit New All-Time High Above $2,150 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters

16:04 GMT 21.12.2021 (Updated: 16:15 GMT 21.12.2021)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The price of European gas futures is growing by over 27% on Tuesday, exceeding $2,150 per thousand cubic meters for the first time in history, according to data from the London-based ICE exchange.
The price of January futures on the Dutch index TTF opened the trading session on Tuesday near the $1,800 mark. As of 15:04 GMT, the price had risen to $2,187, which is 27% higher than Monday's finish of $1,716.7.
Earlier in the day, gas futures had already topped a record, reaching $2,004 per 1,000 cubic metres.
Since autumn, Europe has been experiencing skyrocketing natural gas prices.
Gas futures surged to an at the time all-time high of $1,900 per thousand cubic metres in early October after the post-pandemic recovery in Europe spurred demand and a rush to fill gas storage ahead of the winter season.
Gas Futures in Europe Hit New All-Time High Above $2,150 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters
