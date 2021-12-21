https://sputniknews.com/20211221/gas-futures-in-europe-hit-new-all-time-high-above-2150-per-1000-cubic-meters-1091699523.html

Gas Futures in Europe Hit New All-Time High Above $2,150 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The price of European gas futures is growing by over 27% on Tuesday, exceeding $2,150 per thousand cubic meters for the first time in...

The price of January futures on the Dutch index TTF opened the trading session on Tuesday near the $1,800 mark. As of 15:04 GMT, the price had risen to $2,187, which is 27% higher than Monday's finish of $1,716.7.Earlier in the day, gas futures had already topped a record, reaching $2,004 per 1,000 cubic metres.Since autumn, Europe has been experiencing skyrocketing natural gas prices. Gas futures surged to an at the time all-time high of $1,900 per thousand cubic metres in early October after the post-pandemic recovery in Europe spurred demand and a rush to fill gas storage ahead of the winter season.

