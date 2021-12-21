Elon Musk Creates Storm on Twitter After Posting Old Interview With Bill Gates
"I can remember a couple of months ago, there was, like, a big breakthrough announcement that on the Internet, or on some computer deal, they were going to broadcast a baseball game. You could listen to a baseball game on your computer and I just thought to myself, ‘does radio ring a bell?'" the TV host said.
Given the almost unimaginable nature of the present, what will the future be? pic.twitter.com/b2Yw0AXGVA— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 20, 2021
A new species of “mankind”, a superior one.— Onyekachukwu Okonji (@Lord__Dexter) December 20, 2021
Through biotech, we will have conquered a good number of the diseases plaguing us today.
honestly, i think i would love for more effective communication in the future online— Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) December 20, 2021
as an example, a meme does so much better of a job conveying nuance than words in a tweet
so neutral link could directly beam memes back and forth and solve human communication 🤣
Some netizens made crazy predictions.
Sending over the net from one side and materialising on other physical objects. First step will be smells, tastes, shapes and after full material object— Farkhod Niyazov (@Farkhod_Niyazov) December 20, 2021
For me personally, I hope stripping in space and having no gravity will put less stress on my already swollen ankles and legs. It will also keep a safe distance between me and my customer's boners during lap dances.— Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) December 20, 2021
Others took a dig at Elon Musk.
The future will be you paying your fair share of taxes.— DemsMight.com (@demsmight) December 20, 2021
Hopefully one where billionaires aren’t a thing and there’s a more even distribution of wealth— slightlysus (@slightlysus1) December 20, 2021
Many seemed pessimistic about what awaits humanity…
An Orwellian type society, where criticising the tyrants results in torture or execution, but hey at least if we behave we will get our 30g chocolate ration every month.— (@chappe_de) December 20, 2021
We will die. The future is death.— Enea⚡ (@Enea_Egld) December 20, 2021
Others said they were happy to live now and deemed that the future is already here.
Future will hold Fully Autonomous cars, traveling homes with FSD so you don't have to drive, Cryptocurrency, 3D printing, AR Glasses 👓.— Yasir Wattoo (@yasirwattu) December 21, 2021
Wait ...... don't we already have these all things in someway today?
I can't be more grateful for being born in this era. Also can't imagine how would I have lived if I was born in the 1800s or 1900s (probably a nightmare)— marius manolachi (@marius_manola) December 20, 2021
Now imagine people in 2100 saying this same thing about us...
Still others joked about the issue and marvelled at how quickly humanity has achieved technological progress.
It stuns me that all of this has happened in less than a lifetime. We went from no internet to this massive connectivity and opportunity in less than a lifetime.— Ankur Warikoo (@warikoo) December 20, 2021
Imagine, what would the next 40 years can accomplish!
