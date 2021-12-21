Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211221/elon-musk-creates-storm-on-twitter-after-posting-old-interview-with-bill-gates-1091699678.html
Elon Musk Creates Storm on Twitter After Posting Old Interview With Bill Gates
Elon Musk Creates Storm on Twitter After Posting Old Interview With Bill Gates
21.12.2021
bill gates
elon musk
viral
social media
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/07/1082280684_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_de2a1c2ca0668e353bc872c91163e119.jpg
Not a day goes by without Elon Musk creating a storm on social media with his posts. This time, the entrepreneur sparked a torrent of comments after he posted a snippet from a 1995 interview with Bill Gates on the David Letterman Show.The footage shows the Microsoft co-founder talking to the host about the Internet, with Letterman making sarcastic remarks about the World Wide Web and doubting that it will become a big thing.Musk captioned his post with the question: "Given the almost unimaginable nature of the present, what will the future be?"The entrepreneur’s question prompted wild speculation.Some netizens made crazy predictions.Others took a dig at Elon Musk.Many seemed pessimistic about what awaits humanity…Others said they were happy to live now and deemed that the future is already here.Still others joked about the issue and marvelled at how quickly humanity has achieved technological progress.
The internet is free....didn't get that memo....better tell my ISP!
I was going to say the same thing. I'm pretty sure we all pay a ridiculous amount for something that's really not needed.
Max Gorbachev
Max Gorbachev
16:33 GMT 21.12.2021
SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media award, in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020.
Max Gorbachev
The tech maverick is himself working on several projects that are expected to make things described in popular sci-fi books a reality. Musk’s SpaceX is simplifying space travel and hopes to land the first humans on Mars before 2030. One of his other projects, Neuralink, is working on connecting human brains with computers.
Not a day goes by without Elon Musk creating a storm on social media with his posts. This time, the entrepreneur sparked a torrent of comments after he posted a snippet from a 1995 interview with Bill Gates on the David Letterman Show.
The footage shows the Microsoft co-founder talking to the host about the Internet, with Letterman making sarcastic remarks about the World Wide Web and doubting that it will become a big thing.

"I can remember a couple of months ago, there was, like, a big breakthrough announcement that on the Internet, or on some computer deal, they were going to broadcast a baseball game. You could listen to a baseball game on your computer and I just thought to myself, ‘does radio ring a bell?'" the TV host said.

Musk captioned his post with the question: "Given the almost unimaginable nature of the present, what will the future be?"
The entrepreneur’s question prompted wild speculation.



Some netizens made crazy predictions.


Others took a dig at Elon Musk.


Many seemed pessimistic about what awaits humanity…



Others said they were happy to live now and deemed that the future is already here.



Still others joked about the issue and marvelled at how quickly humanity has achieved technological progress.

The internet is free....didn't get that memo....better tell my ISP!
Nonyank
21 December, 19:59 GMT
I was going to say the same thing. I'm pretty sure we all pay a ridiculous amount for something that's really not needed.
Clayton S
21 December, 20:13 GMT
