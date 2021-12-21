https://sputniknews.com/20211221/elon-musk-creates-storm-on-twitter-after-posting-old-interview-with-bill-gates-1091699678.html

Elon Musk Creates Storm on Twitter After Posting Old Interview With Bill Gates

Elon Musk Creates Storm on Twitter After Posting Old Interview With Bill Gates

The tech maverick is himself working on several projects that are expected to make things described in popular sci-fi books a reality. Musk’s SpaceX is... 21.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-21T16:33+0000

2021-12-21T16:33+0000

2021-12-21T16:33+0000

bill gates

elon musk

viral

social media

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/07/1082280684_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_de2a1c2ca0668e353bc872c91163e119.jpg

Not a day goes by without Elon Musk creating a storm on social media with his posts. This time, the entrepreneur sparked a torrent of comments after he posted a snippet from a 1995 interview with Bill Gates on the David Letterman Show.The footage shows the Microsoft co-founder talking to the host about the Internet, with Letterman making sarcastic remarks about the World Wide Web and doubting that it will become a big thing.Musk captioned his post with the question: "Given the almost unimaginable nature of the present, what will the future be?"The entrepreneur’s question prompted wild speculation.Some netizens made crazy predictions.Others took a dig at Elon Musk.Many seemed pessimistic about what awaits humanity…Others said they were happy to live now and deemed that the future is already here.Still others joked about the issue and marvelled at how quickly humanity has achieved technological progress.

Nonyank The internet is free....didn't get that memo....better tell my ISP! 1

Clayton S I was going to say the same thing. I'm pretty sure we all pay a ridiculous amount for something that's really not needed. 0

2

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Max Gorbachev

Max Gorbachev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Max Gorbachev

bill gates, elon musk, viral, social media