Denmark's Baby Blues Blamed on Disruptive Chemicals

Exposure to everyday chemicals known as endocrine disruptors has been postulated to affect sperm quality, causes issues such as genital malformations and spark earlier puberty, all of which may ultimately cause fertility problems.

An international report spearheaded by a Danish research crew from the Rigshospitalet Clinic has analysed the reasons behind the nation's protracted fertility problems.Since the 1970s, an average of 1.7 children per woman have been born in Denmark. Some 2.1 children is the minimum for a stable population level to be maintained in the absence of immigration.Aside from purely social reasons, such as Danes postponing having babies until later in life and instead pursuing education and careers, the report also identified exposure to everyday chemicals known as endocrine disruptors, which affect the ability of both men and women to have children.These include many subcategories from flame retardants to phthalates and are found in our everyday life from textiles to plastics, toys, cosmetics, furniture, paints, and many other things. Many of the items directly or indirectly originate from fossil fuelsAmong other things, the researchers noted that testicular cancer is becoming more common both in Denmark and the West in general. Furthermore, more boys are being born with genital malformations and that healthy men have poorer sperm quality today compared to the 1950s. All these factors can potentially affect the ability to have children.Some of the diseases or conditions that may be linked to endocrine disruptors develop inside the mother's womb. This may be the case with sperm quality, which has deteriorated in the Western world over the past 40-50 years."The functions of the testicles are developed in foetal life, and can therefore also be affected by endocrine disruptors", Juul said.Endocrine disruptors also appear to play a role in women's health as well. The researchers suspect that they cause young girls to reach puberty earlier.According to Juul, it is not the individual consumer's responsibility to avoid endocrine disruptors."Such an increase in the incidence of diseases that are hormone-dependent makes you wonder. We researchers must be able to identify this even more precisely, so that we as a society can ban even more of the worst chemical substances in our environment", Juul concluded, calling for a more universal health policy.Fertility rates have been in decline worldwide for over a century, and most industrialised nations now have rates below the levels required to sustain their populations. The lack of labour force is generally listed as one of the premier reasons in favour of mass immigration.

