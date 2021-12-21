Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211221/contacts-launched-between-russia-and-us-on-security-guarantee-proposals-top-diplomat-says-1091687411.html
Under No Circumstances Will Russia Allow NATO Infrastructure in Ukraine and Georgia, Diplomat Says
Under No Circumstances Will Russia Allow NATO Infrastructure in Ukraine and Georgia, Diplomat Says
Moscow previously warned Washington that it is waiting for an urgent answer, because the situation between the two sides continues to deteriorate.
The head of the Russian delegation at the Vienna talks, Konstantin Gavrilov, stated on Tuesday that an agreement on the security guarantee proposals made by Moscow is possible, as Russia and the US have already launched contacts, referring to the contact between Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov and US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.He stressed that his country won't allow the deployment of NATO infrastructure in Ukraine and Georgia.Gavrilov once again noted that Russia needs an urgent reaction from the bloc on its proposals.
06:48 GMT 21.12.2021
Being updated
Moscow previously warned Washington that it is waiting for an urgent answer, because the situation between the two sides continues to deteriorate.
The head of the Russian delegation at the Vienna talks, Konstantin Gavrilov, stated on Tuesday that an agreement on the security guarantee proposals made by Moscow is possible, as Russia and the US have already launched contacts, referring to the contact between Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov and US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.
He stressed that his country won't allow the deployment of NATO infrastructure in Ukraine and Georgia.
Gavrilov once again noted that Russia needs an urgent reaction from the bloc on its proposals.

"I think they do not think that we are bluffing, but they will undoubtedly and quite possibly try to talk round this issue. But time is running out. We are waiting for concrete, real steps to allay Russian concerns. The time has come".

