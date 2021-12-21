https://sputniknews.com/20211221/contacts-launched-between-russia-and-us-on-security-guarantee-proposals-top-diplomat-says-1091687411.html

Under No Circumstances Will Russia Allow NATO Infrastructure in Ukraine and Georgia, Diplomat Says

Moscow previously warned Washington that it is waiting for an urgent answer, because the situation between the two sides continues to deteriorate. 21.12.2021, Sputnik International

The head of the Russian delegation at the Vienna talks, Konstantin Gavrilov, stated on Tuesday that an agreement on the security guarantee proposals made by Moscow is possible, as Russia and the US have already launched contacts, referring to the contact between Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov and US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.He stressed that his country won't allow the deployment of NATO infrastructure in Ukraine and Georgia.Gavrilov once again noted that Russia needs an urgent reaction from the bloc on its proposals.

