SpaceX Launches CRS-24 Spacecraft Carrying Human Muscle Tissue to ISS for Ageing Study
Build Back Better Bill May Have Finally Come to Its End
Build Back Better Bill May Have Finally Come to Its End
Manchin Kills Build Back Better, Boric Wins In Chile, Congress Passes Import Ban On Xinjiang 21.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-21T07:29+0000
2021-12-21T09:29+0000
chile
china
sen. joe manchin (d-west virginia)
kamala harris
covid-19
build back better
omicron strain
radio
by any means necessary
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/14/1091678218_0:0:1245:700_1920x0_80_0_0_875fef23ef3b5d7ab1d694f6b5baa9f8.png
Build Back Better Bill May Have Finally Come To Its End
Manchin Kills Build Back Better, Boric Wins In Chile, Congress Passes Import Ban On Xinjiang
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Ryan Cooper, National Correspondent for The Week magazine, and co-host &amp; producer of LeftAnchor podcast to discuss Joe Manchin’s conservative, anti-welfare talking points employed in his flip on Joe Biden’s Build Back Better bill, the benefits that the bill would’ve brought to West Virginia and what’s really behind Manchin’s opposition, and the refusal of the Democratic Party to address the real-world needs of people.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ollie Vargas, writer and journalist with Radio Kawsachun Coca to discuss the victory of Gabriel Boric in the Chilean presidential election, the potential rollback of Chile’s neoliberalism that he could bring, and shady impounding of public busses on election day and what that might signal for his government.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Carlos Martinez, author and activist, co-founder of No Cold War, and co-editor of Friends of Socialist China to discuss the US imposing an import ban on the Xinjiang region over unfounded allegations of forced labor, how this fits into the US drive to make a mockery of the Winter Olympics, the potential consequences to the US economy from these sanctions, and misleading claims that Huawei is responsible for expanding the surveillance state in Xinjiang.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of the book "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents" to discuss the fatal blow dealt to the Build Back Better bill and the institutional theatre of the Congressional January 6th investigation, the complete mismanagement of the COVID-19 pandemic and the futility of a pandemic containment strategy focused solely on vaccines, and the media fealty to Kamala Harris that allowed Charlamagne Tha God to be responsible for substantial questioning of the Harris.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
chile
china
Build Back Better Bill May Have Finally Come to Its End

07:29 GMT 21.12.2021 (Updated: 09:29 GMT 21.12.2021)
Build Back Better Bill May Have Finally Come To Its End
Sean Blackmon
Jacqueline Luqman
Manchin Kills Build Back Better, Boric Wins In Chile, Congress Passes Import Ban On Xinjiang
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Ryan Cooper, National Correspondent for The Week magazine, and co-host & producer of LeftAnchor podcast to discuss Joe Manchin’s conservative, anti-welfare talking points employed in his flip on Joe Biden’s Build Back Better bill, the benefits that the bill would’ve brought to West Virginia and what’s really behind Manchin’s opposition, and the refusal of the Democratic Party to address the real-world needs of people.
In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ollie Vargas, writer and journalist with Radio Kawsachun Coca to discuss the victory of Gabriel Boric in the Chilean presidential election, the potential rollback of Chile’s neoliberalism that he could bring, and shady impounding of public busses on election day and what that might signal for his government.
In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Carlos Martinez, author and activist, co-founder of No Cold War, and co-editor of Friends of Socialist China to discuss the US imposing an import ban on the Xinjiang region over unfounded allegations of forced labor, how this fits into the US drive to make a mockery of the Winter Olympics, the potential consequences to the US economy from these sanctions, and misleading claims that Huawei is responsible for expanding the surveillance state in Xinjiang.
Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of the book "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents" to discuss the fatal blow dealt to the Build Back Better bill and the institutional theatre of the Congressional January 6th investigation, the complete mismanagement of the COVID-19 pandemic and the futility of a pandemic containment strategy focused solely on vaccines, and the media fealty to Kamala Harris that allowed Charlamagne Tha God to be responsible for substantial questioning of the Harris.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
